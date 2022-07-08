With Alberta enjoying another rather unexpected oil boom, Rachel Notley has promised that an NDP government won’t piss it all away.
That’s exactly what she said.
“I spend a lot of hours on Alberta highways and I often see that bumper sticker — you know the one — that says ‘Please God, give me one more oil boom. I promise not to piss it all away next time,’” Ms. Notley said in a statement emailed to media yesterday.
“Well, we’ve got one more oil boom and it is bringing extraordinary revenue into the provincial treasury,” the leader of Alberta’s Opposition New Democrats and the former premier of Alberta continued. “My commitment here today is that should Alberta’s NDP form the next government, we will not piss away this boom.”
This is an important statement. Let me explain why.
There may be Albertans who don’t approve of rough language in political discourse. I expect some of them will criticize Ms. Notley for expressing this sentiment in this particular way before jumping into their pickup trucks, slamming the doors, and screeching off in the direction of Sundre, red, black and white “F#&k Trudeau” flags snapping in the petroleum-generated breeze.
But it got your attention, didn’t it?
When it appears in a news story, you may even be tempted to read the rest of what Ms. Notley had to say, even if it’s only to make sure she didn’t slip a “F#&k Kenney” or a “Danielle is Bats#!t” into the release. (She didn’t, of course.)
And there’s the thing. A wily old Alberta New Democrat of my acquaintance, who has retreated to a mountaintop in Tibet or some such alpine jurisdiction whence he imparts the Meaning of Life and other secrets to supplicants, keeps reminding me the Alberta NDP needs to find a way to assure Albertans they’ll will be prudent with their taxes.
After all, despite a preponderance of evidence to the contrary, most Albertans have been brought up to believe the fantasy that New Democrats are wild-eyed spendthrifts and Conservatives are good money managers.
If you want to talk health care, the NDP will come to that discussion with far more credibility than Mr. Kenney or any of his possible successors. All the more so with a seventh wave of COVID-19 now breaking across North America.
Ditto if the topic of discussion turns to public education, especially with Mr. Kenney hangin’ in there so he can force his pet project, the UCP’s garbage school curriculum, on an unwilling province.
But the fiscal responsibility piece historically plays to the Conservatives’ advantage, even though in bad times they act like vandals and in good times they spend like drunken sailors. (Nowadays, I expect, sailors are more temperate thanks to the Royal Navy putting a stop to their daily rum tot in 1970.)
So perhaps Ms. Notley’s not-quite-mild language is what it’ll take to get Albertans to wake up and notice there’s coffee brewing.
If it works, readers may see that she committed to five principles to finally help get Alberta off the fiscal roller coaster before the next plunge:
– Recognizing oil revenue is unreliable and shouldn’t be used for ordinary operational spending
– Focusing on getting the best return on investment
– Recognizing Alberta will not get off the revenue rollercoaster without real progress on diversifying the economy and creating long-term jobs
– Acting now to help Albertans facing a cost-of-living crisis not seen in decades
– Fixing the damage done to the public health care and education systems
Readers will note that the last point leads back to the NDP’s key strengths in the important election fight that is coming soon.
I have one small quibble: I have my doubts anyone, including Ms. Notley, has ever actually seen that bumper sticker, although the story’s been around so long a lot of Albertans, perhaps including the Opposition leader, are starting to think they did.
I’ve been driving Alberta’s highways and byways for decades, through booms and busts alike, and I’ve never seen it, even with my surgically corrected hawk-eyes.
There are very few photos. Which is not to say the bumper sticker yarn is a fib, exactly, just that it represents a profound truth so universally understood it doesn’t require actual sightings.
This will almost certainly be Alberta’s last oil boom, and we have a Conservative government poised to piss it all away again.
The only point of debate among Mr. Kenney’s would-be United Conservative Party successors is what to piss it all away on.
Ms. Notley is offering something a little different.
Be nice, Alberta! Calgary Stampede starts today with a $10-million-plus boost from feds
Today marks the opening of the Calgary Stampede, that 10-day annual festival of intoxicated bankers and oil company executives dressed up like cowboys saying nasty things about Justin Trudeau.
Conservative Alberta politicians inclined to use the annual Cowtown bean-fest as a platform for intemperate commentary about the prime minister and his Liberal Government need to remember that Ottawa has just sunk more than $10 million into the Stampede to help it “make a full-scale come-back” from the effects of the pandemic and the 21st Century.
This was announced last month by Ottawa’s Prairies Economic Development Canada agency to not much attention from media.
I asked Rohit Sandhu, the PEDC’s communications manager, if there were any strings attached to the cash. Not many, by the sound of it.
“The bulk of the $10 million in funding (up to $8 million) is directly provided to support continued operations of the Calgary Stampede festival during a period where its revenues were reduced due to the impacts of the pandemic,” he said. “The remaining funding is being used for adaptation measures and enhancement activities to meet public health and safety guidelines, as well as to improve the quality of the event.”
Were there any concerns about spending federal money on an event notorious with animal rights activists for ill treatment of chuckwagon horses and other animals?
“As a major recurring festival and event with annual revenues exceeding $10 million, the Calgary Stampede met the eligibility criteria to apply for and receive funding” through the Government of Canada’s Major Festivals and Events Support Initiative, he responded.
Which is a nice way, I suppose, of saying, we’d rather not talk about that.
As for the usual suspects from Calgary, gratitude, not churlishness, would be in order this week.
The one thing Alberta enjoys is pissing away all those oil booms. Why worry? There’s always another from wherever the last one came from. Though the current oil boom is the result of a perfect storm of two events — the pandemic and the Russo-Ukrainian War — it should be expected that the boom will not be long lived. And if that war gets out of hand, well, there maybe few left alive anywhere to keep that demand going for very long. In other words, all the oil boom fever that Alberta is rejoicing in will soon break and the whining and crying can start all over again.
Jason Nixon is talking up using the increased revenues to restore the Heritage Fund, but the temptation to go on a spending spree remains high. That’s the CONs’ default, after all. Of course, Notley, making the easy effort to be the adult in the room (Since there are so few these days) is talking about investing for a future when the oil runs out — and it most certainly will. Though your average Albertan is likely to just blame Trudeau when the last drop is squeezed out of the ground, Alberta has never struck me as the sort of place that thinks about the future. Why? It’s not like anyone living there is actually from there. And the vast majority can’t wait to get out at the first opportunity. In other words, Alberta is truly the land that no one wants, save for First Nations peoples and the wildlife.
So all this talk about saving and investing for a raining day is likely for naught, like saving Boris Johnson’s political career.
Rachel Notley is on the right path, notwithstanding the harsh language used in her statement. If she does what Peter Lougheed did, and gets the proper oil royalty rates that he did, and the proper corporate tax rates, like he did, Alberta will be better off, for when oil prices go lower. Unfortunately, oil prices are going lower. As it stands, Alberta lost $575 billion, because these pretend conservatives and Reformers altered Peter Lougheed’s oil royalty rates to a very low amount. Also, thanks to Ralph Klein, Albertans must come up with an astonishing amount of $260 billion to rectify oil company related damages. In addition, Alberta lost another $150 billion from these pretend conservatives and Reformers having poor tax rates. Billions of dollars were also made to disappear, from the most priciest shenanigans that these pretend conservatives and Reformers did, from over the years. The UCP does them too. We need someone with common sense, who is akin to what Peter Lougheed did. Rachel Notley is that person. The UCP don’t have what it takes to properly look after the well being of Alberta.
FYI that bumper sticker is indeed real, and occasionally appears on older no longer beautiful vehicles. I have seen it, but am always surprised it’s still around. That said, would never sully my vehicles bumper with ANY sticker.
“During the period of the Calgary Stampede, the activities of The Calgary Exhibition and Stampede Ltd. are exempt from the noise restrictions outlined under the Community Standards Bylaw.”
I live amongst the radicalized.
Well Geee!
That sounds like a real winning plan! Why haven’t any political leaders used it before?
btw, it’s very unlikely this is “Alberta’s last oil boom”. To paraphrase, there’s a lot of tar in them there hills (or flats, as is the case). If we humans haven’t burned our technological society to a crisp we’ll be using petro-resources well into the 22nd Century.
That being the case, the primary consideration for managing the wealth created for the greatest public good would be Long Term Planning. Something that is so absolutely foreign to the Alberta mind-set that it’s never been attempted, let alone talked about in polite circles.
Ranger: Trust me, it’s the last one. Or at best/worst the second to last. Remember, the Northwest Territories, of which Alberta was part, had the word’s greatest supply of beaver pelts. It still has the word’s greatest supply of beaver pelts. What changed? Fashion. Nobody wants them any more. DJC
I remember seeing the bumper stickers, but not for many years. I think they had their heyday prior to the development of digital cameras, so people didn’t take many pictures of them when they had to pay for the film, and storage was a lot more complicated.
I do remember seeing some of those stickers, however, very few, but certainly remember a lot of people saying it. I have however heard oilmen say “You don’t need to be a genius to look at the facts and see what managing an oil industry properly has done for Alaska and Norway , while stupid Albertans have allowed ours to be given away. Our oil production is massive compared to those two yet we have noting to show for it”. I had lunch with several of my senior friends on Wednesday and there is still one guy who blames it all on Notley and Trudeau just like Kenney wants him to do. Like we all know seniors have a horrible reputation for being easy to fool and he is certainly one of them.
I read they first half of this blog to my wife. We both laughed.
Not only would have Ms. Notley been at home in one of Mr. Lougheed’s cabinets, it would appear she can channel him too … which shows how far the united clown party has drifted off course.
The UCP needs a several more terms in opposition.
Gratitude? Calgary? That’s asking a bit much, don’t you think? /s
I have seen the original bumper sticker and its new incarnation. A young family member saw it recently. Unlike the mythical unicorn, it is real.
BTW, the Calgary Stampede hit a million visitors over the course of 10 days when I was a teenager. Let’s just say that time has moved on and attendance is pretty much stagnant, even before the pandemic hit. You might be wondering why the heavy subsidies are needed, and if the quaint fair has passed its prime. Is it a sacred cow? Now back to 10 days of public intoxication. Just saying that for every true fanatic who has not missed a single parade in their lifetime, there’s likely another Calgarian who schedules annual holidays out of town for the duration. Some stick around, but avoid the downtown and any form of retail shopping, where ears are assaulted with canned cowboy music. Some retailers start the country tunes when the click strikes June, so it’s not entirely avoidable.
