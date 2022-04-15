Happy Easter!

Alberta Advanced Education Minister Demetrios Nicolaides (Photo: Alberta Newsroom/Flickr).

On Monday we asked if Athabasca University’s administration had gone rogue and was defying the Kenney Government with plans to let faculty, administration and staff live where they pleased, or if the premier and members of his cabinet were pulling the legs of the good people of Athabasca when they said they had directed the university to increase its presence in the town.

Now we – and the university’s administration – have an answer of sports.

On Wednesday, Advanced Education Minister Demetrios Nicolaides pushed back at statements in recently appointed AU President Peter Scott’s April 7 email to the university community in which he said that “our operations, mission, and mandate remain unchanged” and the university would continue to hire “the best and brightest talent” regardless of where those folks wanted to live.

“AU’s ongoing work with our near-virtual workforce will continue to support our online virtual campus in Alberta, across the country, and around the world,” Dr. Scott insisted in the email to faculty and staff.

However, the day after the AlbertaPolitics.ca story was published, Dr. Nicolaides told the CBC that “government has provided very clear direction to the institution.”

AU President Dr. Peter Scott (Photo : Athabasca University).

“We’ve asked for some very specific implementation plans due to government on June 30 and I fully expect those reports and implementation plans to be provided,” the minister said.

Those directives, as described by Premier Jason Kenney during a town meeting in Athabasca on March 24, included instructions “to maintain and grow a broad range of employees in Athabasca, and to develop and implement a reopening strategy for the Athabasca campus to resume most employees working on site.”

“We have directed the Board of Governors to strengthen its physical presence in the Town of Athabasca by consolidating executive and senior administration offices in Athabasca at the earliest possible opportunity,” the premier told the town meeting.

It sure sounds as if Dr. Scott was told one thing by the AU Board when he was hired and the residents of Athabasca were told another by the government when they reacted to what they knew about the university’s plans to let faculty and staff live where they liked and shrink operations in the community of 3,000 people 145 kilometres north of Edmonton.

But with an election looming and the premier in the midst of a leadership review vote right now, and significant opposition to his continued presence as the party’s leader influencing the potential outcome of the vote, perhaps government priorities were bound to change.

Dr. Scott, who was recruited from Australia in January, presumably won’t be very happy if he can’t proceed with the reorganization of the institution he was hired to carry out.

As for where he lives, that’s not entirely clear. AU presidents are no longer required to work on the university’s campus in Athabasca, and while AU says Dr. Scott will live somewhere in Alberta, they won’t say if it’ll be in Athabasca.

It will be interesting to see if Dr. Scott, Dr. Nicolaides and the AU Board can square that circle, or if they even try.