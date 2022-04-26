It was nice of the lads at the True North Eager Beaver Podcast to sit down and let me bloviate about one of my favourite topics, Alberta’s unexpected political crisis and what it means for the province’s increasingly frenetic premier, for more than an hour recently.

When Douglas Connors asked me to join him and Paul Atkinson on their year-old podcast early this month, they said their goal was to find out about “the ongoing review of Premier Jason Kenney’s leadership (or lack thereof), how Bumbles got himself in the hot mess he’s in, and how the outcome may impact the next election in the province.”

In the conversation, though, we ranged a little farther afield than that, touching on a little bit of political history, some thoughts on the state of journalism in the province, and just how Mr. Kenney found himself at risk of being cashiered by his own supporters.

As readers of this blog will understand, I’m not really a podcast kind of guy. At least, I’m never likely to record a blog of my own when I could sit down and write an old-fashioned newspaper column style blog post and have the chance to proofread it a couple of times before I share it in public.

Still, I enjoyed the conversation with Messrs. Connors and Atkinson, even if I missed quite a few of the things I wanted to say and probably, not having a chance to review what I’d just blurted out, got one or two things wrong.

Here’s a link to the podcast, which was posted the day before yesterday. If you’re not an Apple kind of listener, try their Facebook page for a more simpatico link.

Hope you enjoy it.