NEW YORK

It’s been a few days since I’ve been able to file any commentary on this blog.

Times Square at supper time tonight (Photo: David J. Climenhaga).

While I was taking the opportunity to hear the inspiring stories of young people who have successfully organized unions at places like Starbucks, the REI outdoor equipment co-op, and New York’s Housing Works, a couple of things seem to have happened back home – a new monarch and a new Conservative Party of Canada leader among them.

So, we’re in for big changes, then – or not, depending on how things turn out.

September 11 is an interesting day to have some free time in New York City, freighted as the date is with symbolism about how every so often, things change, supposedly irrevocably.

We all know about the tragedy that happened 21 years ago, when, as the hour this was being written neared, the world appeared to be in total chaos.

A party atmosphere prevailed in the streets of New York on Saturday, Sept. 10 (Photo: David J. Climenhaga).

Everything was going to change, we were told. Everything had changed already.

From what was happening on the streets of lower Manhattan today, you wouldn’t know that anything much had changed at all. Lots of people moving around. Even a party atmosphere at times. Not much attention at all being paid at all to the recent history of two decades ago by the folks in the streets.

Events yesterday in Ukraine engaged the interest of the editors of the New York Times today; the events of 21 years ago were relegated to the bottom of the page, and by tomorrow they’ll mostly have disappeared.

Look a little deeper and you’ll see evidence that New York – metropolitan population circa 18 million, a lot bigger than many countries – is a wounded city. More people sleeping in the streets than in the past; and you don’t have to venture too far from the centre to see more empty storefronts, just as in smaller cities all across this continent.

But the latest wounds, as at home, have been inflicted by the chaotic government response to COVID-19, the sclerotic U.S. political response to the economy, arguably by the wars of choice launched in response to the events of Sept. 11, 2001, and the turn by the neoliberal right against democracy now that democracy can no longer be guaranteed to deliver votes to the right.

Speaking of kings, this is Canute, King of England from 1016 to 1035 (Image: The British Library, Public Domain).

So we Canadians now have a new monarch, who may or may not be inclined to meddle in politics – apparently from a progressive perspective, we shall see – and may or may not bring change.

For the time being, nothing much will change but the letterhead of a lot of Canadian law offices, where hundreds perhaps thousands of Q.C.s have instantly become K.C.s, and the appearance of new Canadian coins and bills.

And we have a new Conservative leader, who may or may not usher in great change that threatens the good things we have built in our country, like our health care system, that is the envy of working people in the United States.

New Democrats in particular need to think about how to respond to this situation, and it’s not by letting the Liberals eat their lunch while radicalized Conservatives bust up the furniture. How about acting like social democrats, for a change? No one else will!

Yesterday, I had the privilege of marching in the New York City Labour Day parade – don’t ask me why it happens a week after Labour Day – a huge street party, the first big face-to-face get-together by working people in this city after two and a half years of COVID catastrophe.

Folks handed me leaflets calling for New York State to establish a public, single-payer, health care system – one that would sound very familiar to any Canadian. Indeed, while I didn’t see the word Canada anywhere in the document – which said, “We can lead the way to universal health care!” – Canada inspired it just the same.

If “conservatives” are energized, as they are in Canada and the United States right now, it’s the energy of desperation. They see the tide of history turning against them, and they’re prepared to act now to do whatever it takes to stop it – even if it means saying goodbye democracy.

But speaking of monarchs, as Canute, King of England from 1016 to 1035, famously (may or may not have) demonstrated to his nobles, say what they might you can’t just order the tide to change.

I’ll have more thoughts on these and other matters in the days ahead.