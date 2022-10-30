Alberta Premier Danielle Smith vowed Saturday to take measures to ensure masking mandates for children in Alberta’s kindergarten-to-Grade-12 classes can no longer be imposed.
“Our government will not permit any further masking mandates of children in Alberta’s K-12 education system,” her edict published on the government’s website read.
With Halloween right around the corner, this seems like a seasonally appropriate decree.
After all, while the legal foundation for Premier Smith’s directive may be shaky, its message to the United Conservative Party’s increasingly radicalized base is clear: As long as Danielle Smith commands of the ship of state, witchcraft trumps science when it comes to health policy.
In the premier’s own words: “The detrimental effects of masking on the mental health, development and education of children in classroom settings is well understood, and we must turn the page on what has been an extremely difficult time for children, along with their parents and teachers.”
In reality, while the detrimental effects on children of mask mandates to prevent infectious disease are questionable, the detrimental effects of COVID-19 infection on people of all ages are quite clear. They die in large numbers.
More than 5,000 people have died of COVID-19 in Alberta since the start of the pandemic; about 40,000 in Canada. The pandemic continues.
If nothing else, the unusual timing of Saturday’s announcement signals our unelected premier’s annoyance with Court of King’s Bench Justice Grant Dunlop’s declaration Thursday that the former Kenney Government’s Feb. 8 order lifting the masking requirement in schools was “based on an unreasonable interpretation of the Public Health Act.”
Justice Dunlop said he issued his ruling “for the benefit of the chief medical officer of health and other medical officers of health in considering future public health orders.”
That is, so that health officers understand they have legal authority to declare public health mandates and need not bow to the politically driven wishes of elected officials.
In her riposte Saturday, Premier Smith said, “I have directed our Justice minister to assess whether an appeal of Thursday’s Kings Bench Court decision is appropriate, and have instructed our government’s ministers of Justice, Health and Education to alert me to any legislative or regulatory changes that may be necessary to reaffirm or clarify our government’s full authority with respect to this and other health and education matters.”
If Justice Minister Tyler Shandro’s staff is doing its job, it will inform the minister that an appeal of Justice Dunlop’s ruling by the government stands very little chance of success. Indeed, as a lawyer, Mr. Shandro surely understands this himself.
Sharper legal minds than mine say there is no way for the government to appeal Justice Dunlop’s finding of fact that the cabinet and not Chief Medical Officer of Health Deena Hinshaw made the decision to lift the order.
Indeed, the only part of the ruling on which an appeal might have some hope of success was when Justice Dunlop sided with the government and rejected the appellants’ Charter argument that their immunocompromised children’s rights had been breached.
Whether or not the appellants, who also included the Alberta Federation of Labour, could succeed in such an appeal is another question, but not one that helps the Smith Government’s case in any way.
The second part of Ms. Smith’s statement is more politically significant.
Here Ms. Smith is saying that regardless of the diversionary benefits to governments of school districts like the one she once sat on in Calgary, her government intends to run them all directly from the centre.
Alert readers will recall that in August, 1999, the Calgary Board of Education of which Ms. Smith was a member had become “completely dysfunctional” in the words of its chair. In response, the Klein Government’s “learning minister,” Lyle Oberg, fired the entire board and handed its operations over to a single trustee, retired Calgary chief commissioner George Cornish.
Ms. Smith was hired days later as a columnist by the Calgary Herald and worked as a strike-breaker through the labour dispute that began in November that year. She did not seek re-election to the school board.
Back to the future, it remains unclear whether Premier Smith intends to try to extend her anti-masking policy to infectious diseases other than COVID-19, or if it will influence masking procedures in health care facilities.
In addition, it is also possible the government may draft legislation to make the chief medical officer of health clearly subordinate to cabinet.
Between the lines of her statement yesterday, Ms. Smith was also telling her supporters that Canada’s constitution doesn’t matter, her government will dictate to provincial boards regardless of what the courts have to say about it.
That likely won’t work either. But it will take longer, and be more painful and expensive, to resolve.
Happy Halloween!
Serial job-killer, Danielle Smith is turning out to be the political equivalent of an angry, bitter incel on a shooting rampage. Nobody is safe.
I think I have come up for an appropriate and interesting term to describe Smith (oh, I have some others that might not be printed) – a coercive libertarian.
It would seem that a more libertarian thing to do would be to allow local governments and bodies to decide what to – for instance masks or no masks. In fact, that sort of seemed to be the approach Kenney took for a while when he let municipalities set COVID rules. Of course, he later backtracked on that when some put rules in place that didn’t suit him, but at least for a while he gave them fleeting power, if only to try get a political hot potato ball out of his court.
I also wonder how the Danielle Smith of the past, the rookie politician school Trustee, would feel about such a heavy handed approach by the provincial government? Perhaps the smoother talking Smith of the present would say her views have “evolved”. I suppose it sounds better than that was then and this is now.
Finally, rather than fighting a losing battle in court, why doesn’t the provincial government just ask the Chief Medical Officer to rule on this now? Perhaps they are afraid she still wouldn’t go along with what they want. Aren’t they still planning to get rid of her soon and get a more compliant one to go along with their coercive version of libertarianism?
I guess the comical side-effect of this will be the rising infections, paranoia, and body count that may result. Of course, it’s not like Danielle Straitjacket cares. In her little podcast reality, she not only is the final authority on everything, she is also capable of bending reality to serve her vision. Yes, she truly is a wizard.
Now, that some polling in her intended riding suggests that she may indeed be running third behind the NDP and AP candidates respectively, it looks like there is a more likely chance that the UCP will repeal that fixed election law and go another year in their mandate. Of course, this will be another effort by Smith to bend reality and buy herself the time she needs to turn her fortunes around. The problem is what is she trying to turn around?
Does she think that, somehow, there will be a miraculous gift that will secure her victory? I’ve heard of hope springing eternal, but in this instance hope is cashing cheques it can’t afford. Alberta can look forward to more instability and mayhem in its future.
I’ve noticed that Skippy Pollivere has gone weirdly quiet of late. Maybe he’s wondering what will happen to his fortunes if Alberta falls into the abyss? It’s not like he can count on Doug Ford or Jason Kenney to save his hide. I suspect that neither of these guys have any favor in the CPC that Skippy is stuck with.
Is there any truth to the rumour I’m starting that Shandro will be making himself heard in Justice Grant Dunlop’s driveway this Halloween?
I found the CBC article, linked below, interesting. In it, law professor Lorian Hardcastle makes the point that, like David said, an appeal would reopen the charter rights question. In the initial ruling Justice Dunlop did not rule the children’s charter rights were not violated because it was only the parents’ say so that claimed the children were immunocompromised. This certainly seems to imply that if the children’s doctors had testified that said kids were, in fact, immunocompromised, Justice Dunlop may very well have ruled that the charter rights were violated. If so, an appeal would give the plaintiffs a second chance to call the children’s doctors.
Unfortunately, in the CBC story Professor Hardcastle then proceeds to outline other ways the government could implement the same nefarious plot.
https://www.cbc.ca/news/canada/edmonton/alberta-government-to-try-to-prohibit-covid-19-mask-mandates-in-schools-smith-says-1.6634314
A point that doesn’t seem to get made is that Jason Kenney did not want to impose restrictions. We all remember him promising absolutely that he would never implement a vaccine mandate, right up until he did it. Someone, or something, made him do a 180, and I wonder what it was, and how much longer Danielle Smith would have resisted the same evidence.
Neither existing law nor the constitution mean anything to Smith. After she changes the election date law, who can be sure she won’t ignore the constitutional requirement to hold elections at all?
I enjoyed your blog from 1999 describing the mess Dingy Smith was heavily involved with back then. It appears as though the grudge she is holding on to has festered into something much bigger. Seems to me that was a good indication of her perspective. To her credit (not being a good thing), she hasn’t changed her stripes, but it is really scary. A loss in the Medicine Hat by-election would be a good start for all Albertans.
Has she earned her ‘honourable’ title yet?
I think we’re getting to the crux of why DS chose to push Michaela Frey aside and run in a by-election in Brooks-Medicine Hat.
Let’s say she changes the Public Health Act to remove powers now held by the CMOH, or repeals the act entirely and replaces it and the CMOH with something else. Let’s say cabinet or the premier alone can decide what is or isn’t a risk to public health. Would you want her solely in charge of health decisions facing 4.3 million people?
https://www.cbc.ca/news/canada/calgary/wildrose-leader-apologizes-for-xl-beef-tweet-1.1205808
Is it a coincidence that Brooks is the epicentre of her “let them eat cake” moment — or rather, “let the poor eat tainted meat” scandal? What a perfect opportunity to take on the feds and their powers through the Canadian Food Inspection Agency!
Meat plant workers headed to the polls in Brooks should think about how the UCP disregarded their safety early in the Covid pandemic. Would Smith (Kenney-2) be even worse? Recalling that Covid is still reaping souls now. What if there is another tainted meat episode?
In conclusion, thank the stars that Alberta doesn’t have a town called “Walkerton”.
It’s hard to feel sorry for Alberta voters when they had a perfectly good Premier in Rachel Notley, but instead they got Kenney who begat this dumpster fire.
I expect Danielle Smith will eventually make wearing masks in Alberta illegal. Oh, no that would be crazy right? Surely I must be exaggerating. she would never do such a thing.
At this point, I’m convinced Premier Loonie Tunes is capable of doing all sorts of crazy thing. Let’s wait and what’s next. I mean it’s only been 2 weeks. We still have another 8 months or more if she decides to extend the deadline for the next election, or if stupid Albertans vote her back in for another 4 years.
So, Danielle Smith wishes to implement “…any legislative or regulatory changes that may be necessary to reaffirm or clarify our government’s full authority with respect to this and other health and education matters.” How will this move to increase and consolidate government power square with her base of libertarian freedumbers who protested that the government over-reached in its efforts to quell the Covid-19 pandemic?
It appears that while Danielle Straitjacket likes to talk a small to no government line to her base, she is entirely all about the big government. That is big government in the form of her Premier’s Office and all being subordinate to it. Jason Kenney did something similar and walked into one embarrassment after another, until his virtual house of cards collapsed. With Smith, not only will that house of cards be as rickety as ever, when it collapses, Smith intends to distract with her usual victim-blaming tropes and other weird shite.
“experts say most evidence suggests that masking doesn’t harm children
and it benefits them in more ways than one. Not only do masks protect kids from C19 & respiratory diseases-studies show schools with mask policies in place are more likely to stay open-which decades of research show is particularly critical for kids’ mental health & development”
But when did the UCP use facts to shape policy?
https://www.nationalgeographic.com/science/article/do-masks-really-harm-kids-heres-what-the-science-says
Leave a comment