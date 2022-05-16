Back in 1991, when morning newspapers pretty well set the news agenda for everyone else, what went on the front page of Thursday’s edition would have been the topic of weighty thought and robust discussion.
After all, on Wednesday we can expect to learn whether the United Conservative Party has told Alberta Premier Jason Kenney whether he gets to stay or has to go.
There are lots of ways that story could play out, but there’s bound to be drama and conflict, whatever the official vote count says, assuming there isn’t a mystery delay in coming up with the results of the UCP’s contentious leadership review.
Whatever happens, it’ll be news.
The same day, that evening at least, there’s this ice hockey game.
You know, the one where the Edmonton Oilers and the Calgary Flames are scheduled to meet up in the National Hockey League playoffs for the first time in 31 years.
The sports reporters are billing that series the Battle of Alberta, writ large. It’s generating quite a bit of interest in Alberta.
The opening game is in Calgary.
So which story will be Thursday’s big story?
Back in 1991, I can assure you, both stories would have made it onto the front page. Which one got the biggest headline might have been different in Calgary than Edmonton, depending on who won, where.
That was then, though. This is now.
Nowadays there’s not much question it’ll be the hockey match.
I wouldn’t even bet the political story will make it onto the front page of an actual newspaper.
That might or might not please Premier Kenney, I’m guessing, depending on what happens.
Back in 1991, hardly anyone in the newspaper industry had heard of the Internet, except perhaps a couple of technology reporters. That was the year, by coincidence, when the World Wide Web was made available to the general public. According to the Wikipedia, 50 websites existed!
As alert readers will be aware, there are somewhat more than that today, among them AlbertaPolitics.ca. About 1.2 billion, in fact.
That development has played hell with the newspaper industry, as is well known. Many venerable newspapers no longer exist. Those that do are forced to do much of their business on the Internet, and that has led to a need to file stories more than once a day.
So in 2022, Mr. Kenney’s fate will be old news by the time Thursday morning rolls around.
As a result, the dominant news story in Alberta – in whatever media it appears – will be about whoever won that hockey game.
The other battle of Alberta – the one involving politics – will probably continue to generate headlines a little longer than the hockey series, though. The final game isn’t scheduled to take place for another year.
As for hockey, for whatever it’s worth, the Oilers beat the Flames in 1991. But they didn’t win the Stanley Cup.
You are probably right about the newspaper coverage. The hockey story will be more current than the UCP’s ongoing drama for the morning news. The UCP leadership debacle has been going on seemingly forever and is a bit stale, although I suppose still somewhat news worthy. At this point, it sure is not uplifting. On the other hand, at least half or so Albertans will be in a good mood from the hockey results.
The UCP leadership outcome is also not definitive in a way. Regardless of what happens the same party will be in power for another year, although some of the faces could change.
So, for Kenney I am not sure what is worse, the possibility that he may be removed or that his fate will not be the main story in the news. He is headed to irrelevance.
Clearly, the news this coming Thursdays morning will reflect two realities.
First, there are two NHL teams from Alberta who will be competing to see which one will advance and be trounced mercilessly by the Tampa Bay Lightning.
And the other reality will be where Ken-Babe will create a situation where everyone, no matter what viewable and examined circumstances say, will no only be acclaimed the premier of Alberta, but also the wisest, most brilliant, and most eligible bachelor in the land.
Money to stuff ballot counts can buy anything.
FWIW I don’t think changing technology is the main driver behind the decline of print media, I think it’s our decision to remove the regulations that used to prohibit wealthy individuals from assembling massive propaganda empires that choke out all other possible stories and perspectives. Print and televised media is almost entirely irrelevant to anyone under 40, and deservedly so. It’s very easy to spot a con when it’s not aimed at you. No disrespect intended to my elders, but legacy media exists to spoonfeed boomers so they will hold the “correct” values and beliefs and will resist calls for societal change, because the people who own legacy media don’t want to change society – the status quo is great for the property owning class!
Also, the news about the hockey game will be available just as quickly as the news about the premiere. Which one ends up on the front page has nothing to do with “who hasn’t heard the story,” and everything to do with, “which story do we want to dwell on?” I think people will find the NHL to be slightly less corrupt, opaque, unfair and frustrating to think about than an election rigged in plain sight by Jason Kenney.
Haha I was debating how the NHL handles refereeing with someone much older than I the other day. Nothing was getting through… until I asked if he would want to live in a town where the NHL supplied the police (he worked in a company town back in the day). That got him thinking critically for a moment, and that’s tough to do for heavily indoctrinated people.
Neil: It’s hard to persuade anyone who worked for years in the newspaper business, as I did, that there’s a centralized line on most stories passed down from head office, wherever it may be. That happens occasionally, but in my day at least, things were much more shambolic than that. You are right, though, that there’s more to the troubles of the communications industry than just technology. A century of being able to make pots of money no matter how foolish your managers’ decisions were certainly contributed to some business decisions that turned out to be fatally stupid. Every purge of editors, every elimination of a step in the process, every earlier deadline contributed to more typos, errors and incomprehensible stories, driving readers away. DJC
Kenney will win. I expect a delay in announcing results due to “issues” and it will be announced about a week late. And then Kenney will handily win.
Cheering for the Oilers in the BOA. Let’s see how it goes!
