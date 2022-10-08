Let us get this straight: Apparently will be only one by-election in Alberta before the next general election.
That by-election will take place in a rural electoral district handpicked to make it easy for premier designate Danielle Smith to win a seat in the provincial Legislature.
At the moment that riding has a Member of the Legislative Assembly, Michaela Frey, who had decided not to seek re-election, but was ready to do her undemanding job as a government backbencher for a few more months.
However, Ms. Frey, who used to be known as Michaela Glasgo, announced yesterday she is resigning now because it is her “dear hope” that Ms. Smith will run in her riding.
Ms. Frey and Ms. Smith have scheduled an announcement at 1 o’clock this afternoon in the riding, presumably so that Ms. Smith can announce she will do exactly that.
The electoral district that doesn’t need a by-election but will get to hold one anyway is Brooks-Medicine Hat.
Meanwhile, there will be no election in a riding within the city of Calgary that’s already been without an MLA for a month.
That electoral district’s MLA, former Kenney Government Cabinet minister Doug Schweitzer, announced in May he would not seek re-election in 2023 then went ahead and quit on Aug. 7.
Mr. Schweitzer said he was resigning to spend more time with his family.
The electoral district that needs a by-election but will not get to hold one is Calgary-Elbow.
Calgary-Elbow has a storied political history as electoral home to two Alberta Conservative Premiers, Ralph Klein and Alison Redford. In addition, it also has been known to elect more liberal candidates when the mood strikes its voters.
That is of course the UCP’s real problem with holding a by-election there, even one that doesn’t feature Ms. Smith as a candidate.
Each riding – the rural one in which Ms. Smith can most certainly win and the Calgary one in which voters apparently cannot be trusted to elect her – has a population of about 50,000 people.
Ms. Smith’s justification for this outrageous and fundamentally undemocratic plan to treat voters in different locations in dramatically different ways is, in her own words, that it would cost too much to hold two by-elections!
I’m not making this up.
Ms. Smith offered this explanation during an episode of CBC’s Power & Politics television program yesterday.
“We’re only going to have one by-election, so we’ll be able to save on that expense,” Ms. Smith responded to reporter David Cochrane’s question about the cost of having an extra by-election when there’s already an electoral district with no MLA.
After some rambling about how long Parliamentary convention allows unelected premiers to keep their jobs, Ms. Smith continued: “I think it’s important for me to be there to introduce my legislation and so we’re going to try to limit the expense by having it, the only one by-election, and I’m very hopeful that I’ll be there (in the Legislature) by the end of November.” (Emphasis added.)
Then the interview continued:
Mr. Cochrane: “Why not just run in Calgary? I mean, it’s there, was available, and you wouldn’t have needed to have this second seat to come open?”
Ms. Smith: “Well, there’s, uh, only one by-election that’s, uh, going to be held and so, the, to me it’s, uh, it’s, I really like representing a rural riding. I think this is one of the problems that we have had, is that we have not listened to our rural voices and I want our rural communities to know that we are going to make sure that we are responsive to their needs, and I, I think there’s no better way of doing that than running in a rural riding.”
Mr. Cochrane, meekly: “OK. Danielle Smith. Thanks so much for your time.”
It doesn’t take a rhetorician to see that Ms. Smith didn’t answer Mr. Cochrane’s question, or that Mr. Cochrane let her get away with it.
So how is this different from the UCP Government deciding to allow no voting in the next general election in Edmonton, which solidly supports NDP, on the fatuous grounds that it would make the general election too expensive?
That’s the deal with democracy. It costs money. Other systems of government may cost less in the short term, but they carry bigger costs over time.
Energy analyst Samir Kayande, the NDP’s candidate for Calgary-Elbow, accused Ms. Smith of “making it clear that she has no interest in hearing from families in Elbow.”
“She cannot make decisions that affect tens of thousands of families here while denying them a voice in the Legislature,” he said. “She must call the Calgary-Elbow by-election immediately.”
Well, she won’t.
Ms. Smith was named leader of the United Conservative Party on Thursday after a private party vote with the support of literally about 1 per cent of the people of Alberta.
Since political parties are essentially private clubs, the rules of this election are effectively none of our damned business. Was it fair? Maybe, but who knows? The UCP has no obligation to prove it.
Ms. Smith was chosen by this exclusive group on the strength of an absurd and dangerous promise to declare the rule of law null and void the better to defy a “tyrannical” federal government.
She is expected to be sworn in on Tuesday.
Alberta Conservatives, meanwhile, have the temerity to call Justin Trudeau a tyrant!
No by-election for Calgary-Elbow is the real Danielle Smith, I would suggest to you, and a meaningful measure of her true commitment to democracy.
Anyone who has followed Ms. Smith’s career will not be shocked by this, although they may be surprised by the sheer brazenness of her lame excuse.
We are in for interesting times here in Alberta for the next few months.
And the sleazy weaseling and contorted thinking continues in the endless cycle of UPC self justification regardless of the optics as long as it seems that the advantage will be pro UPC weasel.
Rigging and winning sham elections seems to be the entry challenge for these con “leaders” of parties.
What’s the deal with interprovincial political asylum and can I stay in Albeqia as a full status Canadian citizen?
Danielle Smith is behaving like a petulant child. She wants to throw a hissy fit over things she doesn’t agree with, and doesn’t have any control over. The government in Ottawa will put her back in her place, fairly quickly and very easily, just like a parent would, when their child is misbehaving. What kind of democracy is that, where constituents who lack an MLA, can’t get one? If Danielle Smith is so sure of herself that she can get elected again as an MLA, why doesn’t she run in the riding that is lacking an MLA? I’m not so sure they would have her, so she’s taking the easy route. Claiming having two by-elections would cost more money is a very lame excuse, especially given the fact that the UCP has never been good with Alberta’s finances. We’ve seen this from good examples, such as $7.5 billion being thrown away on a pipeline that never could be completed, due to the fact that the former head honcho of the UCP didn’t get the memo from Joe Biden, if he became America’s president, he’d cancel the pipeline, corporate tax cuts, which were in the proximity of $10 billion, where no employment gains were made, $1.6 billion isn’t there, from lacking the ability to do proper accounting, more money still continues to be drained from the Heritage Savings Trust Fund, and another humdinger is where a mining company in Australia is going after the UCP, via a lawsuit, for close to $4 billion, because of a breach of contract, among lots of others. It will be a rocky and tumultuous eight months, before the next provincial election in Alberta. Danielle Smith, who is nothing more, than an ego driven, hyper partisan, type of Ralph Klein clone, will inflict a lot of damage, before she is thrown out, along with the rest of the UCP charlatans. She wasn’t elected to be leader of the UCP with a very large amount of support, anyways, but what she does, will have repercussions. The other outcome of this will run over to the federal government level, where Pierre Poliveire and the CPC will also see defeat, because Canadians with common sense won’t want Reformers doing more damage than they already have. They won’t want what Alberta has in the federal government.
