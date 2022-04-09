Here are the lists of the top 10 fiction and non-fiction titles sold by independent booksellers in Alberta during the week ended Sunday, April 3, 2022.

The lists are compiled by the Book Publishers Association of Alberta, and include sales at Audreys Books and Glass Bookshop in Edmonton.

ALBERTA FICTION BESTSELLERS

1. Five Little Indians – Michelle Good (Harper Perennial)

2. Scarborough – Catherine Hernandez (Arsenal Pulp Press)

3. The Diamond Eye – Kate Quinn (William Morrow)

4. The Paris Apartment – Lucy Foley (William Morrow)

5. Deacon King Kong – James McBride (Riverhead Books)

6. Where the Crawdads Sing – Delia Owens (G.P. Putnam’s Sons)

7. It Ends With Us – Colleen Hoover (Atria Books)

8. The Song of Achilles – Madeline Miller (Ecco)

9. The Maid – Nita Prose (Viking)

10. What Strange Paradise – Omar El Akkad (McClelland & Stewart)

ALBERTA NON-FICTION BESTSELLERS

1. Atlas of the Heart – Brené Brown (Random House)

2. Braiding Sweetgrass – Robin Wall Kimmerer (Milkweed Editions)

3. An Explosion of Feathers – Conor Kerr (BookLand Press) *

4. 305 Lost Buildings of Canada – Raymond Biesinger and Alex Bozikovic (Goose Lane Editions)

5. Swollening – Jason Purcell (Arsenal Pulp Press) *

6. Half Baked Harvest Every Day – Tieghan Gerard (Clarkson Potter)

7. From Sojourners to Citizens – Adriana A. Davies (Guernica Editions) *

8. Separation Anxiety – Gavin Bradley (University of Alberta Press) * +

9. The Language of Letting Go – Melody Beattie (Hazelden Publishing)

10. Life in the City of Dirty Water – Clayton Thomas-Muller (Allen Lane)

* Alberta Author + Alberta Publisher

The independent bookstores contributing to this weekly list are:

Audreys Books, Edmonton

Cafe Books, Canmore

Drawn to Books, Edmonton

Glass Bookshop, Edmonton

Monkeyshines Books, Calgary

Owl’s Nest Books, Calgary

Pages on Kensington, Calgary

Shelf Life Books, Calgary

The Next Page, Calgary

Three Hills Books, Three Hills