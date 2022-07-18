United Conservative Party leadership candidate Rajan Sawhney yesterday issued a statement saying “it is a significant problem” that the new chief of the Alberta Human Rights Commission made “pejorative comments about Islam” in a 2009 book review published by a right-wing website.
In her statement, Ms. Sawhney called for further investigation of the comments made by Mr. May, who the UPC appointed to the job on Thursday despite news and commentary about his 2009 book review.
This hardly seems necessary since his review can still easily be found online at the C2C Journal website, and because Mr. May has publicly admitted that he wrote it.
Moreover, she seems to suggest the uproar about Mr. May’s appointment may indicate that media reports are not to be trusted. Whatever flaws Alberta’s media may exhibit, the few journalists and commentators who covered this story can plead not guilty to that charge for the simple reason that Mr. May has confirmed the accuracy of everything he is reported to have said.
Still, despite the flaws in her argument, this is an important development because Ms. Sawhney is the first and so far the only UCP leadership candidate to speak out against Mr. May’s appointment, even if she is a long shot to win the leadership race.
She has set the bar – albeit a rather low one – for the other candidates to lead the UCP to live up to. Or not to live up to, in which case no UCP supporter should complain if this remains an issue through the leadership race and into the election campaign that follows.
The former transportation minister said she had taken the time to read the review herself and found that the author largely accepted an interpretation of Islam “which takes a highly controversial and negative view of the faith of tens or even hundreds of thousands of Albertans.”
“These comments have created considerable and understandable hurt within the Muslim community, but also among all Albertans who value our pluralistic society,” she said, noting that “it is a significant problem when the person who expressed those unacceptable views is responsible for adjudicating human rights issues.”
This is an important point because even though Mr. May says he has changed his opinion of Islam since he wrote the review 13 years ago, that does not alter the natural perception of his views as bound to bring the proceedings of the commission into disrepute.
It would have behooved the UCP Government to remember, as Lord Chief Justice Hewart famously said in 1924, it “is of fundamental importance that justice should not only be done, but should manifestly and undoubtedly be seen to be done.”
As Ms. Sawhney observed yesterday, “no person of Muslim faith would have confidence that they are being treated neutrally by the Human Rights Commission if the Chair has pre-existing and negative views of that person’s faith.”
“This allegation of bias is also a reminder that the vetting of prospective candidates for sensitive and important jobs in government must be thorough,” she added, quite rightly.
Mind you, Ms. Sawhney was in cabinet when Mr. May was first appointed to the commission in a lesser role, so she should have some first-hand insight into how he was chosen the first time. Perhaps Cabinet simply accepted the minister’s recommendation without reflection or question.
Whatever vetting there was of Mr. May, it was disgracefully lax. It would almost be better if no checks had been made at all, which, while negligent would at least not have raised the additional possibility of malice in his selection!
“I was a member of Cabinet when Cabinet appointed this man to the Commission. That decision was a significant problem. Please vote for me as the new leader.” OK, then.
Back when Jason Kenney was a young and budding player in Harpo’s government, he took a very special interest in so-called ‘new Canadians.’ According to Olivia Chow, who collaborated frequently with Kenney on the immigration file, he was particularly interested in the prospect of introducing these new Canadians to partisanship. After all, the Liberals had always been very successful in promoting their party to immigrants from South-East Asia, resulting in long-lasting allegiances among these groups of voters. Kenney was wild-eyed with the notion that the CONs could also carve out their own partisan allegiances among immigrants from Africa and the Middle East, as these populations were among the fastest growing in the immigration pool. As Immigration Minister, Kenney was cited as being very successful in not only clearing the years-long immigration backlog but also building the CON partisan brand among these groups. It reached a point where in the aftermath of the 2011 federal election, Harpo could boast that CPC values were the values of New Canadians.
How things have changed.
For one thing, the notion that CONs would ever be welcoming to New Canadians regardless of their origin has also been a pipe dream. The CPC is hopelessly white and Christian in its voter make-up. Though there may be flirtations with non-European ethnic groups, the CPC has always run back to its default, white Christian, European, and predominantly elderly voters. Of course, this is not the sort of demographic that the CPC can ever hope to build from, as they keep dying off. It also isn’t helped by the fact that the CONs’ tendency to dog-whistle to their favorite demographic, those who are fearful of non-Whites and change of any kind in general, keeps placing the party under the suspicious gaze of New Canadians.
The endless dog-whistling to the FreeDUMB-loving, who are really bothered that whites are well on their way to becoming a minority in Canada, is that voter base that Kenney and Skippy Pollivere covet and cultivate with as much fear as they can possibly feed it. It should come as no surprise that a character like Collin May is going to chair the Alberta Human Rights Commission. He’s not exactly a person who appears to be receptive to the notion that Canada is changing from what many white CONs are comfortable with. If anything, I suspect he will likely oppose the New Canada and Alberta that is unfolding, and he will oppose it vigorously.
Rajan Sawhney is seeing what many New Canadians fear, the CONs pretend to change their stripes but they never do. Indeed, judging by the growing darker tone of the UCP leadership race, now that conspiracy theory mongering seems to be the way to get the support of the membership, there can be no doubt that weird conspiratorial notions, such as the Replacement Theory, will soon come to the forefront of the UCP membership’s mind.
I remember back in my mid-guided time with the RPC, I got into it with a somewhat well-known media personality over racism among Reformers. First off, he was convinced there was no racism in the RPC because everyone in the party is color blind. When I cited some of the weirder things that when on the RPC that were clearly racist, he retorted in what I noticed was the usual way among Reformers. “You think I’m a racist?!” was his reply, as if trying to make the whole discussion some kind of a personal attack on him. Since Reformers, for whatever reason, always took everything way too personally, I was pretty certain I was hanging around with a bag of wingnuts.
A CON can claim they’ve changed their stripes, but they never do.
“… the only UCP leadership candidate to speak out … even if she is a long shot to win …”
This is the fundamental characteristic of political discourse out here on the flats. If yer not singing the commonly accepted tune yer not gonna be accepted by the common folks. That there might be something new, that there might be a different way of understanding, that an opposing view might actually enhance understanding and discourse – well all that is just foolish nonsense to yer average Albaturdan.
At the risk of stirring some faux outrage I have a couple thoughts about Mr. May’s book report.
It’s actually quite tame. Unless one wants to dig in a bit to the comparative analysis of world religions; only then would one have to face some harsh and unpleasant truths but truths nonetheless. Religions, all religions are rarely, perhaps never, an unalloyed good.
Mr. May would do well to speak and/or write a defense of his report rather than remain quiet but that would sail right over the heads of 99% of his audience; see above. So we all will just pretend that we understand.
That brings me to a second observation; if Islam is an important religion to so many then it is important to discuss what it actually is. No one, including me, wants to do this, mostly I think, out of fear. Instead we pretend that every individual is entitled to do and think and be whatever they want.
This too is deserving of an in-depth analysis but as previously discussed, just ain’t gonna happen.
Good column, David. Collin May was one of many people the UCP installed on various boards etc. when they were elected in 2019. I am wondering if Mr. May is a personal friend of Jason Kenney, or if he has been a loyal conservative in general. In other words, what is the likelihood that a new leader, other than Ms. Sawhney, would replace him?
Of course there are some Muslims who have used religion as the basis for violent acts. There are also Christians, Buddhists, Hindus & Jews who have done the same. For example, from the Spanish Inquisition to the IRA to Indian Residential Schools right here in Canada, adherents of Roman Catholicism have committed brutal acts of violence over the centuries. Israeli Jews have been particularly violent towards the Palestinian people of the occupied West Bank.
Does that mean all Catholics are violent? All Hindus, Buddhists or Jews? Of course not. And neither is Islam a violent religion. It’s only people that are violent.
That said, when was the last time you saw an atheist commit an act of mass violence or terrorism?
Leave a comment