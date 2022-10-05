Barring a miracle, Danielle Smith is about to deliver the Big Gamble that Preston Manning, the erstwhile Svengali and Godfather of the Canadian right, always wanted.
That is to say, the woman who is about to be named Alberta’s unelected premier by less than 3.5 per cent of the province’s eligible voters will roll the dice on a radical right-wing reordering of Alberta society – with serious implications for all of Canada – in hopes that some of the gunk will stick to the wall.
With a little luck, her shadowy backers are crossing their fingers, the former Wildrose leader whose 2012 effort to become premier foundered in a Lake of Fire can even manage to get elected eventually.
But that’s not strictly necessary for the coup they’re planning, and I use that term advisedly, to succeed in throwing the Overton Window so far open that Hurricane Danielle can blow right into the kitchen.
Democratic accountability? Who needs it?
A mandate for radical change? Forget about it!
No, as a confident former Fraser Institute apparatchik told the Globe and Mail this morning in a startling interview, “We’re going to double down.”
That will start, she promised, immediately after Oct. 11, the day she expects to be sworn in. Given her tone, one wouldn’t be surprised if, like Bonaparte, she snatches the crown and plops it on her own head!
University of Calgary political scientist Barry Cooper’s intentionally unconstitutional “Sovereignty Act” will be immediately enacted – doubtless with the full support of UCP Caucus cowards who short days ago were berating it as unhinged and a harbinger of economic destruction.
Dr. Cooper, it is fair to conclude based on his past comments, is a separatist and wants 2022 to be Alberta’s 1775.
According to the Globe’s account: “Cabinet ministers who were once cool or silent on her policies have now signalled they’re at least ready to work with her. … She said she had spent hours and hours in recent weeks meeting with not only cabinet ministers but also MLAs, trying to make a break from the Kenney years and complaints from caucus that he didn’t listen.”
Perhaps Mr. Manning has been helping out again, as he did in 2014 when he pushed the Wildrose leader and her MLAs at secret meetings to cross the floor of the Legislature to join Jim Prentice’s Progressive Conservatives, a tactic that resulted in the need for Ms. Smith to undergo eight years of political rehabilitation.
An advocate of quack COVID cures and disseminator of dangerous pandemic conspiracy theories during her tenure in right-wing talk radio, Ms. Smith also plans a quick attack on the leadership and structure of Alberta Health Services.
Decentralization will be the buzzword. Privatization will be the goal. Chaos will be the result.
Don’t plan on getting sick in Alberta during Ms. Smith’s unelected premiership.
Pensions, Mounted Police, and public services will all be for the wood chipper too, by the sound of it.
This is the program the UCP’s backers had hoped outgoing Premier Jason Kenney would deliver. But for all his flaws, he proved too traditional a politician to to fully take that risk.
Nevertheless, Ms. Smith told Calgary Sun political columnist Rick Bell in an unintentionally hilarious column published today, “I’m not the way I’ve been depicted by those who don’t like me. I’m a reasonable person.”
In a democracy, reasonable people don’t pursue massive radical change without a mandate from voters.
Alberta is about to have its Liz Truss moment.
Forget Napoleon. Ms. Smith may be a market fundamentalist, but this sounds more like Bolshevism.
For Alberta’s sake, I am still hoping for a miracle. As for the UCP – there is saying something like be careful what you ask for, you might just get it.
I agree the quasi separatist, fringe right will be overjoyed if Smith wins – they will have finally got what they wanted for years. All the firewall crowd that Klein and most past Alberta Premiers, even most of the conservative ones, wisely kept some distance from will probably be happy too. I have to wonder though if Mr. Manning, who got badly burned (or burned himself), on the previous version of Smith will be quite as ecstatic. If he seems oddly subdued, you know why.
However, there is no doubt many so called conservatives in Canada are in a foul mood these days so it makes sense they are choosing leaders to reflect that. Maybe it is frustration that Trudeau keeps beating them, despite their best attempts, and is still around or maybe it is also the overflow from the crap that has been stirred up south of the border. There are probably a number of reasons for this, however Smith even if she aspires to be the Alberta version of Poilievre lacks several of his advantages. First and foremost, her political opponent is not Trudeau, as much as she might try stir up animosity to the Federal government. Second, she does not have Poilievre’s advantage of relative party unity and enthusiasm. Third, she does not have all his years of parliamentary experience and no being a talk radio show host for several years is not quite the same.
So, I wouldn’t be surprised that the UCP will soon suffer some buyers remorse when they realize the public at large is much less enthusiastic about Smith than they are. Or perhaps more accurately, like Truss, it will be the policies she promotes that will really turn the public off.
So while we hear guys praising Kenney for attracting new investments to Alberta ,as a former Royal bank manager, I believe the people who claim that the decision to kick him out was the reason for the increases. Of course the fact that the oil industry crash was recovering probably was the biggest factor.They want no part of the stupidity displayed by these phoney conservatives , treating doctors, nurses, teachers and students like third class citizens, and trust that Notley will be re elected. Unlike these reform party idiots they know how important these professionals are to our well-being and expect them to be treated accordingly.
