The Alberta is Calling vanity advertising campaign featuring the voice of the province’s soon-to-be-retired premier continues to tout benefits for would-be newcomers to Alberta that Jason Kenney’s United Conservative Party Government has striven to undermine.
This weekend Mr. Kenney was tweeting about the University of Alberta’s ranking among the Top 100 on a list of 2,500 world research universities.
“Top notch education,” Mr. Kenney, or his campaign surrogate, enthusiastically tweeted on Saturday. “Alberta is calling.”
The little web image attached to the tweet cheerfully proclaimed: “Alberta is calling to say … THE U OF A IS RANKED IN THE TOP 100 UNIVERSITIES GLOBALLY.”
Who knew that irony was part of the Alberta Advantage?
Which is not to say that the Edmonton-based U of A isn’t a fine institution … for now.
But Mr. Kenney’s United Conservative Party Government has certainly worked hard during its tenure to ensure the U of A is a worse university than it was when the party came to power.
That’s a fact would-be emigrants from Vancouver and Toronto with academic ambitions might want to ponder before picking up the phone to learn about the relatively low fuel and real estate costs in Alberta’s capital region.
In 2021, the Kenney Government imposed a massive $126-million cut to post-secondary education in Alberta – more than half of it to be borne by the U of A.
In that one year, the U of A’s provincial grant was slashed by $60.1 million.
“This 11-per-cent reduction, combined with cuts in 2020-21, totals a $170-million reduction in our provincial funding over the last two and a half years,” University of Alberta President William Flanagan lamented in February 2021.
“Twenty-five per cent of Alberta’s post-secondary students attend the University of Alberta, yet the province has required us to bear nearly 50 per cent of the reduction in provincial funding,” he added at the time.
Among the impacts of those cuts were “exceptional tuition increases” – in some cases more than 100 per cent – in professional programs. (Those increases come into effect with the term that begins this September.)
More than 1,000 U of A employees lost their jobs as a direct result of the cuts. And there were other, less obvious, impacts as well, such as cuts to subscriptions to academic journals that harm the ability of U of A students in many fields to do research for advanced degrees.
There was talk at the time of the 2021 provincial budget this was the cost of the university’s previous president’s refusal to knuckle under to then-Opposition-leader Kenney’s unhinged demands the institution drop its plan to award an honorary degree to scientist and broadcaster David Suzuki – seen by the UCP as its environmental arch foe.
Last February, the U of A lost another 10.7 per cent in provincial funding, saying in a news release it had lost $222 million in revenues over the previous three years.
President Flanagan, however, sounded more optimistic, telling a local newspaper that the U of A stood to benefit from additional planned funding for fields the province has identified as winners, such as energy, finance, and technology.
Still, the consequences of UCP policy on post-secondary education in Alberta and at the U of A in particular have been doleful, notwithstanding the Edmonton university’s inclusion at No. 92 on that list of world research universities that apparently captured the attention of Mr. Kenney’s communications brain trust.
This was the first time the U of A had made it into the top 100 on the list of more than 2,500 universities that, according to the university’s press release, counts such factors as the quality of faculty, the number of Nobel Prize winners, and the number of scholars cited in academic publications.
Four other Canadian universities are among the Top 100: The University of Toronto, University of British Columbia, McGill University, and McMaster University.
For some reason, Mr. Kenney’s communications boffins didn’t bother to mention that the respected list is compiled by Shanghai Jiao Tong University. In 2020, the premier was sharply criticized in Canada and abroad for comments he made about the origins of COVID-19, which presumably played well in Ponoka.
Last week, readers will recall, we observed the irony of Mr. Kenney bragging that Alberta has the highest average wages in Canada as part of the campaign – after beginning his term as premier considering legislation to impose pay rollbacks on health care workers, including nurses, while claiming Alberta could no longer afford to be a high-salary outlier.
Irony abounds with these pretend conservatives and Reformers in the UCP. Shades of their hero, Ralph Klein, with their cuts to education and healthcare in Alberta. Then the head honcho of the UCP wants to boast how great the University of Alberta is. Sadly, we have people still falling for the lies of the UCP, and other pretend conservatives and Reformers, like Pierre Poliveire.
Isn’t Kenney supposed to be leaving very soon?
At this point, normal politicians would be focusing on whatever they might be doing next and perhaps rediscovering the fact they have families. Kenney, who seems to not have much of a life outside of politics, seems to be doubling down in this last minute push to rehabilitate his image or something for some reason.
It is very ironic that this premier who spent much of the last few years trying to damage or destroy higher education in Alberta, particularly the U of A, now seems to be discovering how wonderful it is.
Maybe this is missed by some of the out of province audience who presumably this campaign is aimed at, but Albertans surely get the irony. Perhaps this is part of Kenney’s plan to try go back to Ottawa and Federal politics. It is a bit desperate, but this is a guy who has no profession, degree or work experience outside politics to fall back on. In order for this to work, he needs to convince Conservatives outside Alberta he was not a total debacle. It is a a bit of a stretch, but perhaps he feels they are gullible enough for some reason.
Perhaps with all his free, retirement time he can get an education.
I recently took a stroll around the Leg grounds. It’s a beautiful spot with impressive buildings, magnificent gardens and a real nice pool facility.
At least it was.
The buildings are wrapped in construction tarps while they replace the golden sandstone façade with plain grey concrete. A shame.
The pool facility has been drained and just sits empty and dry. A real shame.
The driveways and walkways are in complete disrepair – another shame.
The gardens are bright and colourful with annuals; one can’t help but wonder when these too will fall into disrepair. An utter shame and disgrace.
This government is comprised of individuals only interested in their own wealth and prosperity and too stupid to understand the success of all depends on the ‘common-wealth’ of the jurisdiction. They embarrass us all with their transparent and superficial self-promotion. Meanwhile real people and the real economy are being robbed as the real infrastructure decays into disrepair.
Ranger: Where did you get the idea the sandstone is being replaced with concrete? DJC
Don’t forget them ripping out the living wall inside the federal building, at a cost that exceeded the cost of its annual maintenance, without a plan to regulate the airflow and oxygen in the building, which the living wall was engineered to do.
The UCP are a party of vandals.
Maybe the U of A could absorb Athabasca U to create the UAAU which would look great on your T in the mirror. Just waking up, sorry.
In the state of Mississippi, the state’s university can be found in the town of Oxford. This town is an idyllic place, filled with higher education and progressive mindsets. Nobel laureate, William Faulkner, dedicated his life’s work to elevating the masses from his home in Oxford. Faulkner believed that it was humanity’s burden to elevate all through education and cultural endeavors. On the matter of civil rights, he emphasized that it was the responsibility of the whites to elevate the freed blacks by enforcing their civil rights and assuring that they have all the means to live better than they did before. These were laudable principles coming from a person and a place in Mississippi.
In the case of Alberta, idiocy is a virtue and that is all.
I would like to point out that Dr. Verna Yiu joined the winning team at the U. of A. after being unceremoniously fired by Kenney.
https://edmontonjournal.com/news/politics/dr-verna-yiu-named-u-of-as-interim-provost-and-vice-president-academic
Did Kenney want to be on a winning side, like Dr. Yiu? Is he hoping for a board appointment? Will he restore the funding now?
It really is hard to believe how stupid these fools are. They increase tuition fees by 40% and cut minimum wages for our students, treat our doctors, nurses, teachers and students like third class citizens then try to convince students from other provinces that they should be dumb enough to want to come here. Where is the intelligence in that? I still remember parents who were doctors and nurses telling me their children were following in their footsteps but had no intention of doing so in Alberta after seeing how their parents had been treated by these phoney conservatives, reformers, under Ralph Klein. Most of the young people in our family have been going to B.C. In fact three of them will be there this fall.
“There was talk at the time of the 2021 provincial budget this was the cost of the university’s previous president’s refusal to knuckle under to then-Opposition-leader Kenney’s UNHINGED DEMAND the institution drop its plan to award an honorary degree to scientist and broadcaster David Suzuki – seen by the UCP as its environmental arch foe.”
Then-Premier Notley’s response was calm and reasonable by comparison:
“Speaking personally as an alumni (sic), I’m not a big fan of this decision. It struck me as being a bit tone deaf.”
“If I’d been on the senate, I wouldn’t have personally voted for it.”
https://www.cbc.ca/news/canada/edmonton/rachel-notley-suzuki-honorary-degree-university-of-alberta-1.4635006
Given Notley’s disapproval, Kenney naturally turned it up to 11. Shifting the Overton window, I think they call it.
Our top educational institution was “tone deaf” because it chose to honour Canada’s pre-eminent science educator in his old age?
Is that worse that having a Premier deaf to science, blind to ecological reality, and mute on our disastrous legacy to future generations?
No science supported the NDP’s emissions-boosting climate plan.
Quasi-NDP Premier Notley and her troops attacked David Suzuki, Jane Fonda, Jagmeet Singh, Tzeporah Berman, etc.
Any NDP supporters still under the illusion they have a green leader who accepts, respects, and understands the science?
Yeah I don’t remember that happening ; Notley “attacking” Tzeporah Berman, and I have to say it’s been a long time since Hanoi Jane was relevant politically.
I have long thought that Ms. Notley, as the daughter of an attempted oil industry reformer ,has a good idea of what’s possible, and what is a death warrant, (either literally or figuratively) and tempers her ambitions to what she believes is practical.
The oil industry plays for keeps.
Is it bad ? Absolutely. Does it compare at all to the UCP or PCAA? You would have to be delusional to suggest as much.
There will never be a top down challenge to the oil industry in alberta. The political scene is entirely captured, the regulator is captured, the media and banking sector, both hooked on those bitumen dollars. Forget about any political party changing any of that in our lifetime, and start thinking about a different way to challenge them.
I don’t think it’s a big secret that Notley had to sell at least a portion of her soul to “broaden” her appeal to the knuckle dragging conservative voters. We all know how that turned out.
Either way, when you ask if “any NDP supporters still under the illusion they have a green leader who accepts, respects, and understands the science” the answer may be no, but they accept, respect and understand the science a whole hell of a lot more than the current batch of clowns that steer the ship.
Hi Geoffrey,
It is possible for two things to be true simultaneously and I would argue the planet needs humans to reduce their CO2 production AND it was tone deaf to award Dr. Suzuki at that moment in that way. Either the University was intentionally courting risky notoriety (in which case, they sowed the wind and have reaped the whirlwind) or they were completely out of touch with the cultural, social, and political mood of the community they exist within. In either situation it was a desperately ill-conceived move and Ms. Notley and others could have gone much further in their critiques without fear of giving up their green credentials. Public institutions that depend on public and political sentiment for their survival must always be cognizant of the local mood.
Interesting point about recruitment, David. I know of a highly-regarded scientist who was offered a job at my university and, after some heart-searching, declined, because of the UCP’s handling of the higher education portfolio.
It’s almost like smart people can see through Kenney’s lies. Who’d have thought?
As an alumni, I am happy that U of A has returned to a top 100 ranked university in the world, but this is solely the function of Dr. Michael Houghton’s Nobel Prize. Overall, if you look at citation rankings or tri-council funding over the last 10 years, U of A ranks 6th in Canada (below U of T, McGill, UBC, McMaster and Montreal). U of C has also fallen down the rankings, and sometimes even falls outside the top 200 (such as the 2022 Times Higher Education rankings).
If Albertans want to go back to having two top ranked universities in the world (which is a prestigious accomplishment considering our population levels), we are going to have to invest long-term funding back into our programs. Short term envelopes, like those lauded by Flanagan, cannot be used to hire tenure track researchers/professor since they are not base-operating-grant funding, and disappear once the envelope ends.
A real plan to improve Alberta’s PSE would involve: 1) increasing the number of full time, tenure professors (that do research and are the single biggest category in international rankings), 2) building a graduate student research funding program, similar to Ontario”s Trillium Scholarship, 3) rehire the laid-off support staff whom work behind the scene in research and student services, and 4) to cap, reduce, or even remove the expensive tuition and fee structure (many countries, both the the global north and global south do not have tuition for students).
Jason Kenney has no shame. Assuming this top 100 list to be something near accurate, then he appears to be working to knock the U of Eh, as I fondly called it, off the list. Jason is pretty twisted. A man opposed internally so to speak.
