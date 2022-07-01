Last year on this day traditionally reserved for national celebration, the headline of the post that occupied this space read: “While Jason Kenney promises the best summer ever, it’s hard to shake the feeling of apocalyptic foreboding this Canada Day.”
Once again, no one is now promising the “best summer ever.” Indeed, the sense of a looming apocalypse grows ever more distinct.
COVID-19 is still with us, thanks in part to feckless governments throughout the West unwilling or unable to deal effectively with the greatest public health challenge in a century.
The best summer ever Mr. Kenney promised us last year turned out to be so bad that it seems likely Mr. Kenney himself will not be with us here in Alberta much longer.
At any rate, one imagines that when his planned resignation finally takes effect in the not-too-distant future, he won’t stick around these parts for long, other than to pay the occasional visit to his elderly mom. (Say what you will about the man, he appears to be a devoted son, a rare mark in his favour.)
Last year’s commentary observed that “pickup trucks with their maple leaf flags may or may not be screeching around Edmonton’s Whyte Avenue tonight, laying rubber in celebration of the provincial government’s edict the masks must come off, Delta variant or not.”
The drivers of those ubiquitous gas-guzzlers should be happy now. The masks are all but gone. They probably aren’t, though. After all, there’s always the price of fuel to complain about.
Since then, though, other truck drivers have occupied our nation’s capital for weeks in a mid-winter attempt, thankfully not successful, to overthrow our country’s democratically elected government.
Several border crossings were blockaded by the same extremists, at a cost of billions of dollars, and yet Canada’s supposedly conservative parties, of all things, are engaged in an attempt to lionize these thugs and vandals and excoriate the Trudeau Government for using the Emergencies Act to restore order and reopen the country’s borders.
Last year, the leader of the federal Conservative Party told us that he wanted to “take back Canada,” although he never specified from whom. The dog-whistle was clear enough just the same.
Since then, Erin O’Toole has been deposed by his own caucus, supposedly for his lack of electoral success in the September 2021 federal election, but just as much for his apparent moderation in comparison to fellow Conservatives who have drunk their fill of Trumpist Kool-Aid.
The Ottawa Occupation may not have seen violence on quite the scale of Donald Trump’s attempted coup the previous Jan. 6, but our home-grown Trumpists nevertheless deny the reality of the convoy crisis’s outpouring of anti-democratic sentiment just as their Republican counterparts do south of the 49th Parallel.
Yesterday, the frontrunning candidate to take over the Conservative Party of Canada, a young man associated with economic conspiracy theories and bizarre cryptocurrency enthusiasms, paraded through the streets of Ottawa with an anti-vaccine leader of the so-called “Freedom Convoy” and a phalanx of his far-right supporters wearing bits and pieces of military uniforms. A whiff of neo-Confederate extremism lingered in the air.
Here in Alberta, the race to replace Mr. Kenney as premier and leader of the United Conservative Party seems to be focused on the nihilistic separatist sentiments of some leading candidates, instead of the problems that confront the province, among them the collapse of our health care system after two years of COVID and three years on UCP mismanagement.
And whereas last year I commented in concerned tones that you might have to wait an hour for an ambulance in Alberta, today much longer waits or common and you may not get one at all if the 911 operator hangs up on you to process more emergencies. No matter how grave your condition, you’d better be prepared to find your own way to a hospital!
In the United States, Mr. Trump’s attempted coup may have failed on Jan. 6 to overturn the results of the 2020 presidential election, but the constitutional coup he successfully conducted while in office, packing the U.S. Supreme Court with militant social conservative extremists, is now bearing strange fruit that bodes ill for the future of the American Republic and its 350 million citizens.
And – of yes – there is a full-blown war in Europe, which seems to grow worse by the day.
Partly as a result, a global collapse of the markets is said to have wiped $13 trillion from the value of world stocks, the worst rout on record. Inflation is soaring.
Not all the auguries are bad. The weather’s been a little cooler – though that may not last. The Pope will visit Edmonton later this month, bearing a message of reconciliation to Indigenous Canadians for the disgrace of our national residential school policy that cast such a pall last summer.
Still, as we wait nervously to see what happens in the streets of Ottawa today, forget foreboding, it’s hard to shake the feeling that this Canada Day, the apocalypse may be upon us!
Unfortunately, I don’t see things improving with the UCP at the helm. I just don’t. While there are those among the electorate who don’t necessarily endorse Justin Trudeau, we certainly don’t want Pierre Poliveire going all out with his very bad policies, that will harm so many people. This isn’t what we need. Homes that will deprecate in value, a pay as you go healthcare system, massive layoffs of people, including those in the CBC, if it were to be defunded, people’s pensions being put at risk, and bad investment ideas, like crypto. People had better brace themselves, because it is not going to improve. There are different tell tale signs that show this.
If your just waking up today to the feeling that “the apocalypse may be upon us!” then you have been asleep for a good long time.
We are about to inherit the world we have allowed for; we will harvest that which we have sown. We’re about to find out what kind of world presents when we allow things to proceed unhindered.
If we want a world or country or society or community to be a certain way we are going to have to work for it. Work damn hard for it! Push other people around or away; get in other people’s faces and yell at them. No more Mr Nice Guy, noe more ‘wokeism’, no more “you do your thing, I’ll do mine”, no more fatuous ‘what-about-isms’.
It’s long past time to stand up for the values we say we support. That support needs to be actual and physical today.
We see now that we cannot have a world of egalitarian principles if we allow others to drag us down. If that’s a contradiction – deal with it! Choose a side. Prepare to fight for it – and then, dammit!, fight for it!
It ain’t gonna happen by itself. You’re not going to be served democracy like a plate at dinner. If you want it, you make it, you take it – and you damn well defend it.
You serve democracy or you are pressed into service of something else. That’s it! There is no third choice.
Holy smokes, Dave. The apocalypse???!!! You poor lefties are losing your minds over nothing. Its quite sad, but also fun to watch.
Is Pierre Poilievre doing his best imitation of Wally Cox playing Mr. Peepers in that old fifties sitcom? His tattooed buddies look enthralled and a campaign ad is born!
Happy Canada Day, David, and fellow readers.
In addition to everything David has listed above, I am afraid I no longer feel the same about our national flag. As a result of the Freedumb Hooligans, our flag has come to be the symbol of a small segment of people I feel total contempt for. Apparently I am not the only one.
https://www.cbc.ca/news/canada/flag-convoy-canada-1.6505885
I only hope the hooligans influence will be short enough that the effect it has on my feeling toward the flag will be short lived, and not permanent. It seems inconceivable today, but before the 1920s, the swastika was a popular, and admired symbol, until the Nazis commandeered it, and, seemingly permanently, tainted it.
https://www.bbc.com/news/magazine-29644591
Harsh as it is to become realistic about jk’s attendance on his mother
You do realize it is the circling of a buzzard?
And PP Pawlivers Pretorian friends look like they are going to eat him. An obvious win win.
Fun times.
Can’t see a flag without choking on the “freedum”.
Sorry.
Just the way it is when the police come out in direct ratio to the flag-age.
Sad but true. It’s as if a zombie apocalypse is upon us. Zombies eat brains, don’t they?
While Theresa Tam gently warns Canadians to get their booster shots because Covid never went away, and a new surge is imminent, provinces are tossing unused vaccines into the garbage, while refusing to let young folks under 70 get a third booster. It seems as if everyone in charge of our provinces and provincial services has simultaneously taken leave of their senses.
The anti-Confederation “truckers” continue to want to make Canada go away, or at least take it away from Canadians. The best statement I heard as Canada Day approached was from an immigrant who explained that he didn’t come to a province, he came to a country, Canada.
Since the seizure of our nation’s capital city by a group of thugs and a further seizure of a border crossing by more thugs, we cannot fly our flag on our national day of celebration without at least a momentary twinge that we might be mistaken for anti-Canadian thugs. They stole our symbols and it’s quite possible that they will try to steal our day. I’m taking Canada Day back, but avoiding large gatherings out of concern for safety. It’s not the same. Eff ’em, and Happy Canada Day!
Thanks DC, now I’m really depressed and it’s only 9AM. Mixing some poutine, maple syrup, pirogies and a nice Okanagan white for breakfast. Call me in 2023.
The pic of Skippy really made me laugh because I realized that he kind of reminds me of JT at his most infuriating. Both of them annoy me viscerally in slightly different ways, Trudeau by being a vapid, perpetually-hypocritical moralizer, Poilievre by being an unctuous smarmy sleazebag.
Maybe not so apocalyptic. There are bits and pieces of good news here and there. For example, in Europe the Russians and their assorted allies are incrementally grinding back the Ukrainian fascist paramilitaries which have been armed and trained by NATO with Canada playing a big role (see the reporting of David Pugliese of the Ottawa Citizen). It’s no secret Ukraine had been a magnet for white supremacist types and Hitler worshippers from around the world and it’s heartening to see the Russians rolling them up in one cauldron after another.
While the Canadian political establishment went into full blown meltdown last winter over the presence of a swastika during the trucker protests last winter there is at least one country ready to take fascism head on -for the second time in 70 years.
Oh look! A real live Russian bot. Pray, do you have the T-shirt.
Mr. Cumming: I can assure you that Ronmac is not a bot of any kind. All comments on this blog are moderated. While anonymous comments are tolerated if they are on topic, I do my best to weed out bots. Sometimes I even communicate with commenters via email. Anyway, while you are welcome to take issue with other commenters, and to do so forcefully, I encourage you to keep it civil since you are dealing with real people. As it happens, not every individual who thinks the Russians have genuine security concerns no matter how regrettable their invasion of Ukraine may be, or who thinks that NATO may have contributed to the tragedy in that country, is a a Russian bot. DJC
Once again we see Jason Kenney’s Reform Party pal Pierre Poilievre making a complete ass of himself. Some how he thinks getting in bed with the American Republican Party extremists is going to get him elected ,just like Andrew Scheer and Erin O’Toole tried to do. Yet , just like those fools Poilievre isn’t smart enough to realize that it got them both defeated. My senior conservative friends and I find it hard to believe how stupid these pretend conservatives are. Where do they find these idiots? They are certainly nothing like the conservatives we proudly supported under Lougheed and Getty.
Yeah, probably not the greatest summer ever for Kenney, bit maybe a bit better for everyone else. Coincidence?
Enough troubles though in the world and economically to make up for COVID diminishing. If last year was supposed to be the greatest summer ever, this one may be the summer of our discontent in a different way.
Oddly, all Conservatives can talk about now are vague slogans about freedom, even though most COVID restrictions have been relaxed or lifted and separatism or its milder cousin autonomy. I suppose the word sovereignty association would not go over well with Alberta Conservatives, but it seems much the same idea. They seem to be living in the past.
Meanwhile, the health care system struggles and the cost of living rises for almost everyone. Its as if the UCP wants to destroy health care and the economy, but not take credit for it. I don’t think the strange preoccupations of some leadership candidates while ignoring reality will work out any better for the UCP this upcoming summer than it did for the outgoing one last summer.
From the smug look on PP’s face, he must be laughing to himself at how easy it is to manipulate the “praetorian” (thugs?) supporters he is deliberately welcoming to his version of ????. Certainly not Progressive Conservatism , as in socially progressive and fiscally conservative, in what was at one time the traditional understanding of it.
So, Skippy Pollivere did actually join with the FreeDUMB LARPers in their courageous march to overthrow PMJT. Well, actually things were not that clear cut in the end.
Pollivere walked with the brave FreeDUMB fighters for about a block and half before he was whisked away in a trailing car. I’m sure the group of proud warriors got a quick “Thank you for your service” before Skippy high-tailed it out of there.
As for the official festivities, there were moved to Breton Flats. All the revilers had to enter a corral, where all were searched before entry. Once inside, two middle-aged ladies donned their hidden F*ck Trudeau t shirts and they were immediately surrounded by some throughly pissed off locals. But before the fisticuffs and the bellowing cries of “FREEDUMB!!” ensued, the ladies were pushed out by security and Ottawa Police. It’s good to see that everyone has learned their lessons from last winter.
Meanwhile, the FreeDUMB Convoy, now denied access to Parliament Hill (because it’s a construction site) and the War Memorial (they were there yesterday but were not allowed to return) decided they would march on the Supreme Court Building. Why? Likely they were running out of places to yell “FREEDUMB!” Or, maybe they thought Tamara Lich was being held there, because it’s a kind of Tower of London? Ottawa Police, again showing the foresight that was absent during last winter’s troubles with the Convoy, blocked off the grounds and placed riot police in the area. Fool them once, shame on the cops; fool them twice, well, don’t get fooled again. (Kudos to GWB Jr. for that eternal nugget of wisdom.) With the Convoy’s obvious plans of attack being so obvious, they wandered back to Camp Eagle. No doubt there were numerous CPC MPs there to console them and offer donations of Tim’s coffee and Timbits.
And so ends the FreeDUMB Revolution of 2022. Just about as useless and idiotic as the Federal Election of 2021.
