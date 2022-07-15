The United Conservative Party leadership campaign took a dark Trumpian turn Monday when candidate Danielle Smith got a big cheer from her supporters at a rally in Airdrie for accusing Alberta Health Services of deliberately sabotaging the Kenney Government during the pandemic by falsely claiming the system was near collapse to bully MLAs into accepting vaccine mandates and passports.
This is dangerous, paranoid stuff worthy of a Qanon meeting, but it seemed to work just fine for Ms. Smith – while flying almost completely under the radar of mainstream media.
But she set out her conspiracy theory quite clearly in an audio recording of the rally provided to AlbertaPolitics.ca.
“Our health care system failed us,” she began. “I don’t think there’s any other way to describe it. And I think that we actually had an AHS, Alberta Health Services, that was either completely incompetent or they actively sabotaged our government.”
“Because there’s no other way to describe, when the premier gave direct orders to increase surge capacity by eleven hundred ICU beds, by the time they got around to the Delta wave, they had to admit they hadn’t. Not only had they not increased ICU beds, but they’d actually decreased them, to 173.
“And that was used as a pretext to scare the heck out of all the MLAs, to go, ‘Oh my gosh, if you don’t do something and shut people down, bring in vaccine mandates and vaccine passports, that we are going to have the health care system collapse.’ (Emphasis added, both times.)
“Well,” Ms. Smith said, “my view is that all of the senior managers who showed themselves incapable of doing this work, they need to go and find another line of work!”
This was followed by what sounds on the recording like a huge roar of approval.
Ms. Smith must have liked that response so much she repeated her claim yesterday on broadcaster Ryan Jespersen’s podcast, tossing in a defamatory slap at former AHS president and CEO Verna Yiu.
When Mr. Jespersen asked if she really believed her claim the near collapse of the health care system during the pandemic was a deliberate ploy by AHS, she responded: “All I do know is that Dr. Verna Yiu was let go a year before her contract extension was up, so somebody’s come to the same conclusion that I have, that she just wasn’t up for the job.”
It will be interesting to see how Dr. Yiu responds.
This is pure, undistilled Trumpism, heartlessly picking a victim to bully to justify unfounded, paranoid fantasies – and as we know from the ugly scenes in the United States throughout the Trump presidency, it stands a good chance of working pretty well for her.
It’s pretty rich for a former broadcaster who spent months during the pandemic promoting quack remedies for COVID-19 to say stuff like this. One wonders how much that contributed to the chaos in the health care system as COVID cases spiked. It’s hard to believe Ms. Smith, an intelligent woman, actually believes this nonsense, but I suppose we can’t rule out any explanation for her behaviour – which seems likely to continue.
The danger now, of course, is that other candidates in the UCP leadership race – seeing the traction she has gained through these tactics – will join in with inflammatory conspiracy theories of their own.
Brian Jean and Travis Toews are already halfway aboard the vaccine denial bandwagon – or, as Ms. Smith charmingly puts it, “vaccine choice.” Why not go all in?
So where is Danielle Smith going with this?
“I’m going to need your help,” she told her followers in Airdrie, “because what we need to do very quickly in the fall is that we need a facility audit of all 100 health facilities in the province, so when AHS says, ‘Oh my goodness, there’s nothing we can do, we can’t expand surgical capacity,’ we’ll have local people on the ground saying, ‘No, that’s not the case.’”
“There are whole wings of hospitals, whole floors, operating rooms that have been converted into storage spaces,” she claimed. “So, we need to get those back in action, so that when we get to the fall respiratory virus surge as we always do, every single year, we will not have Alberta Health Services saying this time there’s nothing we can do.”
As a remedy, she proposes a vaguely defined, completely un-costed health spending account scheme – which sounds a lot like a medical version of Ralph Klein’s 2005 prosperity bonuses.
“I’ve been told by nurses that a lot of the pressure on our hospital system are that we have chronic conditions that have been allowed to deteriorate so far, to the point, so far that person has to be to hospitalized,” she said. So, “let’s give the people the money they need to take care of themselves.
“All it would be is depositing in every Albertan’s account $300, and you can spend it on the health care that you need. Because when I look at all the different types of services we don’t cover, we don’t cover anything that’s going to keep you well, that will keep you from getting sick, and help you manage your conditions, whether it’s diabetes or obesity, or whether it’s a heart condition or COPD.
“There’s lots of people who are in the pro-, uh, in the vaccine-choice movement who would like to go to a naturopath or would like to go for acupuncture, or for chiropractic, or want to see a nutritionist, or want to see a counsellor.”
And that, she promised, would “take the power away from the bureaucracy that wants to be able to keep on with this model of just give us more money, and then every single year we just get worse and worse results.”
“So that’s what we’re gonna do. We’re gonna put the power back in the local community, and we’re gonna put the money back in your hands, so that you can hold everybody to account.”
“If it reduces money over here,” she blithely promised – again, without explanation or evidence – “then we’ll just feed back more money into your health spending account.”
Ms. Smith does have an agenda, of course, and it’s radical privatization of public health care.
She’s right about this much, though: Alberta does need to invest in more preventative medicine to reduce the burden of chronic disease.
But giving every Albertan $300, presumably once, isn’t going to cure any chronic conditions or eliminate any surgical backlogs. Nor will running the health care system like a ride sharing service.
“It will be interesting to see how Dr. Yiu responds.” Dr. Yiu is an intelligent and principled individual. As such, I expect she will not respond at all.
Ms. Smith is absolutely Trumpian. US Republican political strategist Rick Wilson wrote a book about Trump entitled “Everything Trump Touches Dies”.
Let’s think about Ms. Smith – the Calgary Board of Education, the Alberta Property Rights Initiative, the Canadian Property Rights Research Institute, the Wildrose Party, the Prentice Government. Everything she touches dies. We can only hope there will not be much collateral damage when she kills the UCP.
And here’s hoping her magic works for the opposition. Keep plugging those theories DS.
I happened on this amusing Twitter account, The Breakdown. It’s both a whistle-blower service and worthy of a chuckle or two.
Right now, their favoured target is Danielle Smith and her regularly insane pronouncements, gaffes, and word salad complexities. While her serious policy positions are weird enough, it’s the things she’s likely to believe in that are worthy of guffaws.
Some examples…
It’s time that the views of Flat Earthers are respected and give equal prominence and scientific theory worthy of discussion.
I can totally see this happening. And now that Smith wants Alberta to become a safe haven for unpopular opinions, how about a few of my own …
Slavery was more than a useful agricultural labour project. It also assured African tribal peoples be given a safe place, where they would be cared for and encouraged to develop and promote their unique cultural identity.
Because women are sensitive to the Moon cycles, as well as other physical forces of Nature, can they really be trusted with anything of importance? I mean, who really wants to put such a great responsibility as a vote in the hands of someone who can’t decide what to wear in the morning, let alone what weight they want to be? And don’t get started on ’emotional support animals’– your Terrier is not your child.
There’s a very good reason why women earn less than men: they are completely insane (see above) and will only take their earned incomes and do something stupid with it, like buying an expensive emotional support animal.
And finally, it is important to remember that in any marriage, anything goes, so long as the husband is happy. As for same-sex marriage, the genders have a natural inclination to be with their own, so people have to be forced to be straight. That’s how children are made.
If any of the above appeals to Danielle Smith as policy options, he is encouraged to contact me. Oh, and I want the big bucks for my brilliance.
Smith is unhinged, BUT, I did go to emerg during covid, and walked out after witnessing the staff COMPLETELY FAIL TO DELIVER BASIC CARE TO ANYONE. I said months ago that AHS is bloated and mismanaged. And theyre letting people die in their waiting rooms because of it. And try to blame the cons all you want, but they dont run every province, so….
Dear “Smith might be onto . . .”
Let’s apply a little basic logic to your assertion about AHS mismanagement: For the past 40 years governments of every type have cut back health care budgets, largely so they could lower corporate income taxes. Most of those cuts have never been reversed, and some of them, like not training new nurses and doctors, will take years to fix.
So, you might be interested to learn that Alberta’s health care system has the lowest administrative cost of any system in Canada at around three and a half percent (3.6%). NB and PEI are close seconds with Ontario topping out at just under six percent. https://www.afl.org/alberta_s_health_care_administration_costs_lowest_in_canada
To put it kindly, Ms. Smith is over-thinking the results of 40 years of budget cuts. Many of her followers do not accept the facts of evolution and are baffled by the evolution of the Corona virus and other pests. Ms. Smith is pandering to their bafflement, rather than lifting them up by providing factual information.
“Letting people die in their waiting rooms…” this is like disrespecting the troops in the middle of a war. Do you think being a nurse or doctor gives someone a magic wand? It’s not health care workers causing those deaths, it’s billionaires and the politicians they own or coerce by holding our jobs for ransom. Oh and the rubes who are endlessly willing to be spoon fed their talking points. Where would we be without them?
Had to walk away from this one on order to have anything more useful than swearing to add, and apologies in advance for the nastiness. Know nothing, vapid, entitled fartsniffers who have never thought about anything behind their next paycheque and/or boutique tax credit spent the whole pandemic reading about the health care system crumbling and would rather buy snake oil than deal with a complicated conversation or take responsibility for their choice to remain ignorant. Fwiw I don’t doubt you saw things in hospitals you wouldn’t normally – it was a pandemic! The rights of the people spreading covid mattered more than the rights of the people who didn’t want to get covid. That’s what went wrong. If you lit the entire goddamn city of Edmonton on fire then piss and moan because the fire department didn’t save your house I have no sympathy. I only wish that this disease ONLY preyed upon those who choose to believe easily falsifiable nonsense. Every one of you doorknob licking scavengers wearing your delinquency like it’s a badge of honor has an r value (you’ll learn what that means when you graduate to trying to deal with facts, please do this sooner than later because your actions have consequences and your neighbors aren’t going to endlessly clean up your messes). You know nobody is going to stop you from destroying your own society right? Which is absolutely crazy to me but here we are. Defiantly delusional gravel humping lackwits prepared to believe any dime store charlatan no matter how obviously sleazy or greasy is why the West is a tire fire!
Fwiw there are a ton of job vacancies in health care. For some reason. Can’t imagine why. Maybe send a resume in? The adults are overwhelmed and need help. Either that or they’re all just lazy and they cause deaths because they like to, in which case you can expose them!
Short Staffed, Short of Resources, Short of money and political support. Do you actually believe our over worked health care providers are consciously and deliberately failing to provide.? And letting people die on purpose! Disgraceful view. The problem seems lie not in money but in political wrangling about whose jurisdiction. Our Premiers and Health Ministers should care about we citizens not some ideology . Our health care providers are simply worn out.
Danielle has one thing right in all of this; the levels of incompetence in the public services of Alberta is astonishingly, mind-bogglingly high and prevalent. Corresponding levels of competence are extremely rare and are frowned on, even actively scorned, by the vast majority of public service workers and management. This is the single greatest characteristic of the GOA workforce.
This circumstance has been supported by conservatives since the Klien times; all that has ever been important to the gov’t and for success in one’s career in this workplace is Loyalty. Period!
At this point in time we have 3 generations of people in the service who understand that career survival is all about saying, “Yes Sir, Yes Ma’am” and not uttering a single word of concern, of criticism, of change. Whatever hare-brained idea rolled out by the ideological nutjobs at the top is what every one works on. Period!
Ready! FIRE! Aim – as they say in these here parts.
Little wonder why a grasping, self-serving politician would choose this path. It’s what most folks know and understand. To try any other more rational method is more difficult and prone to failure in this jurisdiction
She is dangerous in a dangerous time,
Ms. Smith announces that each Albertan gets $300 “and you can spend it on the health care that you need.” Hopefully her plan for personal good health would include coffee enemas, which according to Wikipedia is “the injection of coffee into the rectum and colon via the anus.” A fancy clinic advertises $150 per session.
However, for $54.39 walmart.com has a money saving special. “Non-toxic Silicone Enema Bag Kit for at Home Water Coffee Colon Cleansing.”
Does not include the coffee.
Of course, another better explanation could be that it was the UCP politicians who failed to manage the COVID pandemic well, not AHS. It is very Trumpian to try shift the blame and perhaps also politically appealing for some UCP supporters to try rewrite this history.
Giving everyone $300 to spend on their own health care is the kind of kooky thing that on the surface sounds nice, but the flaw is obvious when you think about it even for a moment. People with chronic conditions may need much more and others young or in good health, much less.
I hope the people who Smith is trying to rile up to gain their support don’t completely give up critical thinking like this, so they will see how kooky she is. While I don’t so much care if she destroys another party (she has a quite a history of leaving damage in her wake), I don’t want her to have a chance to do the same to our province.
Jason Kenney certainly did not require any assistance from AHS to end his career as Premier. He did it all by himself.
The cheering at her Airdrie speaks as much about the people in the audience as it does about her IMHO. I find it incredible that some people can accept that twaddle as factual, let alone cheer her on.
This is a huge problem for the UCP. At least the clear thinkers and the movers and shakers. I have no doubt that there will eventually be a split in the UCP. Ms Smith could well be the catalyst to hasten that split.
If a person is going to ride the krazee-train, surely they can come up with more than $300 to bribe voters with their own money. I mean, Ralphbucks were $400. Can we call her the Hydroxychloro-Queen now?
Thank you, federal government for the lovely carbon tax rebate today!
https://edmonton.ctvnews.ca/hundreds-of-dollars-in-carbon-tax-rebates-delivered-to-albertans-on-friday-1.5988817
Best of all, I didn’t have to vote for Danielle Smith to get it.
Just checked. Wow, a very nice deposit from the Federal gov’t on the Carbon Tax Rebate! Thanks and keep up the good work! Take that Danielle Smith and your airy fairy nonsense! 🙂
There’s so much that’s wrong with her ranting about the state of health care, it’s hard to know where to begin. But here are a few comments:
– those empty units in AHS facilities are now storage space because of years of funding cuts & lack of staff. You can stick a bunch of hospital beds in there, but with no staff to provide the care their occupants need, it won’t help anyone.
– she says, “lots of people … who would like to go to a naturopath or would like to go for acupuncture, or for chiropractic, or want to see a nutritionist, or want to see a counsellor”. So, part of the issue here is the lack of evidence that any of these “services” have any proven benefit at all. Many are pseudoscientific woo without any evidence of safety or efficacy. Why would we publicly fund fake care? We don’t even fully fund some legitimate, evidence-based services in the community — services like physiotherapy in private clinics (AHS PT is covered, but they limit what outpatient services they provide), CPAP for sleep-disordered breathing, and mental health care from Registered Clinical Psychologists outside of AHS Addictions & Mental Health clinics.
I wonder what well-known pseudoscience debunkers like Prof. Timothy Caulfield https://www.ualberta.ca/law/faculty-and-research/health-law-institute/people/timothycaulfield.html or Dr. Jonathan Stea https://psyc.ucalgary.ca/profiles/jonathan-n-stea would say about this proposal from Ms Smith … ?
Have a look at this website to learn more about pseudoscience in health care as it applies to the current COVID-19 pandemic.
https://www.scienceupfirst.com/
I think we should be cautious about labelling all forms of alternative healthcare as “pseudo-science.” I worry that those who swear by these alternative services that they can barely afford become allies to the right wing when there are calls for the regular allopathic services to be somewhat cut. Certainly in BC, since 2008, there has been funding for acupuncturists, chiropractors, and naturopaths for low-income citizens. https://bc.ctvnews.ca/b-c-acupuncture-coverage-begins-april-1-1.286019#:~:text=British%20Columbia%20will%20be%20the,health%20minister%20announced%20on%20Sunday. In an underfunded system, there may be little room for opening up to these alternative forms of medicine.
….and then there is Theo Fleury, the guest speaker at her Thursday rally, conspiracy theorist extraordinaire!
What is it the water of Alberta that make such wing-nut people run for office?
Worse, there must be something in the air (diesel fumes?) that makes people vote for them.
Yesterday someone who appears to be rightwing tweeted a video of some convoy trucks going to the Smith-Fleury rally.
https://twitter.com/KirkLubimov/status/1547735845611835397
It makes me wonder if the flutruxklan are travelling to various Smith rallies to pump up the numbers; if they have voting memberships in the UCP; and how many are actually able to vote in an Alberta election.
I have no answers, just questions. Maybe they just went for Fleury. Maybe she’ll bring in James Topp or Jordan Peterson next.
I wouldn’t be surprised if we see Jordan at some point, his circle of influence isn’t exactly growing, and he’s from Alberta.
What others don’t spend on health accounts ,the lurkers will ,aka thieves of the vulnerable
Fictional people too
Like watching a comedy
Best entertainment ever !
Danielle Smith wants to do what her longtime hero, Ralph Klein, was aiming for. That is to have full on private for profit healthcare in Alberta. These pretend conservatives and Reformers will stop at nothing to achieve their goal. They will make any excuses they can to justify doing it.
I have no doubt that some of my spouse’s relatives in Airdrie will lap all that nonsense up like mother’s milk. The more craziness, the more conspiracy theories that are presented …… the more they believe and the less common sense they exhibit. DW said it would not surprise her if a few of them were seated in the front row of that cheering audience.
Is there something in the water in that part of Alberta?
My only hope is that it is not contagious.
In true Reform Party fashion it’s always someone else’s fault. Smith has learned it well. This is the same Danielle Smith who found it smart to praise Ralph Klein for creating the horrific mess in our health care system by closing hospitals, closing 1,500 hospital beds, and cutting 5,000 nursing positions and now she wants to blame the health care system. How stupid does she think we are ? Trouble she knows, people are listening to her. Of course she isn’t smart enough to realize that we have never fully recovered what Klein did to us and isn’t smart enough to understand that you can’t do all these wonderful things she proposes with out staff like the 14,783 we lost under Klein. You can bet her next step will be to tell theses ignorant seniors that she can fix it with privatization. It’s nice that she has found enough fools in Airdre to try to trick, isn’t it? Let’s hope she stays there.
I had a letter in the Lethbridge Herald yesterday if anyone is interested in what I said about these fake conservatives. Lawyers have told me for years any stupid senior who thinks they would be better off if we separated from Canada is an idiot. Putting yourself in a position to lose your old age security payments, Canada pension plan payments, and public health care benefits is just plain stupid. Most seniors couldn’t survive without them and putting your children in financial ruin is not an option.
The only thing I don’t understand about Trash Can Dani is our beloved blogger’s claim that she is in fact, *highly* intelligent. I’m sure DJC has at least met the woman, and I have not, but her reputation sure does proceed her. It would be misogynistic to suggest she’s made it this far on her looks, but conservatives sure do seem to love a moderately attractive woman telling them what they want to hear, don’t they?
Bird: I have met Ms. Smith and I can prove it. It is my belief that she is highly intelligent. That said, I do not believe she uses her intelligence to do good. DJC
I had this crazy idea once: save money by learning how to do my own brain surgery. But that thee-hundred bucks Smith promises to provide—in the remoteness of her election to a position of power which the UCP leadership might well not be—would hardly buy me gas to go look for a residence nearest the local DIY brain-surgery franchise.
Believe me, I know all about government rigging it so you can’t “help yourself” without a bit of implicating assistance from a malicious authority. Me, I went to a chiropractor well over ten times more than the public medical system was willing to pay for. In fact, it was my boss who paid for it, concerned that, since I was bundled onto the plane from camp where I was injured under his employ, I would file a workers’ compensation claim that would seriously dent his payroll burden —forest workers already being the second-highest risk-group next to firemen, fishermen, and astronauts, injury claims adding significantly to compensation-plan premiums the employer has to pay in whole.
But, as my condition worsened, I was forced to see a doctor—y’know, one a them universal-public-healthcare doctors. Well, she gave me this great big spiel about spinal stenosis and half-obliterated discs, and had the temerity to order me to stop seeing my chiropractor immediately else, she said, I do worse damage to my spine. Never enough doctors when you want one, and when you do find one, they’re no help at all!
Now, me n the boss did agree that neither of us really like anybody telling us what and what not to do, and he generously supported my bid to be free of the officious depredations of the Workers’ Compensation Board—which was fine, so long’s the supposedly detrimental chiropractic treatments were paid for by him, not me because, in my struggle for rights and freedoms, serious depletion of my annual earnings seemed inevitable and, as a result, I’d be forced to resort to the officious, but free, bad-news public healthcare system. It’s like a trap. We are not free anymore.
See, that’s how they do it: they get you into a position where you can’t make up your own mind to help yourself decide whether the chiropractor’s insistence that he could, say, restore my shorter leg to its proper length (we used to sing this little reel: the leg-bone’s connected to the hip-bone, and the hip bone’s connected to the pelvic-bone, and the pelvic-bone’s connected to the sacroiliac joint, and the sacroiliac joint’s connected to the vertebrae-bones, and so on, and so on until the next appointment) or whether the gov’mint’s doctor tellin’ me straight they ain’t no cure for what I got. What kinda freedom is that?!
Way I see it, Danielle Smith—she all about choice.
I get a headache just thinking about the public healthcare system conspiring to make us more unhealthy. Now pass me my cordless drill—I got instructions offa this here trepanning site, right here online , Danielle “DIY” Smith approved, I shouldn’t wonder…
Picture this. Eleven hundred ICU beds fully staffed by “alternative” health practitioners dispensing quack cures. Welcome to Danielle’s World.
Anonymous She certainly loved what Klein did to us. His father Phil and daughter Angie not so much. She is the queen of privatization. Wanting to privatize our education system got her fired as a Calgary school board trustee . Graham Thomson’s column in the Toronto Star brought some really good comments in the blog. Most people have Smith figured out. Which was great to see. The fact that she is leading the pack proves that many Albertans aren’t that smart.
Considering Danielle Smith was addressing her flock in Airdrie, it’s no surprise that she actually found people willing to listen to her demented notions about everything.
What can one say about places like Airdrie, Cochrane, Viking, and hosts of these other Rurban communities in Alberta? They like to governed by the crazies. Of course, many of them believe Donald J. Trump was not only a real billionaire (Hillary Clinton likely is wealthier than Trump) but that he really is a stable genius. They also believe that the pandemic is not real, Jesus saves, and PMJT really is Fidel Castro’s son. They also very likely believe that Ezra Levant is a real lawyer, which gives a sense of how far gone they all are.
Now Ms. Smith will have something to add to the manure pile of her complaints … https://www.cbc.ca/news/canada/british-columbia/cambie-surgeries-case-trial-court-of-appeal-judgment-1.6521746
Hey David, I have a question about Danielle Smith.
Lots of articles have come out recently stating that she can become the next premier if she wins the leadership race. However, wouldn’t she just be party leader until she is actually elected to the legislature? Sure this wouldn’t be a huge uphill slog to get elected because some UCP backbencher will probably be paid to vacate their seat so she can run in a safe riding, but it’s certainly not guaranteed that she would win (especially if she tries to run in Calgary while being completely insane, it’s not like there would be a lot of time for her to pivot from the extreme rhetoric of the leadership race to something that will appeal to voters who at least partially live in reality).
It would take some amount of time for an MLA to quit and for there to be a byelection, so she wouldn’t become premiere automatically. So what would happen in the interim? Would Kenney stay on as premier until Smith actually gets elected to the legislature? It would be interesting to see what Kenney would do in this time to “keep the lunatics from running the asylum.”
Tyler:
The process of appointing g a first minister in the Westminster Parliamentary system assumes that she will have a seat in the Legislature. However, it is not strictly necessary that the premier or prime minister hold a seat in the Legislature at the time she is chosen. Neither W.L. Mackenzie King nor John Turner were members of the House of Commons when they were chosen party leader. Nevertheless, both became prime minister immediately and led their party from the hallways of Parliament until they won seats in the next election, which both of them did. It is reasonable to assume the same process would be observed in Alberta if a UCP leadership candidate without a seat in the Legislature were to be chosen by party members. Parliamentary tradition says such a PM or premier must win a seat within a reasonable period of time, reasonable not being defined anywhere in the constitution, after which Parliamentary convention would require that she resign and another leader/premier be chosen. In the mean time, the House Leader would manage the government’s affairs from the floor of the Legislature. So that’s the short answer to your question.
This raises another question I’ve often wondered about: What happens if the new leader defies Parliamentary convention and attempts to stay on longer than a reasonable period of time without a seat in the Legislature? What would be the procedure for dealing with such a situation? In the event there were insufficient votes in the Legislature to bring down the government, someone, presumably, would have to take the matter to the courts – the very courts Ms. Smith has promised, if elected premier, to ignore and defy. And what is the enforcement mechanism in the event the courts rule against her? Certainly there would be a constitutional crisis. But it’s hard for me to imagine how it would be resolved.
Democracy, regardless of the form it takes, hangs by a rather thin thread, that we all agree to abide by the rules of the constitution and, in the absence of one, the principles of democratic governance. As we have seen in the great democracy to the south, the right wing in North America, realizing that demographic change and the economic and environmental crises facing the planet mean its chances of gaining power in an honest election are steadily diminishing, is growing disillusioned with democratic rule. Canada and Alberta are not immune to this condition.
DJC
Nurses work a lot of mandatory overtime and have been for years. People who do that tend to have savings, because they don’t have any leisure time to use to spend money. Many nurses can afford to quit and go do something else, or go do the same thing in a less incompetently governed province. Commentary such as that voiced by Ms. Smith is harmful to the health care system. Everyone who, thinking themselves to not matter, voices approval for her irresponsible and socially destructive blathering, is making their own health care worse.
This is well past normal partisan bickering. Albertans have asked far more of their health care providers than they have ever asked themselves. Now they will ask more still. Shameful, harmful idiocy of the first order.
Smith’s notion that giving people vouchers for health services and for education is reactionary garbage. The point about health services and education is that they are meant to target need, not flatten what each member of the population receives. And social determinants need to be front and centre. Services need to be targeted in such a way that those who are the victims of capitalist inequalities, of racism, of sexism, of homophobia, of ableism, etc. get the services that a compassionate society should provide. Giving me $300 that I don’t need to spend as I wish on healthcare is much like giving me Klein bucks. I don’t need them. But I know plenty of people for whom thousands need to be spent so that they can enjoy healthier lives. Pretending that we all start from the same spot and it’s all about “personal responsibility” is the conservative mantra that Smith pushes, and it is dangerous nonsense.
