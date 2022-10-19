Coming on the heels of two official statements since she was sworn in as Alberta’s premier that attempted to explain or clarify contentious comments, Danielle Smith’s straight-up apology yesterday for controversial opinions about Ukraine published in April in a livestream chat leave the impression her week-old government is already on the ropes.
Meanwhile, a new poll released yesterday showing the NDP Opposition solidly ahead of Ms. Smith’s United Conservative Party not only indicates the new premier is not enjoying the traditional political honeymoon for new government leaders but entrenches the developing narrative NDP Leader Rachel Notley has a clear path to the Premier’s Office in next spring’s scheduled provincial election.
Needless to say, neither of these developments added up to a happy day for Ms. Smith and her government.
Yesterday’s apology, which was obviously driven by the sharply hostile reaction in Alberta to the discovery and publication of her chat comments suggesting the Russian invasion of Ukraine should be settled by “measured diplomacy,” saw Ms. Smith recant that view completely, say her opinion has “drastically evolved,” and apologize unreservedly.
It came on the heels of a statement Sunday attempting to clarify the views she had expressed about Ukraine in April, and another clarification on Oct. 13 about comments she made shortly after she was sworn in on Oct. 11 to the effect Alberta’s vaccine refuseniks were “the most discriminated against group that I’ve ever witnessed in my lifetime.”
That’s a lot of clarifying for a premier who’s only been on the job for a week.
The poll by Ontario-based communications firm Navigator Ltd., reported in the Globe and Mail last night, shows support for the UCP immediately after Ms. Smith’s victory in the party leadership election stood at 38 per cent while 53 per cent of respondents indicated they intend to vote for the NDP.
The Navigator poll also suggested more Albertans trust Ms. Notley than Ms. Smith and that the UCP has loads of disillusioned potential defectors, prompting the firm to conclude that “Rachel Notley was the key beneficiary of the of the UCP race.”
This is exactly what the party’s establishment choice, former finance minister Travis Toews, warned UCP members would happen if they picked Ms. Smith.
Given Ms. Smith’s bumbling performance in her first few days on the job, it’s reasonable to suspect the results of a similar poll might be worse now.
Alert readers will recall that Navigator Ltd. is said to have advised Progressive Conservative Premier Jim Prentice to call an early election in 2015, not long after Ms. Smith and eight of her Wildrose Party MLAs had crossed the floor of the Legislature to his party. Both decisions contributed to the NDP majority government elected that May.
Aside from the obvious jokes about Ms. Smith needing to schedule a regular time each week to retract, modify, explain, clarify or apologize for remarks made or discovered in the previous few days, yesterday’s twin developments suggest several things about the state of Ms. Smith’s government and party.
1) The UCP remains divided. A significant percentage of the UCP membership is likely suffering from “buyers’ remorse” since the results showing Ms. Smith’s victory were released on Oct. 6. Of course Ms. Smith has plenty of true believers whose enthusiasm pushed her insurgent candidacy over the top. But if the election were held again today, I’d wager, she would not win. This is not a good position for a new leader to find herself in.
2) The narrative that the victory of Rachel Notley’s NDP in May 2023 is inevitable is becoming entrenched in the minds of the public. While this doesn’t mean an NDP government is a sure thing, it certainly helps the NDP’s cause – if only by making it acceptable for those “defectors” identified in Navigator’s survey to ditch the UCP, switch to the NDP, or just sit on their hands come election day.
3) UCP leadership candidates’ opposition researchers either didn’t do their jobs properly – or weren’t allowed to. Many of Ms. Smith’s controversial opinions were published openly after she was pushed out of Corus Radio, presumably for her cranky advocacy of quack COVID-19 cures. Any halfway competent oppo researcher should have known about this stuff. My guess is they did, but their political bosses chose not to let them use it because they assumed Ms. Smith wouldn’t win and feared that it they did it would reflect poorly on the party. Whoops!
4) Danielle Smith’s inner circle don’t have a clue how to do damage control – and the competent operators in the Conservative movement, of whom there are many, aren’t helping. Ms. Smith’s efforts to apologize and explain – two things normal Conservatives tend to eschew, possibly wisely, despite being preached at by people like me – have been amateurish. If competent political advisors aren’t prepared to help out, that suggests …
5) … The rift in the UCP remains deep enough that rebellion by the party’s establishment is possible, although not inevitable. Don’t rule out a counter-coup by the Conservative establishment if it starts to look as if Ms. Smith will make it possible for Ms. Notley to bury the Conservative movement in Alberta for a generation. But a rebellion of that magnitude would almost certainly cost Conservatives the next election. What they do depends on how serious they decide the damage potential is.
The never apologize version of Smith sort of reminds me of an earlier version of Kenney, who also had a great reluctance to apologize. That approach didn’t ultimately go well for him either. The good news is that with practice, apologizing becomes easier and eventually it can become smoother, whether one really likes it, means it or not. The bad news is voters, particularly conservative leaning ones, start to really dislike leaders who have to apologize too much.
In this case, leaving the apology for days or longer is also not helpful. It further does not help that there are over 300,000 Ukrainian Albertans, many of whom actually vote. Smith whose own grandfather apparently fled the Russian czar, communism or whatever she is still not quite sure of, should at least understand this. She may want to take a 23 and me test before hand to be ready for the next group she insults.
Toews was not the only other UCP leadership candidate who had reservations about Smith. I recall Sawhney also clearly warning her party about Smith in a leadership forum. Being a loose lipped or loose thinking talk show host might have been good for her populist cred, but it is not good with those voters who want better from their leaders. Unfortunately she was not properly vetted by her own party and those that raised concerns then were not taken seriously enough by the UCP. In any event, it is up to the party how to chose its leader, so now the vetting will be done more publicly.
I think the UCP is sort of stuck with Smith now, but such foolish unnecessary past comments, clumsily handled now are not going to help her to unify her party or ease Albertans reservations about her. At least when she is apologizing to Ukrainian Albertans she is not talking about unconstitional laws or how she will protect the rights of the unvaccinated, perhaps now to the disappointment of her more extreme supporters.
I look at it from this perspective. Had Albertans listened to us who said that these pretend conservatives and Reformers were no good to begin with, we wouldn’t see this horrific mess, which Peter Lougheed mentioned, so long ago. They don’t create jobs, but destroy them, as evidenced by the dismissal of Dr. Deena Hinshaw, by Danielle Smith. Public education and public healthcare gets ruined, so they can privatize it. People’s pensions are compromised. The less fortunate are made to struggle even further. Environmental concerns are disregarded, and it creates long term problems. Farmers and rural residents get mistreated. Oil royalty rates, as well as corporate tax rates get reduced to such a low amount, far away from what Peter Lougheed was getting, that Alberta is out hundreds of billions of dollars. Very pricey shenanigans happen, time and time again, losing billions upon billions of dollars more. On top of this, Danielle Smith continues to sink to the lowest levels by saying the stupidest things. After the fact, she is in damage control mode. There were Albertans who knew Danielle Smith wasn’t good, a long time ago. The small number of people who endorsed her in the UCP leadership race, clearly weren’t thinking. Someone who became premier with such a little amount of votes can do a lot of damage in eight months. If the people who reside in Brooks Medicine Hat were smart, they would not vote for Danielle Smith. Not only has Danielle Smith insulted anyone of Ukrainian descent in Alberta, she has insulted Albertans as a whole. Other people, who are in other parts of Canada, will mock Alberta for having very poor leadership like this.
Danielle Smith made it clear she does not intend to represent city residents during her term in office. Does she know that many rural residents in Alberta have Ukrainian heritage? Perhaps a spin through the Ukrainian Cultural Heritage Village near Edmonton next year will enlighten her. In the meantime, she’ll be busy sharing her remarkable ability to offend and alienate just about everyone. It’s her superpower. If only Albertans would learn not to vote against their own interests.
It would be interesting to reprogram the software that counted the UCP ballots, and have it recount the same ballots a different way. Instead of eliminating the candidate with the fewest first choice votes, eliminate the candidate with the most 7th choice (i.e. last choice) ballots. The party would never consider publicizing the results because of the negative tone, but I would love to see how Ms. Smith would have fared with such a system.
Being a moderate in this province has not always been a pleasure. But as I enjoy my coffee and toast this morning, the schadenfreude of DS and the UCP, coming so hard on the the similar epicaricacy of JK, makes my day immeasurably better, especially with the warm weather and beautiful colours. Thanks, Alberta!
re: Point 4 and Ms. Smith’s advisors:
This is perhaps a carry-over from our Jason Kenney experience, but is Danielle Smith willing to consider advice from competent advisors? For years she sought out ‘experts’ who would echo her opinion, and I wonder if, just like Kenney, she has an inflated opinion of her expertise.
It’s a sad state of affairs when an alleged right wing politician gets heat for suggesting moderation and a step back while alleged “progressive” politicians are screaming and beating NATO war drums. But here we are and you have to say this is indicative of how liberal democracy has become a cesspool of corruption.
There is nothing controversial in Danielle Smith’s comments. She is merely agreeing with the rest of the world which refuses to go along with the NATO backed war in Ukraine. This includes most of the global south, former colonies of former member NATO states.
Last winter the country went into a meltdown over reports of a swastika at the trucker’s convoy protests in Ottawa. But guess what. The Canadian military has been training fascist paramilitaries in Ukraine for the past few years. Have you heard a peep of outrage from any politicians from the progressive left?
Thanks for saying this. It’s absolutely disgraceful the way the progressive left has jumped on the opportunity to be as belligerent and militaristic as their rightwing rivals. What it really suggests is that there are very few progressives and no left at all in Canada today.
To refer to the war in Ukraine as “NATO backed” implies that Ukraine is the aggressor in the war which it obviously is not. The Ukrainians are trying to protect their sovereignty against Putin who spouts a medieval fairytale as a rationale for attempting to destroy a people’s right to delf-determination.
I agree that a truly “progressive” stand would be to push for negotiations aimed at ending the bloodshed. It’s probably a conservative stance as well. Whether liberal democracy is a cesspool of corruption or not, it has surely become a cesspool. When the only moral truth is the need to win the next election, human dignity goes on offer to the highest bidder. Somehow, in a world of massive governments and corporations and non-stop brainwashing, there must be a more human way of governing our affairs.
Danielle Straitjacket’s apparent interest and interactions with Pro-Putin/Russian sympathizers within the alt-right blog-sphere seem to be coming home to roost. Does one wonder how she will ever that down in a province where a substantial portion of the population is among the Ukrainian diaspora? But with Alberta being the stupidest place on earth, I suspect that this may leave Smith unharmed as well.
I never understood the rationale behind going for the outsider, as if it’s believed that such a person will be good sense to everything. For one thing, Smith has never been an outsider; she has always been very much an insider among the CONs, but she can be trusted. It’s like those who voted for Kenney without considering for one second how corrupt he is — did they even know who Jason Kenney was when they cast their ballot?
Buyer’s remorse will always be the norm for Albertans, the stupidest people alive.
Truss walked back Reaganomics. There might be hope in Alberta. I doubt it though. I’m sure Smith is going to go all out on the war on workers to prove she is fit to lead – really, it’s all she has left.
As you must know by now, polls only reflect the opinions of the types of people who answer polls. Do YOU complete the survey on your Walmart receipt?
It hasn’t taken some of the UCP supporters long to admit that they will be supporting Rachael Notley in the next election. Apparently two lunatics in a row were too much for them to handle.I still think she is going to get a huge surprise . The rural Albertans in the Brooks/Medicine Hat riding may not be the morons she wants them to be.
Rachel Notley would never say such things and embarrass Albertans nationally and internationally. Just sayin’
Next time you have a well educated, capable, caring, intelligent, and honest Premier like Notley don’t vote her out.
Smith has talked herself into a bad position, but we shouldn’t discount her ability to recover. The G&M’s analysis points out that Smith is working to overcome her earlier gaffes (however clumsily), and to make friends and influence people in her caucus. That’s already one or two points up on Lord Jason; he never bothered to retract a mistaken statement, and reportedly kept his distance from rank-and-file MLAs (the word in the article was “aloof”).
Smith is already strengthening her position within the UCP Party. Among voters, she’s playing catch-up, but we need to remember: 1) pro-UCP voters will forgive a LOT to keep their party in power; 2) it’s early days. Lots of time for mood swings for or against both Smith and Notley. All it takes is one careless phrase. Remember “Look in the mirror” and “math is hard”?
The damage-control effort over Smith’s Ukraine statement wasn’t pretty, but may well be effective. Albertans have remarkably short memories of political events, so this may be a case of “least said, soonest mended.” We’ll have to wait till Smith introduces the Alberta Sovereignty Act—if in fact she does—to see how she handles blowback from die-hard separatists and Alberta-firsters. If it’s watered down enough to be constitutional, it’ll be useless for “protecting” Alberta from “interference” from Ottawa. How Smith responds to criticism will show us just what kind of leader she is.
Her attack on AHS is already causing pushback (or escape attempts) from the board of directors. It’s significant that one director quit already, and Old Tory retread Stephen Mandel has reappeared to criticize Smith’s threat to fire all the directors. For those who missed it, here’s an analysis of the situation, from my usual CBC source:
https://www.cbc.ca/news/canada/edmonton/ahs-board-member-resigns-1.6619597
Is Smith attacking the board unfairly? From the section “Laying blame,” this comment from professor of political science John Church:
“I don’t see how you could look at getting a more compliant group of people in place.”
There’s an old, presumably Chinese, curse: “May you live in interesting times.” Oh, we do.
