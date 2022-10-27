It’s hardly reassuring to learn Alberta’s new Danielle Smith Government is apparently so inept it didn’t know that it needed a minister to oversee the administration of the province’s labour laws.

Alberta Federation of Labour President Gil McGowan (Photo: David J. Climenhaga).

Leastways, that’s what the government wants us to believe is the reason it failed to mention which ministry would be responsible for the Alberta Labour Relations Code and the Occupational Health and Safety Code when it published its order in council Monday divvying up the work of Premier Danielle Smith’s huge new cabinet.

“This omission was inadvertent,” Becca Polak, Ms. Smith’s press secretary, told media yesterday.

Naturally, there are some who see more nefarious motivations. “There’s no recognition that workers have rights and that they need protections in the workplace,” said Alberta Federation of Labour President Gil McGowan. “They’re almost inviting employers to ignore standards and exploit workers.”

But while we can’t put that past the United Conservative Party Government, you’d think that if they were that deceitful they’d come up with a more creative excuse than, Uh, we forgot!

“Jobs is another word for labour, and that’s where the labour components of legislation are going to reside,” sniffed Premier Smith.

Jobs, Economy and Northern Development Minister Brian Jean, who played Brutus to Jason Kenney’s Caesar (Photo: David J. Climenhaga).

That is to say, the responsibility lies with Jobs, Economy and Northern Development Minister Brian Jean, Ms. Smith’s unsuccessful rival in the recent leadership race and the man who played Marcus Brutus to former Premier Jason Kenney’s Julius Caesar.

That’s probably a good place to put it. If Mr. Jean is going to concentrate on anything, it’s likely to be northern development, so the potential for mischief is somewhat reduced.

Meanwhile, busy campaigning for a seat in the Legislature in the Brooks-Medicine Hat by-election, Ms. Smith also apparently forgot that the Elections Act doesn’t permit cabinet members without a seat to campaign off government announcements when they’re running in by-elections.

At any rate, she showed up at the grand opening of Medicine Hat College’s new Co-op Wellness Commons on Tuesday, either unaware of or blithely ignoring the prohibition on such appearances. The by-election is set for Nov. 8.

This time, Ms. Smith opted to brazen it out, telling media that “I was invited to come here.”

Also on the by-election trail, Ms. Smith and Health Minister Jason Copping were observed yesterday door-knocking in … Drew Barnes’s Cypress-Medicine Hat riding! General hilarity ensued at her apparent inability to read a riding map.

Taken together, these events suggest incompetence is the spectre haunting the Smith Government.

Danielle Smith has a chance to change the channel

Nathan Cooper, Speaker of the Legislative Assembly, announced yesterday he has received notice the Legislature will be prorogued on Sunday and a new session will begin with a Speech from the Throne on Thursday, Nov. 29. The first day of the Fourth Session of the 30th Legislature will be Nov. 30.

Alberta Speaker Nathan Cooper (Photo: David J. Climenhaga).

This is an opportunity for Premier Smith to change the channel on the foolishness that has bedevilled her government since she was sworn in on Oct. 11, not to mention the sins of the Kenney government.

“This is Danielle Smith hitting the reset button with a Throne Speech,” tweeted veteran political columnist Graham Thomson. “An opportunity for her to distance herself further from Kenney with her own vision for the future. … Shrewd move.”

But another keen observer of the Alberta political scene, former NDP leader Brian Mason, responded: “Only shrewd if she uses it shrewdly. I’m not holding my breath.”

Leela Aheer says she won’t be running for UCP in next election

Leela Aheer, the only UCP leadership candidate not to get a seat in Premier Smith’s cabinet, announced yesterday she “will not be running for the United Conservative Party in the next provincial election.”

Chestermere-Strathmore UCP MLA Leela Aheer (Photo: David J. Climenhaga).

Does that mean she’ll be running for another party?

First elected as a Wildrose Party candidate in the Chestermere-Rocky View riding in 2015, Ms. Aheer was Jason Kenney’s deputy leader in the heady days after the UCP’s victory in 2019. Premier Kenney named her Minister of Culture, Multiculturalism, and Status of Women.

But as MLA for the redrawn Chestermere-Strathmore riding, it was soon apparent she had serious differences with Mr. Kenney, and he fired her from cabinet in July 2021 after she publicly criticized his notorious mid-pandemic Sky Palace patio party.

Thanking her supporters, Ms. Aheer said, “I hope that the contributions that I have made both to my riding and our province have resonated with you.”

Alberta COVID deaths top 5,000

COVID-19 deaths continue in Alberta, despite the efforts of the government to give the impression the pandemic is done and dusted.

After recording 28 more deaths last week, it was announced yesterday Alberta had become the third Canadian province to surpass 5,000 COVID deaths in the pandemic.

According to the government’s latest statistics, there are now 1,118 current hospitalizations and 28 people in ICU with COVID. There have been 5,011 deaths.