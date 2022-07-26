Another day, another Alberta political poll, this time from Leger.

UCP leadership candidate Danielle Smith in a video she made doing damage control for her controversial remarks about cancer (Photo: Danielle Smith/Twitter).

This one, like last week’s Mainstreet Research poll, shows Rachel Notley’s New Democrats in the lead, although not by enough that NDP supporters should feel they can rest easy.

Leger’s poll, like Mainstreet’s, was intended as a look at the United Conservative Party leadership race, but it included a component on which parties decided voters prefer – 45 per cent of decided voters province-wide for the NDP versus 41 per cent for the UCP.

As for the UCP leadership race, no surprises there – leastways, Leger’s findings suggest much the same thing as Mainstreet’s. To wit, that right now the candidates with name recognition are well ahead in support among identified UCP voters – former Wildrose leader Danielle Smith with 22 per cent; former Wildrose leader Brian Jean with 20 per cent; and former finance minister Travis Toews with 15 per cent.

With Ms. Smith controversially telling her pro-quackery supporters in the UCP base that whether or not you get cancer is up to you, never mind bad luck or genetics, this would seem to present a troubling choice to Mr. Jean and Mr. Toews.

Ms. Smith’s cancer-victim-blaming remark set off a huge brouhaha that she tried to defuse in an embarrassing video accusing Ms. Notley, who had called the implication of blame cruel and wrong, of trying to use cancer prevention as a wedge issue.

NDP Opposition Leader and former premier Rachel Notley (Photo: David J. Climenhaga).

Naturopathy probably doesn’t really count as cancer prevention, except in Ms. Smith’s fevered imagination. But as the CBC’s Jason Markusoff pointed out, she is a determined crank when it comes to medical treatments and she’s unlikely to change her mind.

So if she holds her support in the race, one of those other two frontrunners is going to have to throw his support to the other – or they’re both going to have to go over to Rebecca Schulz – to keep Alberta from ending up with a premier setting health policy who thinks all citizens need to avoid cancer is $300 a year to spend on snake oil, and who has some kind of separatist scheme up her sleeve to boot!

And that, as Ms. Schulz suggested, would probably be enough right there to give Rachel Notley and the NDP the win in Calgary.

Leger – whose survey published Sunday was based on responses from an online panel of 1,025 adult Albertans between July 15 and 17 – shows the NDP with a massive lead in Edmonton among committed voters, 61-per-cent to 30-per-cent, and the UCP with a similarly strong 51-31 lead outside the big cities.

UCP leadership candidate Travis Toews (Photo: Alberta Newsroom/Flickr).

In Calgary, where the election expected in 2023 is likely to be decided, the NDP leads 44 per cent to 41 per cent, not enough for the Opposition to be able to count on sufficient seats to overcome the UCP’s rural advantage, which tilts Alberta’s electoral map in favour of Conservatives.

So when you break UCP support down by ridings with so much of the NDP vote concentrated in Edmonton, Conservatives could still win based on Leger’s numbers.

However, there will be plenty more polls between now and October, when the winning UCP leader will be known, and their results will likely be all over the map for a while.

It’s natural that the UCP would have polled better when its potential leader was only not-Jason-Kenney than it does now that it appears likely to be Ms. Smith, Mr. Jean or Mr. Toews – each one of them well known to Albertans.

UCP leadership candidate Brian Jean (Photo: David J. Climenhaga).

If, as predicted in this space Sunday, Ms. Schulz, the former minister of children’s services, emerges as a serious contender, that too will have an impact on how the party is perceived – and may also change as Albertans get to know her better.

Speaking of Ms. Smith’s separatist leanings, and her contempt for the rule of law, Leger’s pollsters also asked a question about that, and 71 per cent of respondents said Alberta is better off within Canada.

This number, it is said here, will probably grow assuming Ms. Smith and Mr. Jean continue to press sovereignist fantasies with the result that more Albertans start to think about what a blessing it is to be Canadian.

Don’t imagine that will stop either candidate, though, when they have invested too much in their autonomy talk to back off now.

In response to a reader: the Final Four have no chance

I was taken to task by a reader on social media for not mentioning the two other women running for UCP leader in my previous post, which argued that no matter which party emerges victorious in the next general election, Albertans will be choosing a woman to be premier.

UCP leadership candidate Leela Aheer (Photo: Alberta Newsroom/Flickr).

But as stated in a previous post, other than the Gang of Three with name recognition and Ms. Schulz, who enjoys the support of such powerful figures within the Canadian conservative movement as Brad Wall and Rona Ambrose and therefore has the potential to see her support grow, I don’t believe any of the other candidates has a chance.

Rajan Sawhney and Leela Aheer, while they are engaging and intelligent candidates who might very well make excellent premiers in a better world, are simply not in the electoral calculus for who will lead the UCP. Neither are Raj Sherman or Todd Loewen.

Indeed, the struggle over who controls her constituency association suggests Ms. Aheer may have trouble hanging onto her nomination for re-election in her own riding, let alone getting to lead the party.

While I personally would be delighted if that were not so – at least as far as Ms. Aheer and Ms. Sawhney are concerned – I doubt any serious political commentator in Alberta disagrees with this analysis. And the analyst’s principal task is to figure out who is likely to win, and why.

I doubt any of the remaining Final Four candidates really disagree, either, although I don’t expect them to admit it for a while yet.