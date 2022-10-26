The City of St. Albert’s administration posted a proposed 2023 budget Monday that includes a brutal $500,000 single-year funding cut to the St. Albert Public Library.

A typical scene before the library’s main branch in St. Albert City Hall opens (Photo: David J. Climenhaga).

The budget proposal was added to the city’s website immediately after Chief Administrative Officer Bill Fletcher presented the document to City Council Monday.

That cut alone would result in layoffs of three to five staff members and immediate service cuts at St. Albert’s best used and most popular public facility. Programs such as seniors’ outreach, kids’ story times, Starfest, and various free digital library services would have to go.

But that’s just the first third of the city administration’s three-year plan to slash $1.5 million from the library’s annual budget of only $4.6 million – that is, 33 per cent of the library’s current already shrunken operating budget.

If those cuts are made, as many as 25 full-time-equivalent positions will disappear – and that inevitably means a larger number of actual staff members will lose their jobs. Many of them are young people. Most are city residents. Even more programs will have to be chopped.

In the words of the library board last summer, “cuts of this magnitude will imperil everything the library does.”

St. Albert Public Library Director Peter Bailey (Photo: David J. Climenhaga).

“We’re the one city service that’s being faced with such a big cut to its funding,” Library Director Peter Bailey told the local newspaper at the time. “This will have a devastating effect.”

The original proposal for the cuts came as a surprise to the library board when the administration rolled them out at the Aug. 16 meeting of City Council’s committee of the whole. But since council has never voted on them, the city administration contravened the Alberta Library Act when it failed to include the board’s request in the proposed city budget Monday.

Until Friday when they saw a summary of the administration’s formal 2023 budget proposal in City Council’s agenda package, the board and staff expected to have an opportunity to make a presentation to council first to plead for a not-so-devastating zero-per-cent increase.

That seems like pretty shabby treatment of our community’s most valuable cultural and educational institution right there.

But then, full disclosure, I’m biased – I’m a former member and chair of the St. Albert Public Library Board. I’m fully aware of the funding struggles the library has faced for years, its chronic lack of space for storage and programs, and the neglectful attitude of many St. Albert councillors and outright hostility of others.

St. Albert City Councillor Sheena Hughes (Photo: City of St. Albert).

Councillor Sheena Hughes, for example, has made no secret of her wish to see the library close its storefront Jensen Lakes branch, which serves the city’s rapidly growing northern suburbs.

The way the budget proposal was introduced on Monday smacks of an effort to hand council a fait accompli that will make it politically difficult to let the library continue to operate without cutting staff and programs because it appears to tie maintaining the library’s modest budget to higher taxes. Some councillor would have to be brave enough to vote to restore the library budget to keep the cuts from happening.

That’s why it’s important to dig a little deeper into the administration’s proposed budget.

You need to go all the way down to Page 124 of the proposed budget to find an “operating business case” for two new permanent jobs for senior assistants to CAO Fletcher, the former military officer with no experience as a city manager who was hired to run the administration last May.

The cost of those two staff additions: $480,000 a year.

The administration pitch notes the city’s decision under the previous city manager, applauded by many St. Albertans, to downsize the city’s “leadership group” in 2019.

“The significant (33%) reduction at the Leadership Team Director level, required multiple departments to be collapsed under a single leader creating further span of control and oversight issues along with legitimate struggles with workload,” the business case complains in peerless bureaucratese.

St. Albert Chief Administrative Officer Bill Fletcher (Photo: City of St. Albert).

“The addition of two positions to support the strategic and operational needs of the organization is intended to right size the organization,” it goes on. (Emphasis added.)

Now city councillors are being asked to “right size” the bureaucracy by wrong-sizing the community’s most worthwhile and popular cultural and educational asset.

There’s something wrong with this priority. Remember, even under the 2019 reorganization the city had a CAO, a deputy CAO, and 12 directors.

Perhaps in anticipation of such an objection, the business case concludes, “in review of comparable sized municipalities in Alberta, including some much smaller than St. Albert, it was determined that 4 executive level positions was the very minimum level employed with may having a larger team than what is being proposed.”

So let’s talk about comparisons.

In the most recent data from 2021, St. Albert Public Library was the busiest library of mid-sized Alberta libraries by circulation per capita. Comparable libraries in Strathcona County and the City of Lethbridge are more generously financed than St. Albert’s.

And no other city department is being asked to take similar cuts. As the Library board said in its Aug. 29 statement, “the proposed cuts are disproportionate. City administration proposes deep cuts to the Library budget immediately, while, proposing not to consider other internal assessments and cuts until 2024.”

If you raise this issue with city council, someone is bound to bring up the Operational and Fiscal Review done by the Ernst & Young consulting firm in 2021.

Just remember that the library wasn’t even part of that flawed study’s original scope, although eventually the out-of-town consultants focused on it, no doubt with a little push from somewhere. E&Y supposedly made its recommendations of big cuts based on “comparable municipalities” – but has never told the library board just which comparable municipalities.

Finally, someone is sure to ask about restoring library fees. Just remember, it costs more to collect them than the funds they generate. They drive away the people who need the library the most. And with regional library services, St. Albertans would have to pay to use their own library while folks from Edmonton could use it for free.

I’m told at least 200 St. Albertans have written city councillors to protest the proposed cuts. Not all of them have received the courtesy of an answer.

But our councillors are going to have to hear from a lot more voters than that if we’re going to save our library.

City Council’s profiles and contact information are found here.