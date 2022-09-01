Calgary-Elbow UCP MLA Doug Schweitzer’s resignation became official at midnight last night.

Former Clerk of the Legislature Rob Reynolds (Photo: Government of Alberta).

By quitting now, with no explanation, the former justice minister and minister of jobs, economy and innovation has tossed a metaphorical hot potato to the UCP. A couple of them, actually.

Section 32(2) of the Legislative Assembly Act says the Clerk of the Legislature must send a warrant to the Chief Electoral Officer on the day of the resignation, and the CEO must call an election to fill the vacancy, to be held within six months.

But Section 32(3) says that if the vacancy occurs “during the last year of the legal life of the Assembly” orders for the by-election “need not be made.”

The problem, former Clerk Rob Reynolds explained not so long ago, is that it may not be clear when the last year of the legal life of the Assembly begins because the Alberta Legislative Assembly Act and the Canadian Charter of Rights and Freedoms set out different periods under which an election must be held.

“To my knowledge, no court has yet ruled on whether the last year of a Legislature is the four-year period under provincial election legislation or the five-year period under the Charter,” he wrote before the most recent amendments to the Act.

Frontrunning UCP leadership candidate Danielle Smith (Photo: David J. Climenhaga).

Now, there’s no way the UCP wants to hold a by-election that it might well lose in Calgary not long before before the next provincial election.

And if the new leader who replaces Mr. Kenney doesn’t have a seat in the Legislature – and only one candidate fits that bill, frontrunner Danielle Smith – there’s no way she’ll want to run in a by-election she could lose with unpredictable political consequences before the general election.

What to do?

The Calgary Herald’s story last night on Mr. Schweitzer’s resignation left the impression the UCP will do whatever it can to wiggle off the hook from which Mr. Schweitzer has suspended it.

According to the Herald, the Speakers Office said yesterday the decision will be up to the Premier’s Office and the Cabinet.

Engineer Samir Kayande, the NDP’s nominated candidate in Calgary-Elbow (Photo: Alberta NDP).

Premier Kenney, earlier this month, said the decision may be up to his successor.

It sounds very much as if they think that what the law has to say has nothing to do with it!

Mr. Kenney’s successor would certainly look foolish if she chose to remain outside the Legislature while someone else ran in Calgary Elbow.

The NDP’s nominated candidate in Calgary-Elbow, engineer Samir Kayande, said late yesterday “a by-election will be required by March 3.”

He urged Premier Kenney to direct the Chief Electoral Officer to call it.

“We are facing critical issues including windfall energy revenues and open talk of separatism among UCP leadership candidates,” Mr. Kayande said. “It is vital that the people of Calgary-Elbow have a voice in the Legislature this fall.”

Pass the popcorn!