There was probably a time it made sense to erect statues of Winston Churchill in Canada.
Say, about 1946.
Britain’s prime minister through most of World War II certainly played a significant role in the victory over Nazi Germany and for that we must be grateful, even though we recognize that Churchill is a historical figure who deserves to be painted warts and all.
Until recently at least we were also able to do this with other leaders in the great anti-Hitler coalition that defeated Germany and its allies in 1945, ending the threat to humanity of Hitlerism, if not of fascism, more broadly defined.
For example, we are capable of recognizing that the Soviet leader Joseph Stalin played a significant role in the defeat of Hitler and the Third Reich, even if he did sign a non-aggression pact with the fellow once upon a time, but also that he was no democrat and a paranoid, murderous leader in his own right.
Considering what happened in Europe in the months after the defeat of the German army at Stalingrad in February 1943, I suppose, one could take issue with Alberta Premier Jason Kenney’s claim yesterday that “there is no single person more responsible for the defeat of fascism and the evils of the Nazi regime in the Second World War than Sir Winston Churchill.”
But just as there was a time when it made sense to erect statues of Churchill in Canada, there is a time when it makes sense not to – for example, in 2023.
In his encomium to the wartime British leader yesterday, even Mr. Kenney admitted, albeit half-heartedly, that Churchill was “not perfect.”
Indeed. Churchill’s legacy is, to say the least, controversial. He may have been, as premier Kenney insisted in his verbose announcement that a statue will be erected to Churchill next year in the centre of downtown Calgary, “the century’s single greatest leader.”
Or he may have been, as others have argued, “a grotesque racist and a stubborn imperialist, forever on the wrong side of history.”
I suppose it’s possible to have even been both of those things at once. But, be that as it may, the zeitgeist of the first part of the 21st Century is certainly to acknowledge such profound flaws and not to whitewash them or glorify them with statuary.
Mr. Kenney, though, is not one for turning from his obsessions, among which are a couple of leaders of what we nowadays call the Anglosphere whose accomplishments are acknowledged but whose deep flaws Alberta’s soon-to-depart leader desperately wants us to forget.
If Mr. Kenney thinks Churchill was the greatest leader of the 20th Century and wants to erect a redundant and doubtless unpopular statue of the man in Calgary, he has also made it clear he attributes similar stature in the 19th Century to John A. Macdonald and is prepared to move an unwanted statue of Canada’s first prime minister and one of the architects of the residential school horror to Alberta from Victoria, B.C.
Victoria, named for another colonial personage, has relegated Macdonald’s statue, in disgrace, to a warehouse somewhere.
The city will be harder to rename, as Victoria has a different sort of modern currency. Still, as a native of that place, my vote would be to rename the city too. I would suggest Tillicum, which means “friend” in the pre-colonial lingua franca of the Pacific Northwest. But je digresse.
Mr. Kenney is not only obsessive about history – to the point of being a crank, it would be fair to say – he is determined to ram his obsessions up our noses, as is the case with his bizarre fixation with Alberta Education’s appallingly ideological social studies curriculum, and now his enthusiasm for this statue of Churchill in front of the former MacDougal School in Calgary’s downtown, which nowadays serves as the Alberta government’s alternate Southern Alberta premier’s office.
About $300,000 for the statue by Edmonton sculptor Danek Mozdzenski has been raised by the Sir Winston Churchill Society of Calgary, an organization famed in the now mostly forgotten annals of the Calgary Herald for its annual “Winnie Dinnie,” an annual dinner featuring a speaker who actually knew the late PM.
In my formative years as a journalist, I was threatened with discipline for writing in a story advancing this black-tie affair that mentioned that the evening’s speaker, Sir Colin Coote, had been “badly gassed at Ypres in 1915.”
I stoutly denied the pun had been intended. (It was.) I was never accorded the honour of covering the dinner, my bad attitude no doubt compounded by a faintly Teutonic surname.
The Winnie Dinnie’s sponsors in those days were all sincere admirers of Churchill and mostly Conservatives of a type no longer found in North America, that is to say, Tories.
Now, I see from Mr. Kenney’s press release, that the president of the society is Mark Milke, a former apparatchik of the Fraser Institute and now chief honcho of a new neoliberal entity called the Aristotle Foundation, presumably dedicated to polishing the tarnished reputations of such figures as Winston Churchill.
In the cheerful little video that accompanied the press release on the government’s website, Dr. Milke, also a former political advisor to Mr. Kenney and one-time functionary of the notorious Energy War Room, enthused of Churchill: “He loved Alberta.”
The historical record of Churchill’s love for Alberta is thin enough for a Fraser Institute press release, a few press clippings about an oh-so-brief visit in 1929, a few weeks after the British election that brought Ramsay MacDonald’s Labour government to power and marked the beginning of the “Wilderness Years” for Churchill, then a mere MP and one reduced to Opposition at that.
That said, Churchill’s son Randolph, who accompanied him to North America, is said to have accused Alberta oilmen of “pigging up a beautiful valley to make their fortunes” when they visited Turner Valley, a remark that had it been made in 2019 doubtless would have incurred the wrath of Dr. Milke’s War Room.
Regardless of the involvement of the modern incarnation of the Winnie Dinnie society, no good will come from erecting a statue of Churchill in Calgary.
Indeed, one suspects that mischief is the goal.
It will be a constant affront to many Albertans and a rallying point for others, many of whom hold repugnant views of the sort for which Churchill is nowadays widely condemned.
Security costs will have to be borne by Edmonton taxpayers.
Every time someone dumps a can of red paint over Churchill’s head, or some neo-Nazi group rallies at his feet, we will be reminded of the unhappy days we were led by Mr. Kenney and Alberta policy was directed by his weird obsessions.
Perhaps that is the outgoing premier’s intention.
I am reminded of the story about the late American president Lyndon Baines Johnson, who was said to frequently give toothbrushes as gifts to White House visitors.
He chose toothbrushes, LBJ is said to have explained, “because I want people to think of me when they get up in the morning and when they go to bed at night.”
If Mr. Kenney wants us all to think of him every morning and every night, it would be less expensive in every way if he’d just offer us all a free toothbrush and a roll of floss!
One would wonder what old “Winnie Dinnie” would think of the Alberta of today. It would likely be very amused that the UCP cannot stop shooting themselves, and each other, in the face.
As best as can be known, Churchill was something of an enormous failure in public life. Born of nobility, by an American mother, Churchill was something of a notable failure. He managed by hook or crook to gain a military commission and served in India and Africa. It was during the Boer War were is gained public interest in his exploits and it was considered that the whole point of his life was to gain higher political office. Along the way, he got himself into a number of disasters, particularly the catastrophe at Gallipoli, where as the Lord Admiral he got tens of thousands of Commonwealth soldiers killed and made the Turks look fantastic. It could be said that his political career was tainted and all his hopes and dreams were smashed. That is until and even greater idiot named Neville Chamberlain though he got a sure promise for peace out of Adolf Hitler, seemingly written on the back of a napkin. With Hitler rampaging around Europe, it appeared at in the middle of all the chaos, in desperation they turned to Churchill, because they couldn’t leave Chamberlain to run things. As a wartime prime minister, Churchill rose to the occasion and made those stirring speeches that he was known for, all the while hoping that he wouldn’t f*ck it up. Thanks to a string of successes, some amazing good luck, and Stalin having an enormous falling out with Hitler, WW2 was finally won. Churchill went to the polls and was run from office. He had the good sense to go away and wait for another moment, which came at last with his ‘Iron Curtain Speech’, another stirring oratory that kept him from fading into obscurity.
So, why do guys like Jason Kenney go all fanboy for Churchill? For one thing, like Churchill, Kenney was pretty much a failure in life, until circumstances gave him something to call himself a genius over. Unlike Churchill, Kenney just can’t get the universal mojo going with his oratory. At the very least, Churchill, in especially tough moments, kept it honest and leveled with everyone. (Yes, Hitler really is coming for us.) Kenney, if in the same position, would likely tell everyone to charge into the Nazi onslaught because it sounds awesome, not mentioning that it will get everyone killed. At the very least, Churchill would have told everyone that they were probably going to get killed, but only if they do not stand against this infection that Hitler has brought to the world, by his rotten hand and lying word!!!
Putting it simply, guys who admire Churchill just don’t have his brass or his capability for being bluntly honest. Kenney would rather play distraction games, put one group against the other, live in a world of his fantastic inventions.
As for Kenney’s weird admiration for John A. MacDonald, I guess he has sympathies for habitual day drinkers.
The head honcho of the UCP is someone that doesn’t seem to want to go away. This isn’t helping Albertans at all, yet people are still duped by whatever lies the UCP is spreading. Anyone that is against the UCP, because they know how bad of a government they are, gets called nasty names. None of this makes sense.
‘The head honcho of the UCP is someone that doesn’t seem to want to go away.’
I concur.
Jason Kenney, Donald Trump, Boris Johnson: failed ‘Leaders’ who Just Won’t Go Away.
Strange world.
Have a good day, Anon.
$300,000 is far too low for a brass statue, which in addition to being cast must be mounted on a pedestal, secured and maintained, in addition to being, as our host has pointed out, guarded. At current prices, I wouldn’t be surprised if the cost of the base and plaque alone are the equivalent of the $300,000. This white (and I do mean white) elephant will end up costing a million dollars, mark my words.
Well the Premier who still isn’t gone quite yet continues to surprise by doing something next to nothing, but different than the day before, as the late purple Prince would put it. Maybe he has a seemingly eclectic checklist he is going through.
I can understand the personal resonance of Churchill to Kenney, who has always seemed to be someone at least a few decades behind the times. However, I’m not sure contemporary Calgary will appreciate it as much.
We do already have statues of Churchill in Alberta and even a prominent square in Edmonton named after him at a time it seemed more fitting to do so. I think he had many good qualities and likely some shortcomings too, but I don’t see Alberta taxpayers greatly yearning for another Churchill statue now.
Maybe its just me, but the statue pictured seems a bit Pearsonian with the bow tie. Speaking of, the Liberals honored him by naming a prominent airport after Pearson. What great UCP predecessor could Kenney honor? Well, none. I suppose it would be too gauche even for him to put up a statue of himself, so perhaps Churchill in his mind was a reasonable substitute.
After all, Churchill did have a great political comeback some time following that Alberta visit. Is our Premier trying to tell us something or hopefully project with what is obviously a very personal statement?
I feel Kenney should have went with a statue of Napoleon. Either the French leader or maybe even more fittingly the character from Animal Farm. However, that might be a more accurate representation of how some Albertans see Kenney and not how he sees himself.
As for the missing famous Churchill picture from the Ottawa hotel, perhaps one should look for it in the basement of his mom’s house in Calgary, if such a place exists.
What a fine diversion from the river of blood caused by the UCP’s incompetence. 600,000 Covid infections of whom it is feared one-third will suffer from long term effects. Doctors and nurses abandoning this plague-province after being attacked by the UCP. Since the UCP have instituted their religious based drug treatment programs, it looks like around 40 people a month are dead from contaminated drug supplies. Ain’t free enterprise grand?
https://healthanalytics.alberta.ca/SASVisualAnalytics/?reportUri=%2Freports%2Freports%2F1bbb695d-14b1-4346-b66e-d401a40f53e6§ionIndex=0&sso_guest=true&reportViewOnly=true&reportContextBar=false&sas-welcome=false
Leave a comment