Last week the Globe and Mail reported that a “debt restructuring” at the largest movie theatre chain in Europe would wipe out a huge investment made by the Alberta Investment Management Corp., which manages Alberta’s public sector investments.
AIMCo, as the Alberta pension fund management company is better known, and the Ontario Municipal Employees Retirement System, the Globe reported, could together see shares in at Vue International Bidco PLC worth $1.4 billion Cdn “cancelled.”
It was not clear from the Globe’s story whether the “debt restructuring” was in fact a bankruptcy, the circumstances in which business reporters would normally use that term.
Nor was it clear whether the shares were cancelled with the two pension management companies’ permission, which would be the normal procedure in such a situation, and thus whether AIMCo and OMERS could expect to receive some compensation.
If the investment was truly to be “wiped out,” as the Globe stated, it would seem they would not, which would be highly unorthodox.
If you ask this former Globe Report on Business reporter, the story created more questions than it answered, but it did make clear that something had gone seriously wrong with a major investment by AIMCo and OMERS, both of which are on the hook for significant losses, and that answers are urgently needed.
This is especially true in the case of AIMCo, which is intended to be the vessel that would carry the Alberta provincial pension plan that Jason Kenney (and Travis Toews, and Danielle Smith, and Brian Jean, and God only knows how many other UCP leadership candidates) dreams of grabbing Albertans’ Canada Pension Plan savings to create.
Accordingly, on Monday, I sent to emails to AIMCo’s media relations staff to ask the following questions:
1) Does the financial restructuring at Vue International Bidco PLC mean that Vue has filed for bankruptcy?
2) The Globe story said Vue was “wiping out” the investments made by AIMCo and OMERS. To me, this would imply that there will be zero compensation for AIMCo. Is this accurate?
3) Did AIMCo (and OMERS) agree to the share cancellation, or was it allowed to proceed without the agreement of shareholders?
4) If AIMCo agreed to the share cancellation, what were the reasons for the agreement?
5) Will there be any financial compensation to AIMCo for the share cancellation?
6) What was AIMCo’s share of that investment?
7) What is AIMCo’s loss expected to be?
The response I have received to these questions is … crickets.
That is to say there was not even an acknowledgement that my email was received.
I don’t feel singled out by this, though. After all, AIMCo didn’t get back to the Globe’s reporter either, at least before he wrote his story. And an AIMCo spokesperson refused to comment to a CBC reporter who followed the story yesterday. As a result, the CBC report cast no light on the dark spots in the Globe’s story.
If AIMCo’s reasoning for not responding to reporters’ questions is the hope that the media will just go away, that doesn’t seem much smarter than some of the corporation’s recent investment decisions.
Indeed, there will likely be more media interest now, seeing as the Opposition NDP’s finance critic, Lethbridge-West MLA Shannon Phillips, yesterday published a statement about whatever is happening at AIMCo with the Vue investment.
“The failure of the Vue investment is another significant loss to Albertans, likely in the neighbourhood of $1 billion,” Ms. Phillips said. “It follows the loss of $2 billion of Albertans’ money due to AIMCo’s failed volatility-based trading strategy.”
“AIMCo has demonstrated clear problems with its risk management approach,” she continued. “It also does not publicly disclose its investments, unlike similar provincial investment funds” – such as the British Columbia Investment Management Corp.
“These losses will affect the pension funds that the UCP forced into management by AIMCo, including the Alberta Teachers Retirement Fund, along with all Albertans through the Heritage Fund,” Ms. Phillips noted.
“This episode proves yet again how dangerous the UCP’s scheme to move Albertans’ CPP contributions into AIMCo management really is, she said, concluding, “the UCP must abandon this reckless gamble with Albertans’ pensions.”
You can say that again!
The UCP does not care one iota who their very bad policies affect, and this includes retirees. The UCP has already had a bad track record with AIMCo. $4 billion of pension money for retirees, is long gone. Very close to $2 billion has been lost from the Heritage Savings Trust Fund. Another undemocratic move by the UCP was when they took teacher’s pensions, without any permission from the them, and placed them into AIMCo. The thing with AIMCo, is it is tied to volatile commodities, like oil. Oil prices are always a roller coaster ride. With AIMCo, unlike CPP, there is a very shabby rate of return. CPP has a better rate of return, by far. The head honcho of the UCP has previous experience making life difficult for retirees. He was a CPC cabinet minister, and we all recall what happened with income trusts. $35 billion of people’s life savings became obliterated, instantly, never to be seen again. If anyone is gullible enough to believe the lies and spin by the UCP, that an Alberta Pension Plan is a fabulous idea, they should think again. An independent Alberta, which is as illogical as it gets, also would make life even more miserable for retirees in Alberta. Their CPP would be gone. The UCP are basically showing exactly how pretend conservatives and Reformers are. They cannot be trusted at all. Imagine if Pierre Poliveire became Prime Minister. He would also compound the suffering for many, including retirees. Pierre Poliveire, and the head honcho of the UCP, have pensions that will be unscathed, after being both lifers in politics, and never having any other type of employment. They won’t face the same fate that others will.
Reverse alchemy. Very adept.
Question. I paid into CANADA pension plan for my working life, NOT Alberta (UCP) gambling fund. What makes the UCP think they can just up a take the CPP funds that my pension is based on?
Roger: This and many like it are good questions. I’m sure the UCP hope is that they’ll succeed in electing a CPC PM in Ottawa, who will give our retirement funds away. What about those of us already receiving or fully portable CPP? Will they try to switch that to the UCP gambling fund, as you put it? What about Albertans who exercise their constitutional right to move to another province. Will they lose their Alberta pension? The questions go on and on. DJC
A recent suicide here has shown the same level of money management as shown by the conservative brain trust slaughtering Alberta.
Virtually every penny given to evangelical product hucksters, or invested in pie in the sky salvation schemes.
The irony is, there was truth in advertising with the evangelical product hucksters.
I live in Alberta and I am drowning in deluded blue scum.
I am always astounded at the “decisions” and “solutions”.
The results have become pretty predictable though.
As a former Royal bank manager I have to wonder what sort of a back room deal these fake conservatives have made? They seem to be too hellbent on forcing Albertans into this destructive deal, aren’t they?
From the CBC story (linked below) it appears the holders of Vue’s debt have been given shares in the company, presumably as an acknowledgement that the company will be unable to meet their debt obligations, a move that probably does not make the debt holders happy either. I assume, then, that the company will continue to operate with new owners.
In a release, the company says its debt holders will get 100 per cent ownership of the company. The deal is expected to wipe £465 million of existing debt from the company’s balance sheet.
https://www.cbc.ca/news/canada/calgary/aimco-vue-entertainment-tim-richards-denes-nemeth-theatre-1.6523986
It isn’t surprising that a cinema company would feel the effects of Covid shutdowns; our own Cineplex tumbled from the $33/share it was trading at before the pandemic to its current $11. As such, Vue’s fortunes are not that surprising.
I wonder if AIMCo/OMERS considered paying off the debt themselves, to retain their shares. While the phrase ‘good money after bad’ comes to mind, it would be a reasonable thing to do if the pandemic were well and truly over, as is acknowledged in the CBC story’s reporting of Vue’s performance recently. Personally I think it shows that the brain trust at AIMCo are acknowledging the need for future shutdowns, even though their politician bosses won’t.
Just another inflammatory anti-Alberta story from the Globe and Mail. What’s important is the investment return as a whole over 5+ years, compared to other investment managers. If AIMCO’s return is consistently below average, that is worth reporting. No wonder AIMCO isn’t responding to this story’s childish and inflammatory questions. I wouldn’t either. Have some self-respect and demonstrate some journalistic responsibility.
