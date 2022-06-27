Federal Conservative leadership candidate Pierre Poilievre seems to have generated a lot of publicity for himself lately with a much re-tweeted pledge to force Canadian universities to “protect free speech” by withholding federal research grants and other funds from post-secondary institutions that won’t knuckle under to his demands.
Naturally, as one would expect from a politician like Mr. Poilievre, this recycled Trump Administration executive order doesn’t mean what it purports to say.
At the political level, Mr. Pollievre’s threat is an effective dog-whistle – a message intended to shore up the support of the Conservative Party of Canada’s far-right base while fooling the rest of us.
What it actually means, if I may be so bold as to translate the apparent Conservative frontrunner’s language for him, is this: “Your federal government will guarantee the presence of offensive anti-abortion campaigners and potentially violent anti-vaccine thugs on campus. Or else.”
The Conservative Party’s hard-right base gets the message. The rest of us are intended to miss it, and to ask, “Well, who doesn’t support free speech?”
If freedom of expression were the real concern, of course, no action would be required. Notwithstanding the Notwithstanding Clause, the Canadian Charter of Rights and Freedoms has been reasonably effective up to now protecting Canadians’ fundamental right to free expression.
Of course, Section 1 of the Charter qualifies that by stating the rights guaranteed in the Constitution are “subject only to such reasonable limits prescribed by law as can be demonstrably justified in a free and democratic society.”
With or without such language, however, that caveat must always exist in a democracy’s constitution, tacitly if not explicitly, to protect us from those who would hold cities hostage or cry fire in a crowded theatre, as Justice Oliver Wendell Holmes Jr. of the United States Supreme Court famously explained back in 1919.
On a policy level, it seems likely this means Mr. Poilievre would like to compel institutional speech – never mind that compelling speech, just like shutting it down, is a violation of the guarantee of free expression set out in the Charter.
Whether such a policy would actually result in funding cuts is, of course, another matter entirely.
That would be quite complicated, and subject to enough legal action to keep many lawyers well paid and happy for many months. Moreover, the legislation would have to be competently drafted and rigorously abided by – neither a strong suit of CPC governments in the recent past, as former prime minister Stephen Harper’s lack of success on the pipeline file clearly illustrates.
As suggested by former U.S. president Donald Trump’s “free speech” grandstanding in 2019, in the short term the political utility of the dog-whistle tends to outweigh the practical application of the rule, such as it may be. As we have learned in the past week, though, longer term such demands can be a real indicator of risk to our rights as citizens.
Nothing about this is unusual or unexpected, of course. “Defending free speech” in places like universities where right-wing ideas may not be particularly popular – because, for example, they mean interfering with the free-speech rights of others – is standard operating procedure for privileged and powerful politicians looking for the opportunity to shout down anyone who disagrees with them.
Consider the “Chicago Principles,” foisted on Alberta’s universities by Jason Kenney’s United Conservative Party in the soon-to-depart premier’s salad days of political power three years ago.
The manifesto was adopted by the University of Chicago in 2014 to push back against popular opposition to racist speakers on campus, university prohibitions of racist, sexist and homophobic attacks on students, and calls to change the names of buildings and remove statues celebrating historic figures known for their racism or cruelty.
To implement the policy, the university hired the Foundation for Individual Rights in Education, an organization that journalist and Yale University political science lecturer Jim Sleeper said “purports to protect ‘free speech’ on college campuses, but expends more energy blaming – and chilling – ‘politically correct’ activists and administrators.”
The language of the Chicago statement, calling for “free, robust, and uninhibited debate and deliberation,” strives to sound as inspiring as that of the United States Constitution. Like the U.S. Constitution, which was written to ensure human slavery would be an enduring institution, it is deceptive, intended to enshrine bullying by privileging certain ideas and groups while marginalizing others.
The statement and its supporters make a straw man of safe spaces where marginalized student groups can gather free from harassment by people who dislike or disagree with them. But the goal is to create a safe space for only one set of ideas, the economic nostrums and social conservative rigidities of the increasingly radicalized North American right.
Naturally, with his fetishizing of John A. Macdonald’s prime ministership and his friendship with “residential” school apologists and deniers, not to mention his strong anti-abortion views, this was a natural bandwagon for Mr. Kenney to jump aboard.
Never mind Mr. Kenney’s decree as federal immigration minister in 2009 banning George Galloway from Canada on the spurious grounds the left-wing British Parliamentarian was a threat to national security. The real problem, of course, was that Mr. Kenney didn’t agree with Mr. Galloway’s opinions about the rights of the Palestinian people.
It can’t have been by mere coincidence, this was happening when Mr. Kenney was about to launch his abortive attempt to harass and silence anyone who dared to criticize Alberta’s fossil fuel industry with the so-called Energy War Room, or Canadian Energy Centre.
We’ve heard very little about the Chicago Principles since then, however, doubtless because it was an exercise in performative politics, not a sincere effort to protect free speech, which appears to be in no danger in Alberta as long as the flags and bumper stickers say “F**k Trudeau” and not “F**k Harper.”
I suppose the true test of Mr. Poilievre’s true intentions would be how he would act in a hypothetical situation where the free speech was not to his liking. I notice his slogan is not protect all free speech. Perhaps, that one key missing word gives an indication of what he is really thinking.
However, to say Poilievre is thinking might be giving him too much credit. He is really just trying out different slogans to see which resonate best with whomever’s votes he needs at the moment. So this one plays to the Conservative base without offending more moderate voters too much. I suppose it is an effective dog whistle.
However, I think that Poilievre is a bit more committed to this one than say to bitcoin. He is a political opportunist, but I suspect after what happened to O’Toole he is not going to change positions on say gun control mid election.
So, the problem with this sort of dog whistle is it means different things to different people. If elected the Conservatives will claim they have a mandate for more than people realized they were giving them. Just ask those voters who supported Kenney’s supposedly modest cuts, if they for instance really anticipated his huge cuts to post secondary education funding.
So yes, it seems Poilievre will use vague slogans about freedom of speech as a cover for a more insidious agenda that most voters don’t really embrace.
I don’t think you can say whatever you want and expect to get away with it. This is instilled upon us from an early age, by our parents, aunts, uncles, and grandparents, and from our teachers. A hypothetical situation would be where a youngster is with his parents, and he calls a large woman walking down the street a tub of lard. If the child’s parents were raising their offspring right, their child would be told not to say that again, and apologize. Another hypothetical example is that someone cannot enter a bank, and claim they have a weapon, then demand the tellers give them the money, and they come back into the bank, half an hour later, and say that they were only joking. Neither the Canadian Charter ff Rights and Freedoms, nor the Amendments in America are absolute. There are still restrictions on them. Pierre Poilievre is part of the Reformer crowd, and he cannot be trusted. He is going to enable more divisions, which isn’t going to help matters. He was in support of those trucker convoys. I would be very cautious about having Pierre Poilievre as Prime Minister of Canada.
On social media, former Harper cabinet minister, James Moore, lashed out at the “divisive partisanship” that coming to Canada. While Moore made it clear that, in some many words, there are bad people on both sides, he did go to some pains to deflect that much of the venom was coming from Skippy Pollivere and the CPC. When it comes to a point where one of Pollivere’s cabinet colleagues makes a veiled warning about his endless dog whistling, you know everyone is noticing it and is calling it out.
Last week, members of the CPC caucus defended the FreeDUMB Convoy’s upcoming protest in Ottawa. This time, instead of buying them all Tim’s and taking them to brunch, the signatories to a letter in support of the Convoy’s action have made it public that they are all in with the Canada Day protest. The Convoy intends to set up a protest camp off of Parliament Hill, which they have christened “Camp Eagle”, and plan to stay there until PMJT resigns, the Liberal Party and the WEF stands trial and is executed, Donald Trump is declared the King of Canada and the New Jesus, and Pat King is freed and awarded the Nobel Prize for everything. This list is my own invention, but this is the level of crazy that is in store. And I’m sure the CPC will help fund this protest camp — public monies at work, no doubt.
When establishment conservative Andrew Coyne, strangely the current voice of reason, publicly denounces the CPC leadership race as a “clown show” that is bent on substituting conspiracy theories for policies, you know that the rush to the loony bin is in full swing. Of course this does leave Trudeau with nothing to worry about as the CPC implodes into its own vortex of insanity; but this indicates that American-style dementia has come to Canadian politics in a big way. Now that the pro-lifers in the CPC caucus are coming up and trying to push abortion to the center of their own leadership contest, you know that they have every intention of bringing the issue to the rest of Canadians, whether they want it or not.
The abortion question was settled in Canada a long time ago, but the Fundies among the CPC are looking to make sure that issue will never die. Now that Roe v. Wade has been overturned, Clarence Thomas has made it clear that the SCOTUS is coming for every “bad decision” made by the Court, including on matters of same-sex marriage, reproductive freedom…you name it. Thomas’ own bold declaration will surely give encouragement to Canada’s own wannabe GOP contingent to do the same.
One of the signatories to the letter supporting the Convoy Protest is Melissa Lantsman, at member of the CPC caucus and out lesbian. While Lantsman appears to be all in with the Convoy, one wonders what will happen when Lantsman herself becomes the target of the Fundies in the caucus. After all, to them, Lantsman is an abomination before their God — barely human let alone worthy. Lantsman should be more careful who she sups with, because she may find herself on the menu.
