With apologies to the Sound of Music, what do you do with a problem like Shane Getson?

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau (Photo: Justin Trudeau/Flickr).

More specifically, what should the Alberta Legislature do about a member like Shane Getson, the United Conservative Party MLA for the rural riding of Lac Ste. Anne-Parkland west of Edmonton, who seems to be engaged in a personal campaign to debase political discourse and discredit democracy in this province?

Whether or not he “made a veiled threat” against Justin Trudeau, as an NDP Opposition critic put it, he certainly appeared to be advocating that Canada’s democratically elected prime minister be lynched.

There was nothing veiled about the poster Mr. Getson published on his Facebook page featuring the silhouettes of three mounted cowboys, ropes at hand, reading: “I need you to take Trudeau to the train station.”

For his part, Mr. Getson claims he didn’t know that the poster was a reference to the TV series Yellowstone, or that it implied a suggestion that the PM be lynched. Busted, he removed the post.

The man is obviously not the sharpest tool in the UCP toolbox, so I suppose it’s possible that he didn’t know what he was saying. It is clear, though, that pretty well everyone else in the province understood the implication of his meme, including even those few who had no idea Yellowstone was an American drama series.

Former finance minister and UCP leadership candidate Travis Toews (Photo: David J. Climenhaga).

I guess that I don’t know what I’m talking about is as good a defence as any when we’re dealing with something that would otherwise meet the definition of sedition in the Criminal Code of Canada, which says: “… every one shall be presumed to have a seditious intention who … publishes or circulates any writing that advocates, the use, without the authority of law, of force as a means of accomplishing a governmental change within Canada.”

Indeed, Mr. Getson has a history of this kind of idiocy, although he does seem to be getting worse.

At a meeting with a group of business owners complaining about having trouble finding employees in his riding in the fall of 2020, the former construction project boss accused Albertans receiving the Canada Emergency Response Benefit of spending the federal pandemic support on cartoons, recreational drugs and Cheezies, followed by a barely coherent string of abuse directed at the prime minister.

Mr. Getson pleaded that he was taken “out of context” and that little ripple soon disappeared into the calm waters of Lac Ste. Anne.

Last February, though, during the illegal blockade of the Canada-U.S. border crossing at Coutts by Q-adjacent anti-vaxxers and far-right radicals, Mr. Getson expressed his support for the blockaders and called on police to disobey any orders from Ottawa to clear the road and open the border.

The NDP urged Jason Kenney to kick Mr. Getson out of the UCP Caucus, a call the premier naturally ignored while criticizing his MLA in the mildest of terms.

Presumably emboldened, Mr. Getson has now moved on to more disturbing rhetoric. Either that, or he really is as out if it as he says he is.

It’s not too late for the UCP Caucus to fire Mr. Getson out the door, as it should. That seems unlikely for a variety of reasons, though.

Last night, the former chair of the UCP’s small group of Edmonton-area MLAs pledged his allegiance to UCP leadership candidate Travis Toews on his Facebook page. It would be a fair question to ask Mr. Toews what he thinks should be done about his new supporter.

It is also theoretically possible for MLAs of all parties to band together and vote to expel Mr. Getson from the Chamber for advocating violence and undermining democracy.

Alas, that too seems unlikely.

There is the danger that Mr. Getson will run again, and prove justified in that decision. So, at the very least some brave local UCPer should challenge him for the nomination, for the good of the riding, province, and country.

Remembering that song about Maria, Mr. Getson’s not an asset to the party. And he doesn’t make anyone laugh.

Field of candidates registered to seek the UCP’s leadership has grown

Since former finance minister Toews’s entry into the UCP leadership race on Monday, three additional candidates have officially thrown their hats in the ring, Elections Alberta reports.

Independent MLA and UCP leadership candidate Todd Loewen (Photo: Facebook/Todd Loewen).

Former Wildrose leader Brian Jean made submitted his paperwork to make it official on Tuesday.

He was followed yesterday by the other former Wildrose leader, Danielle Smith, in addition to Central Peace-Notley MLA Todd Loewen.

Mr. Lowen may not have much chance of winning, but his entry adds some novelty to the race, since he was turfed out of the UCP Caucus in May 2021 and has sat as an Independent in the Legislature ever since.

His sin, being insufficiently supportive of Mr. Kenney, was apparently worse than anything Mr. Getson, mentioned above, has done or said.

Mr. Loewen seems to have remained a member of the party in good standing, though, and that’s good enough for Elections Alberta to grant its imprimatur to his candidacy.

There will be more, perhaps many more, candidates signing up soon.

Jason Nixon named ‘interim’ finance minister

Speaking of which, Jason Nixon, widely thought to be likely to run to replace Mr. Kenney as well, has been named by the premier as “acting” finance minister to replace Mr. Toews.

“Acting” Finance Minister Jason Nixon (Photo: David J. Climenhaga).

There isn’t really such a thing as an acting minister in the Westminster Parliamentary system, so this raises the questions of whether Mr. Nixon has changed his mind about running now that the party establishment has chosen Mr. Toews as its champion, and if he’ll be sworn in as minister or will just be a spokesperson for the purpose of pre-election press releases about how fabulously Alberta is doing.

Mr. Nixon will continue to serve as the minister of parks and the environment, a job that apparently includes opening parks to all-terrain vehicles and making it easier to degrade the environment.