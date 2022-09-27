The Kenney Government will do whatever it can to block Ottawa’s plan to implement stricter firearms regulations that include buying back AR-15 military-style rifles and similar weapons that were banned two years ago, Justice Minister Tyler Shandro sternly vowed yesterday.
The government is willing to go all the way to stop the “gun grab,” a tired-looking, tieless and rather scruffy Mr. Shandro yesterday told a news conference, which has been recorded and posted to the Internet for the edification of all.
This includes, wait for it, going to court – presumably to try to prove that the federal government doesn’t have jurisdiction in federal jurisdiction. (Yeah, that’s what I meant. Read it again if it’s not clear.)
But “all options are on the table”!
“Alberta has been told that the federal government will use the RCMP to confiscate firearms – as they did during the 2013 floods – when the RCMP seized over 600 firearms during the notorious High River gun grab,” said Mr. Shandro’s canned quote in the government’s press release. “Actions taken today will seek to prevent history from repeating itself. Further options are being explored and all options are on the table.”
Like what? Separation? Nuclear weapons?
“The planned confiscations represent a failed approach to reducing violence in Canadian society and are unwarranted and unacceptable infringements on the property rights and personal freedoms of Albertans,” piped up Teri Bryant, Alberta’s “chief firearms officer,” during the newser.
She was hired to a new position in August 2021 by the Kenney Government, apparently to obstruct the enforcement of federal firearms laws.
In addition to accusing the Trudeau Government of planning to “confiscate” already-illegal weapons for which it’s willing to pay up to $6,209 ($1,337 for an AR-15), Mr. Shandro’s and Ms. Bryant’s publicity minions have also sent sent an angry, tendentiously worded letter to other provincial governments, asking them to join The Resistance, and letters to federal Public Safety Minister Marco Mendicino and RCMP K Division Commanding Officer Curtis Zablocki blustering about the program.
In his letters, Mr. Shandro repeated the claim popular with the “law abiding firearms community” (Ms. Bryant’s phrase) that assault-style weapons were banned “simply because the ‘style’ of the firearm was deemed to be aesthetically displeasing” – never mind the undeniable fact that such appearance is intended to be marketed to immature gun enthusiasts seeking to enhance their fragile machismo.
So Mr. Shandro is clearly trying to pick a fight with the feds to score a point with one of the dark corners of the UCP base just as Premier Jason Kenney attempts to rebrand himself as an elder statesman and dignified advocate of civility.
Just why they’re trying to do this right now when the Kenney Government is only going to be around for another nine or 10 days, or possibly a couple of weeks at most, is unclear and probably not worth speculating about.
Mr. Shandro has demonstrated talent for picking fights – with doctors, neighbours whose social media posts he didn’t like, and lately legal aid lawyers. Indeed, that seems to be what Mr. Kenney chose him to do when he made him health minister in April 2019.
But despite the ridiculous claims and inflammatory language in yesterday’s press release, this performative effort is highly unlikely to get a rise out of Ottawa.
I mean, c’mon! There are experienced politicians on the Liberal side in Ottawa. Why would they even bother responding to a pipsqueak like Mr. Shandro when there’s a good chance in another couple of weeks he’ll be relegated to the backbenches?
Indeed, give it a few more months and, if he seeks re-election, the voters of Calgary-Acadia may well bluntly suggest he return to his own practice of law – assuming the Law Society of Alberta lets him after considering whether he broke their Code of Conduct while serving Mr. Kenney’s government.
Mr. Shandro’s disciplinary hearing is scheduled to take place Oct. 17-19.
In other words, the reaction in Ottawa, and in provincial capitals other than Regina as well, is likely to be summarized as follows: Pffffffft!
Well, give Mr. Shandro credit for one thing – at least he’s threatening to challenge a law he disagrees with in the courts.
That may not be very likely to succeed, but at least it doesn’t show utter contempt for the rule of law like the candidate most likely to be sworn in as unelected premier of Alberta when Mr. Kenney leaves the building on Oct. 6 or soon thereafter.
In that picture Teri Bryant looks like angry Popeye.
So much for civility! If Kenney really wanted to conduct a government with civility, he probably never should have made Shandro a minister along with several others. Shandro was one of Kenney’s worst pitbulls, seemingly picking fights with almost everyone. Well at least he is consistent to the end.
I suppose Shandro has something to prove if he wants to keep his job under new management, that may be even angrier and unhinged than the previous administration. So again he is in total attack mode, it seems to come easily for him.
However, I am not sure gun rights are really the hill the quasi separatist wing of the UCP wants to die on. Shandro is a fighter, but he can’t ever be accused of choosing his causes or battles well.
Maybe Shando’s latest bluster is a last minute attempt to try sabotage the potential winner of the UCP leadership. It may not be a strategy he would be clever enough to come up with on his own, but might be the sort of thing devised by someone who pontificates about civility, while doing everything he can to undermine it.
It’s no secret that these phony conservatives want to bring the stupid American Republican Brand of politics to Canada. Praising criminal truck drivers, and ignoring the gun violence in the U.S and don’t care that we have seen a massive increase in gun violence in Canada already linked to the stupid legalization of Marijuana. They don’t care whose been killed or what it will do to our children’s future. Now Albertans are going to face a $3.5 billion lawsuit thanks to these fools by destroying Lougheed’s coal protection on our mountains. Apparently they didn’t think Albertans were smart enough to notice. Yet we still have stupid Albertans, mostly seniors, trying to make up idiotic comments to defend them.
I wonder what role the NRA has in all this. Here’s an article in which they bend the truth and quote Jason Kenney’s successor at the Canadian Taxpayers Federation as well as the Fraser Institute. The jargon is the same as the UCP’s.
https://www.nraila.org/articles/20220328/trudeaus-gun-control-a-brief-respite-for-law-abiding-canadians
Of course Kenney’s Klan can’t resist wasting more of Albertans’ money on frivolous and futile lawsuits on the way out the door. It’s what they do: hands in our pockets.
On July 28 cbc.ca reported that forfeiting a Swiss Arms SG 550 Assault Rifle could net the owner $6,209. What can law abiding gun owners expect from this high end weapon? Military-today.com has the answer.
“The standard SIG SG 550 is compatible with bayonet and is capable of firing rifle grenades. This assault rifle can be equipped with the GL 5040 40 mm under barrel grenade launcher. The grenade launcher can be operated independently from the rifle.”
Just the thing for greeting kids at the door on Trick or Treat night.
Just the same old ……plugging our courts up ,plugging resources,chopping,shopping ,erasers
Same old ,yawn !
Us chickencounters don’t know if we are watching peoples court,an aquarium or a comedy
Regardless some form of demise for Canadians and the courts (again) yawn
Did Albertans receive “real”lawyers or “fake “lawyers in this draw ,real courts or fake courts ?Real judges or fake Justice s ?
Drunk Judges or sober Judges !
Can we have the “good ones” ? We don’t want the bad ones ,Alberta will wait for the Good ones ,let Legal aides get the “bad”ones as stated to myself
Let’s get the design layed out ,”yellow brick road “
I think we are preparing for a shift if government,big moves in chaos works great
Order bigger shredders ,be ready
I audited this shredding industry with one simple question,which office in the Alberta Legislature has the biggest “call “for disposal and also during the election change for Alberta,what was. The bulk for contract pick up?
Always hang up on me ,going to FOIP someday ,Really it was the arrival of contractors of disposal which really peaked my interest ,procurement and all
The arrival of contract shredding piqued my interest
*sigh* You know if you own an illegal firearm, you aren’t a “law abiding gun owner,” right? If you were “law abiding” you wouldn’t be “breaking the law” by owning something it is “illegal to own.”
While I’m at it, very few of these LAGOs who so enjoy strutting and posturing are able to coherently justify why private ownership of weapons designed to kill large number of people is a good thing. The best justification I’m aware of is the whole “heavily armed citizenry is the best safeguard against government tyranny” argument. Problem with that line of reasoning is that the historical evidence clearly shows that LAGOs actions don’t match their rhetoric. If you believe that you owning guns is an important check against government power, I would invite you to find some historical examples of this actually taking place. Go ahead, I’ll wait.
The Resistance.
There it is again. Sigh.
Anyway, declaring Alberta a sanctuary province for gun nuts is a novel idea that will surely appeal to the First Amendment (if Canada had one) mob in a big way. Considering that there could have been a severe firearms incident during the Coutts border blockade, one which could have seen a high casualty situation for the RCMP, one wonders why the UCP government would ever allow malcontents and troublemakers to have firepower in the first place? Oh yeah. That’s their base.
Since Danielle Straitjacket has every intention of creating a provincial police force, to replace the RCMP and look the other way, the notion of gangs of warlords roaming all over Alberta and brandishing their firearms comes that much closer to reality.
Remember: every gun owner is law abiding, until they do something stupid, or get all wrapped up in their FreeDUMB b. s.
Leave a comment