If the leading candidates in the long race to replace Jason Kenney as leader of the United Conservative Party have proved anything, it’s that there’s no truth to the old saw you can run, but you can’t hide.
On the contrary, several of the candidates with profiles high enough to be considered potential winners – you can’t exactly call them all “credible” in the normal sense of that word – are doing quite nicely at running and hiding at the same time, thank you very much.
Ordinary Albertans, not necessarily the UCP members who get to have a say in who becomes the next leader of the governing party and ipso facto the next premier, have questions they need answered about the policies of Brian Jean, Danielle Smith, Travis Toews, and Rebecca Schulz, the four candidates who have a chance of winning.
Let’s just pause here to state forcefully if unkindly that none of Leela Aheer, Jon Horsman, Todd Loewen, Bill Rock, or Rajan Sawhney, have much of a chance of influencing this race, let alone winning it.
And as for the ludicrous former Alberta Liberal leader Raj Sherman, who independent journalist Jeremy Appel yesterday cleverly called the “bonus fake candidate,” only mainstream media pretend he’s a real candidate.
But good luck getting any of the Big Four candidates to say anything outside the tightly controlled confines of campaign events and social media releases.
Consider Brian Jean’s strange musings about the pandemic at the shouty candidates’ forum in the Cow Palace in the town of Olds sponsored by a vaccine-skeptical group called Mountain View Freedom on June 27: “COVID killed people, a lot of people,” he bellowed. “But so did the vaccine! So did the mandates!”
Does he really believe that? I don’t think anyone’s had a chance to ask.
Then there was Mr. Jean’s confusing proposal to remove the royalty on oil or bitumen refined into gasoline or diesel in Alberta.
How’s that supposed to deliver the retail gasoline cost reductions of 15 cents per litre he promises when the companies benefiting from the break may be neither the refiner nor the retailer? Will the royalty holiday be temporary or permanent? How would he replace the lost revenue?
When I asked a few days ago, all I got back was crickets.
And Mr. Jean actually sounds like the sensible one compared to the other former Wildrose leader, Ms. Smith.
At least Mr. Jean seemed to recognize that you can’t just make up a magical laws to suit yourself, as the sometime talk show host and Fraser Institute apparatchik proposes.
“If you start going down that path of ignoring the rule of law and picking and choosing your laws,” he warned, “it’s called anarchy.” (He probably lost a couple of supporters among the folks in the Cow Palace for that one.)
For her part, Ms. Smith doesn’t seem to mind of anyone hears her promising to impose a decree to end federal law enforcement in Alberta, ignore national vaccine requirements, and refuse to turn over fugitives to courts in other provinces if she decides they’re “political prisoners” like the convoy protesters who won’t obey their bail conditions.
And then there’s her notion we should make Alberta a sanctuary for right-wing extremist publications. “We’re going to have a safe haven here so that all those news outlets know they have a place to go,” she shouted.
Well, to give credit where credit is due, Ms. Smith may not be exactly explaining her how her ideas are supposed to work, but at least she’s not hiding how far out on the fringe she is. If nothing else, it may sell Substack subscriptions when the race is over.
As for Mr. Toews and Ms. Schulz, neither of them put in an appearance at the Cow Palace, so the members of the party base who showed up to cheer the others were deprived of their insights too.
But Mr. Toews doesn’t exactly seem to be rushing to answer media questions about that $4 billion in federal COVID-response funds the auditor general says he seems to have misplaced while he was finance minister or to explain his relationship with the anti-abortion group that campaigned for him in the lead-up to the 2019 election.
As for Ms. Schulz, we know precious little about what she thinks about anything, or why as social services minister she said nothing about cuts to Assured Income for the Severely Handicapped or had government lawyers go to court to prematurely terminate benefits and support payments for young adults in care. It would be nice to have the chance to ask!
Back in olden days, a decade or two ago, the now-defunct Progressive Conservative Party used to encourage every Albertan and their parakeet to join the party to choose their leader on the not unreasonable grounds at the time that Alberta general elections were meaningless sure bets and the leadership vote was the only way to have any influence on how Alberta was run.
Alas for the Conservatives, Alison Redford and Rachel Notley put an end to that – Ms. Redford when she bungled her term as PC premier and Ms. Notley when her New Democrats won the 2015 election.
When the UCP emerged as the government after the 2019 general election, its inner circle blamed Ms. Redford’s success in the 2011 leadership campaign on progressive but somewhat conservative voters who joined the PCs to keep the likes of austerity advocate Ted Morton, the worst premier Alberta never had, out of power.
They blamed the rise of Ms. Notley, in turn, on Ms. Redford’s troubled tenure.
They were determined never to let outsiders exert a moderating influence on the new UCP’s internal choices again.
Now the UCP is an increasingly radicalized party in the Republican mould, and the rest of us are just going to have to live with whomever they choose – for a while, anyway.
And that’s why Conservative politicians in Alberta want to run and hide at the same time.
Did you mean to say “Mr.Notley” 4 paras from the end?
Harebell: Of course not. Alas, typos happen. Especially, this one, which for some reason happens to me a lot. Thanks to you and the others for pointing it out. It’s been fixed. DJC
Pretend conservatives and Reformers, who do the most priciest shenanigans, which cost Alberta billions of dollars, hack essential services to bits, just so they can have the excuse to privatize it, and lay the blame on others when it all goes awry. I don’t understand why Albertans never had enough of this nonsense. They keep coming back for more. Peter Lougheed never was like this bunch. What does it take for Albertans to come to their senses? Just what will it take for that to happen?
The UCP leadership race does seem to be shaping up like their federal cousins’ CPC seemingly perpetual search for a leader: court the nut job vote to gain the leadership, then wonder how to dissociate from the nut jobs while campaigning in the general election. Andrew Scheer did not dissociate and lost; his party dumped him. Erin O’Toole turned his back on the nut jobs and lost; his party dumped him. It will be interesting to see what Skippy will do if he does indeed prevail in the CPC race. Assuming the Liberal – NDP arrangement holds, Mr. Poilievre will at least have a few years to sell himself to the general public.
You really have to feel sorry for the moderate conservative Alberta voter in 2023 if they have to choose between the despised NDP or an ivermectin advocate.
“COVID killed people, a lot of people. But so did the vaccine! So did the mandates!” So declares Candidate Jean. The government website alberta.ca reports 4,621 Covid deaths as of June 27, 2002. As a service to his fellow Albertans, Brian should order his research staff to find accurate numbers of those who died from the vaccine and the mandates and forward them to Alberta Politics.
This increasing and unstoppable move further and further to the right by the UCP does not surprise me. Looking south of the Medicine Line, the Republican Party is becoming more and more like Donald Trump’s cult of personality. Looking beyond this year’s mid-term elections, which are expected to be an unprecedented wipe-out for the Democrats, the 2024 Presidential Elections could see the return of Trump. Already the presumptive front-runner, Gov. DeSantis is coming under attack by Trump and his favored media outlets. (Not Foxnews, btw.) What appears to be an unfolding civil war in the GOP will not be much more than the party going full-crazy. Given the increasing appearance that the US is entering the ‘Summer of the Gun’ the political and social turbulence there will lead to overflow into Canada.
Skippy Pollivere hasn’t ramped up on the crazy, yet. But it’s beginning to appear that he may not have to, as his frequent dog whistles have done their work and called the loonies back from the PPC. (Who knows? Maybe Maxime Bernier as well.)
Now that we have Danielle Smith boasting that Alberta should become a right-wing sanctuary for every wing nut on the planet, we know that the foaming at the mouth crowd will become that much more prolific in the weeks to come.
All this proves is that the throughly unhinged as ready to make their voices heard and want the political leadership they support to be equally demented. Now that Brian Jean has tread down the well worn path that Danielle Smith had made, the march further into the crazy will be that much deeper and more impressive. I fully expect the flat earthers and ancient astronaut theorists to join the UCP’s clown car as it rolls into every single Alberta backwater burg to promote any conspiracy theory de jour.
For us older types that remember, Barnum and Bailey would have trouble keeping up with this circus. It looks to me like they are trying for installment 3 of Dumb and Dumber!
Only thing that comes to mind, actually, almost immediately, is that song line, “Running on empty”!
(Slightly confused, shaking head) Lots of news for a sleepy July 6th. Perhaps defeated UCP candidates could support BJ in his attempt to remain King of England. He needs a financially astute right hand, Travis. And speaking of money….. the Pierre Poilievre show will stop by Chateau Wilson for a cash pit stop. Will Brown wash his windscreen? After all, butter is simply milk and fat dropped into a whirlwind of lies and false hopes. Curiouser and curiouser.
