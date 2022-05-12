Hey! I watched The Debaters on the CBC last night!

Frontrunner Pierre Poilievre at the exact moment he tried to think of the title of a book he’s read and came up with 12 Rules by Jordan Peterson (Photo: Screenshot).

That new host wasn’t as funny as Steve Patterson, though, and those six comedians weren’t very funny at all.

But … what’s that?

Oh. Embarrassing! My wife just told me I wasn’t watching The Debaters. It was the Conservative Party leadership debate. No wonder I fell asleep sitting in front of the computer.

I thought The Debaters was just a radio show. I guess it still is. For sure, though, they should think about replacing the squeaky clown-nose sound with that sad trombone.

OK, so that lame bit wasn’t very funny either. But, seriously folks, what are we supposed to say about last night’s first and only English-language Conservative Party leadership debate?

Candidate Jean Charest – his book was something about Russia (Photo: Wikipageedittor099, Creative Commons).

It’s not like I’m being paid good money to sit around and commentate. I could be enjoying myself reading that book I’m in the middle of right now. It’s really good. It’s called All the King’s Men and it’s about this politician named Willie Stark. More about who’s reading what in a minute.

As for the debaters – tonight’s debaters, that is – they might as well have been asked to debate “Apples are nicer than oranges,” or “Spicy food is better.”

The format of the debate – which was like nothing they’d ever seen before, all the professional commentators kept agreeing – was designed to be entertaining without being revealing.

That is to say, the time for answers was so short that none of the candidates could get into trouble. If they did start to say something that might fire a torpedo below the waterline of HMS Tory – which is listing hard to starboard these days – the real moderator, Tom Clark, was there to step in and shut them up.

By the time they got to any potentially dangerous topics, or anything resembling real debate, it was in the second hour, when anyone who needed to be paying attention had either fallen asleep like your blogger, or started nervously doom-scrolling through Twitter.

Anti-choice candidate Leslyn Lewis (Photo: John Balca, Creative Commons).

Before that we had quick snappers. Like, if you could have dinner with a dead person, who would it be? Seriously, people, I’m not making this up!

Pierre Poilievre said Abraham Lincoln, because he admires him so much. Mr. Poilievre, who is upset about Justin Trudeau’s use of the Emergencies Act in an emergency, is apparently untroubled by Mr. Lincoln’s suspension of habeas corpus! Well, different circumstances. Somebody – one of the no-hope candidates, I think – wanted to have dinner with John Diefenbaker. Doesn’t sound like much fun to me, but I suppose you could ask if he really fathered that kid.

Jean Charest, if memory serves, named John A. Macdonald – which was either a dog-whistle or an attempt to suck up to the Conservative crowd in Edmonton. I mean, seriously, who wants to have dinner with a drunk racist?

Another snap question: What politician do you most admire? Only one Margaret Thatcher! Luckily, they specified a politician or at least two of them would have named Jesus Christ, I’m sure.

Broadcaster Tom Clark (Photo: Halifax International Security Conference, Creative Commons).

Favourite musician? Mr. Poilievre said Paul Brandt, didn’t he? That was one of several piercing dog-whistles the man delivered! The Coutts Blockaders will know what I’m talking about.

And what was the last book you read? This was the moment the affair actually became a comedy show. Half of them couldn’t seem to remember a book that they’d read and had to scramble to fake it. (Whew! Never saw that coming!) Jean Charest said he was reading a book about Russia but he couldn’t recall the title just then. War and Peace, maybe?

Well, this is Canada, so nobody said “the Bible,” but I bet you a couple of them were tempted.

Mr. Poilievre again: “Well, um … uh, uh … Jordan Peterson’s 12 Rules? Great book! And a lot of good lessons. We all need to, uh, improve ourselves and I think he has a lot of good wisdom in that book that could help anybody.”

Right. Mr. Poilievre would do better to take up 12 Steps to get off that junk, you ask me!

There was precious little more of substance, as the format did its job. Well, Mr. Charest gave a couple of stirring Nineties bits about national unity, which seemed not to elicit a single clap of support from the grim Albertans Cons in attendance.

Mr. Poilievre, who is supposed to be the frontrunner, dropped one item of news – not particularly reassuring. He may not have defended his advocacy of cryptocurrencies very well – the fact Bitcoin’s kept falling ever since he first mentioned the topic and has now hit its lowest level since 2021 certainly helped his opponents – but he still wanted us to know the first thing he’ll do if he becomes PM is fire the Governor of the Bank of Canada.

Only Patrick Brown seemed to want an immediate nuclear war with Russia, and since he seems to be rapidly sliding toward irrelevance anyway, that was almost reassuring. Everyone else seemed to be properly briefed on why an effort to enforce a NATO no-fly zone over Ukraine might not end well for anyone.

Leslyn Lewis, as she did in the party’s previous unsuccessful leadership go-round, was the only candidate last night who would openly admit to being opposed to reproductive freedom. All the others claimed to be pro-choice – although, given the influence of the party’s base, you have to wonder what kinds of qualifiers and secret deals are built into those anodyne assurances.

Again, the format prevented any serious examination of their beliefs and likely actions.

And then it was over. All the candidates except Mr. Poilievre stuck around to answer questions from the few reporters who were on hand, about half of them from far-right online outfits.

For his part, the frontrunner slipped quietly out the door, never having risked a question that might temp him to slip out of his message box.

Totally irrelevant and a waste of time? Probably not, but it sure felt that way.