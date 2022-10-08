Let us get this straight: Apparently will be only one by-election in Alberta before the next general election.

Brooks-Medicine Hat MLA Michaela Frey (Photo: Facebook/.Michaela Frey).

That by-election will take place in a rural electoral district handpicked to make it easy for premier designate Danielle Smith to win a seat in the provincial Legislature.

At the moment that riding has a Member of the Legislative Assembly, Michaela Frey, who had decided not to seek re-election, but was ready to do her undemanding job as a government backbencher for a few more months.

However, Ms. Frey, who used to be known as Michaela Glasgo, announced yesterday she is resigning now because it is her “dear hope” that Ms. Smith will run in her riding.

Ms. Frey and Ms. Smith have scheduled an announcement at 1 o’clock this afternoon in the riding, presumably so that Ms. Smith can announce she will do exactly that.

The electoral district that doesn’t need a by-election but will get to hold one anyway is Brooks-Medicine Hat.

Former Calgary-Elbow MLA Doug Schweitzer (Photo: David J. Climenhaga).

Meanwhile, there will be no election in a riding within the city of Calgary that’s already been without an MLA for a month.

That electoral district’s MLA, former Kenney Government Cabinet minister Doug Schweitzer, announced in May he would not seek re-election in 2023 then went ahead and quit on Aug. 7.

Mr. Schweitzer said he was resigning to spend more time with his family.

The electoral district that needs a by-election but will not get to hold one is Calgary-Elbow.

Calgary-Elbow has a storied political history as electoral home to two Alberta Conservative Premiers, Ralph Klein and Alison Redford. In addition, it also has been known to elect more liberal candidates when the mood strikes its voters.

NDP Calgary-Elbow candidate Samir Kayande (Photo: Alberta NDP).

That is of course the UCP’s real problem with holding a by-election there, even one that doesn’t feature Ms. Smith as a candidate.

Each riding – the rural one in which Ms. Smith can most certainly win and the Calgary one in which voters apparently cannot be trusted to elect her – has a population of about 50,000 people.

Ms. Smith’s justification for this outrageous and fundamentally undemocratic plan to treat voters in different locations in dramatically different ways is, in her own words, that it would cost too much to hold two by-elections!

I’m not making this up.

Ms. Smith offered this explanation during an episode of CBC’s Power & Politics television program yesterday.

“We’re only going to have one by-election, so we’ll be able to save on that expense,” Ms. Smith responded to reporter David Cochrane’s question about the cost of having an extra by-election when there’s already an electoral district with no MLA.

After some rambling about how long Parliamentary convention allows unelected premiers to keep their jobs, Ms. Smith continued: “I think it’s important for me to be there to introduce my legislation and so we’re going to try to limit the expense by having it, the only one by-election, and I’m very hopeful that I’ll be there (in the Legislature) by the end of November.” (Emphasis added.)

Then the interview continued:

Mr. Cochrane: “Why not just run in Calgary? I mean, it’s there, was available, and you wouldn’t have needed to have this second seat to come open?”

Ms. Smith: “Well, there’s, uh, only one by-election that’s, uh, going to be held and so, the, to me it’s, uh, it’s, I really like representing a rural riding. I think this is one of the problems that we have had, is that we have not listened to our rural voices and I want our rural communities to know that we are going to make sure that we are responsive to their needs, and I, I think there’s no better way of doing that than running in a rural riding.”

Mr. Cochrane, meekly: “OK. Danielle Smith. Thanks so much for your time.”

It doesn’t take a rhetorician to see that Ms. Smith didn’t answer Mr. Cochrane’s question, or that Mr. Cochrane let her get away with it.

So how is this different from the UCP Government deciding to allow no voting in the next general election in Edmonton, which solidly supports NDP, on the fatuous grounds that it would make the general election too expensive?

That’s the deal with democracy. It costs money. Other systems of government may cost less in the short term, but they carry bigger costs over time.

Energy analyst Samir Kayande, the NDP’s candidate for Calgary-Elbow, accused Ms. Smith of “making it clear that she has no interest in hearing from families in Elbow.”

“She cannot make decisions that affect tens of thousands of families here while denying them a voice in the Legislature,” he said. “She must call the Calgary-Elbow by-election immediately.”

Well, she won’t.

Ms. Smith was named leader of the United Conservative Party on Thursday after a private party vote with the support of literally about 1 per cent of the people of Alberta.

Since political parties are essentially private clubs, the rules of this election are effectively none of our damned business. Was it fair? Maybe, but who knows? The UCP has no obligation to prove it.

Ms. Smith was chosen by this exclusive group on the strength of an absurd and dangerous promise to declare the rule of law null and void the better to defy a “tyrannical” federal government.

She is expected to be sworn in on Tuesday.

Alberta Conservatives, meanwhile, have the temerity to call Justin Trudeau a tyrant!

No by-election for Calgary-Elbow is the real Danielle Smith, I would suggest to you, and a meaningful measure of her true commitment to democracy.

Anyone who has followed Ms. Smith’s career will not be shocked by this, although they may be surprised by the sheer brazenness of her lame excuse.

We are in for interesting times here in Alberta for the next few months.