Kenney provides unintended comic relief at the pumps; changes are coming to AlbertaPolitics.ca

Alberta Premier Jason Kenney’s bungled effort to pump a little gas yesterday to make a point about his government’s gas-tax cut illustrates why it’s always a good idea to warn your audience if you’re about to try something new.

Meantime, getting back to the premier’s well-publicized nozzle-extraction difficulties, they suggest that if you’ve invited reporters to watch you gas up your truck, and you’ve never actually done it before, you might want to rehearse the complicated operation a couple of times just to make sure you have it down pat.

But it’s not complicated, you say? Well, it appeared to be complicated for Mr. Kenney in the video circulating on social media last night – which strongly suggests that he’s never actually gassed up his own big blue truck, and that the gas-guzzling carbon-emitter is just a political prop for a guy that used to have a limo and driver in his Ottawa days.

Was it because he stuck a diesel nozzle in a gasoline filler? He might want to check that before anyone takes the truck for a long spin.

Mr. Kenney’s frustrated bumbling prompted some very funny repartee on social media.

Kudos to the guy who amended the premier’s “relief at the pumps” sign to “comic relief at the pumps.”

And hats off to Independent Central Peace-Notley MLA Todd Loewen, booted out of the UCP Caucus a year ago for being insufficiently enthusiastic about Mr. Kenney and F-bombed in the Legislature Thursday by Environment Minister Jason Nixon, for his own comic-relief-at-the-pumps video demonstrating his familiarity with the process.

But the best response may have been the slap-heard-round-the-world meme, which not only mocked Mr. Kenney for his unfamiliarity with basic vehicle operation but smacked the premier’s lame defence of his sophomoric use of the Oscars slapping incident to attack green energy policies earlier this week.

Well, you can’t really argue with Mr. Kenney that this was “a relevant way of making a point,” in this case what a klutz our premier is.

