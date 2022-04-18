Here are the lists of the top 10 fiction and non-fiction titles sold by independent booksellers in Alberta during the week ended Sunday, April 10, 2022.

The lists are compiled by the Book Publishers Association of Alberta, and include sales at Audreys Books and Glass Bookshop in Edmonton.

ALBERTA FICTION BESTSELLERS

1. Five Little Indians – Michelle Good (Harper Perennial)

2. Sea of Tranquility – Emily St. John Mandel (HarperCollins)

3. Scarborough – Catherine Hernandez (Arsenal Pulp Press)

4. The Diamond Eye – Kate Quinn (William Morrow)

5. The Promise – Damon Galgut (Europa Editions)

6. Young Mungo – Douglas Stuart (Knopf Canada)

7. Still Life – Sarah Winman (Viking)

8. The Thursday Murder Club – Richard Osman (Viking)

9. The Maid – Nita Prose (Viking)

10. Klara and the Sun – Kazuo Ishiguro (Knopf Canada)

ALBERTA NON-FICTION BESTSELLERS

1. Research is Ceremony – Shawn Wilson (Fernwood Publishing)

2. Time Is a Mother – Ocean Vuong (Penguin Press)

3. Braiding Sweetgrass – Robin Wall Kimmerer (Milkweed Editions)

4. Grieving Mindfully – Sameet M. Kumar (New Harbinger Publications)

5. Swollening – Jason Purcell (Arsenal Pulp Press) *

6. Atlas of the Heart – Brené Brown (Random House)

7. Letter to a Stranger – ed. Colleen Kinder (Algonquin Books)

8. 305 Lost Buildings of Canada – Raymond Biesinger and Alex Bozikovic (Goose Lane Editions)

9. This Is Assisted Dying – Stefanie Green (Scribner)

10. The Prairie Gardener’s Go-To for Vegetables – Janet Melrose and Sheryl Normandeau (Touchwood Editions) *

* Alberta Author + Alberta Publisher

The independent bookstores contributing to this weekly list are:

Audreys Books, Edmonton

Cafe Books, Canmore

Drawn to Books, Edmonton

Glass Bookshop, Edmonton

Monkeyshines Books, Calgary

Owl’s Nest Books, Calgary

Pages on Kensington, Calgary

Shelf Life Books, Calgary

The Next Page, Calgary

Three Hills Books, Three Hills