Delegates to the Alberta Teachers Association annual meeting in Calgary who agree with three former ATA presidents that a mediator’s recommended contract would be “wholly inadequate” hope to get a motion on the agenda this morning to have the assembly consider and debate the recommended settlement.

ATA President Jason Schilling (Photo: David J. Climenhaga).

This sets the stage for a confrontation with ATA leaders who have been pressing the union’s 46,000 members to ratify the mediator’s recommended settlement, which the three ex-presidents said in an open letter published on social media Friday “would have teachers vote for their continued financial decline.”

The letter signed by Carol Henderson, ATA President from 2009 to 2013, Frank Bruseker, president from 2003 to 2009, and Larry Booi, president from 1999 to 2003, represents a significant disagreement with the association’s provincial executive council.

It landed like a bombshell yesterday at the opening day of the first in-person ATA meeting in three years.

In an apparent response to the letter on the ATA Twitter account, Mr. Schilling was quoted saying, “there have been wedges created to divide us and we must recognize these attempts and not fall for them.”

Since the mediator’s report was issued in early May, some teachers have reported being warned by ATA representatives that they could face a lockout and problems receiving their summer pay if they don’t vote in favour of the recommended collective agreement.

Former ATA President Larry Booi (Photo: David J. Climenhaga).

If it were to happen, though, such a labour dispute could only occur with the full support and encouragement of school boards and the United Conservative Party Government.

The details of the recommended settlement, while shared with ATA members, have not been made public.

The open letter from Ms. Henderson, Mr. Brusaker and Mr. Booi called on rank and file ATA members to use the ratification vote scheduled for June 3-5 to reject the contract .

It also accused the UCP Government of “obviously trying to once again bully teachers into accepting a wholly inadequate contract, after treating them with contempt over pension issues, curriculum matters, discipline practices in the profession, supports for learning, and virtually every other issue.”

“It’s the way they have tried to treat all public services,” the three former presidents wrote. “Other organizations have fought back effectively, and the time has come for teachers to stand up and stand together by defeating this unworthy proposal.”

The ATA represents public, Catholic and francophone schoolteachers throughout Alberta.

Today’s session of the ATA annual meeting opens at 9 a.m. and is scheduled to adjourn for the day at 9 p.m. Business will be conducted Monday, the final day of the three-day meeting, from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.