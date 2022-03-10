‘Exceptional tuition increases’ to hammer University of Alberta students in 12 professional programs this fall

The first news stories about the “exceptional tuition increases” in 12 University of Alberta programs Advanced Education Minister Demetrios Nicolaides has quietly approved are bound to focus on the startling percentages – 100 per cent or more in the case of a couple of programs.
But what’s needed beyond that kind of shock coverage is some analysis of the impact of such extreme tuition increases on the services graduates of the affected programs are expected to provide for Albertans down the road.
Needless to say, the UCP approach to essential service shortages in any field is not what you’d call a holistic one. When it comes to advanced education, they want to cut, and cut deeply, without much attention to the consequences, secure in their quaint faith that “the market” will take care of everything.
So the long-term impacts of these tuition increases need study.
In the meantime, we can get back to the shock of the “exceptional” tuition increases that the U of A talked Dr. Nicolaides into signing off on late last month, over and above the government’s supposed 7-per-cent cap of tuition increases.
The only reason we know about them is thanks to a leak of U of A documents to the NDP Opposition, which put out a news release yesterday.
The Kenney Government published nine news releases on the government’s website yesterday, 10 if you count the notice of the latest Orders in Council. None of them had anything to do with tuition, though.
With Premier Jason Kenney’s leadership review coming up early next month, his government appears to be focused on looking busy and making sure there’s no bad news.
So instead of the story about U of A tuition, the government announced unneeded legislation to let Albertans ask online for official recognition of “special days,” a call for nominations for “community justice awards,” a new addiction recovery community that turns out to be an old addiction recovery community, privatized, reannouncement of a partnership with Ottawa to bring broadband services to rural areas, some pop-up vaccination clinics in Calgary, and a plan to spend a relatively insignificant $3 million on a youth suicide-prevention program.
Meantime, the NDP revelation that more than $10,000 will be added to fees for some programs will probably get more attention than all nine fluffy government releases. The news would certainly be discouraging if you were a young person hoping to pursue a career in any of the affected professions.
“It’s just unconscionable that they would create such huge barriers to young Albertans trying to build a career in our province,” said NDP Advanced Education Critic David Eggen, who repeated the point the Opposition has been hammering lately that the UCP is doing very little for Albertans facing of rising costs across the board.
“This no-help budget will push post-secondary education out of reach for some Albertans, and push others to pursue their careers outside of Alberta,” he said.
The increases will come into effect at the start of the fall 2022 semester.
In a statement to the CBC, Dr. Nicolaides said “all of the proposals demonstrated how the increases will directly benefit students by improving the quality of programs.” Undoubtedly the U of A made such a case, but such claims always deserve to be treated with appropriate skepticism.
The affected programs are in business, engineering, law, medicine (including dentistry), pharmacy, and education. Increases range from 16 to 104 per cent.
The biggest increases are for two related Master of Counselling Psychology programs offered by the Education Faculty – for which tuition will rise 100 and 104 per cent this fall.
The program with the highest tuition was an advanced placement dentistry program for students qualified to go directly into the second year, which will rise 16.2 per cent to $66,337.
Annual fees for the regular dental program will rise 40 per cent to $32,352.76, and tuition for the U of A pharmacy program will increase 44 per cent to $16,460.80.
Dr. Nicolaides, who holds a PhD in political science from the University of Cyprus, told the CBC he had approved exceptional tuition increases at the University of Calgary, too, although it looks like no one has leaked those yet.
When the UCP cut a massive $126 million out of funding for post-secondary education in Alberta a year ago, more than half of that burden fell on the U of A, which for reasons never articulated publicly but easy to speculate on seems to face particular hostility from the Kenney Government.
Just Me
Ultimately the goal of the UCP is to make Alberta a net-importer of talent, not a creator of talent.
Post-secondary education will languish and atrophy, starved of funding, programs will become smaller and produce fewer students. Of course, this will be a boom for outside province programs as young Albertans leave and head to BC, Ontario, Quebec, and Atlantic Canada for education. All these regions have plans for major expansion of their respective education infrastructures. In the end, Alberta will pride itself on its ignorance and welcome failure.
But I hear that Kenney will be getting his own talk-radio show.
In an effort to enhance and soothe himself inside his own created reality, Kenney will go full Rush Limbaugh and talk to himself in public, for the amusement of hundreds. In the occasions where I listened to Kenney speak, it struck me that he seemed to be imitating the phrasing and tone of Rush Limbaugh. It seemed to me that Kenney must have spent many, many hours listening to right-wing talk-radio, learning how it communicates and amplifies the anger among the masses.
Soon, we will get to see the bizarre effect of Kenney spewing whatever is on his mind to his audience. More popcorn.
Anonymous
Life is just going to be less and less affordable under the UCP. Their very pricey shenanigans come with a cost, and it comes down hard on municipalities, essential services, and Albertans. It’s just like how the UCP’s hero, Ralph Klein, was running things. Albertans have a tough time learning from history, and they have repeated it with another Liberal turned Reformer. What does it take for Albertans to smarten up? They are obviously going to learn the hard way.
Carlos
The nightmare of market fundamentalism continues. Jason Kenney is making sure. before he leaves, that the destruction of the province is complete. It is impossible to describe the idiots that are trying to run our province. By the time they are done we will have a non reversible fundamental mess.
Buttered Side Down
Have there been similar increases in the tuition for trades? Can I still get my “Red Seal” in welding or as a chef for under $20k per annum? Maybe the increases are focusing on the ideology of what’s being taught. Those crazy socialist dentists learning all that CRT (cavity replacement therapy) at the U of A.
A little bird
If you want to make a point disparaging those who seek higher education you may wish to check your spelling first.
David Climenhaga
Bird: I’m pretty sure Buttered was being ironic and the question of whether there have been similar increases for the trades is a fair one. As I have said many times before, though, irony is probably wasted on the Internet. As for misspelling focusing, it is an easy mistake to make and I frequently do it myself. I take responsibility for that because when I have time, I generally try to fix spelling errors in comments – unless the commenter has really annoyed me. Unfair, I know, but life’s like that! DJC
Neil Lore
I had expected the highest increases to be on the “liberal arts” – philosophy and such. After all, if you get a philosophy degree, you’ll be taught logic, and you’ll know better than to vote for a Jason Kenney. If you get a history degree, you will know enough history to know what happens when people elect Jason Kenneys. And so on.
To see some of the highest increases be on students getting into medicine is… I have no words. Society hasn’t needed everything from nurses to ultrasound technicians this badly in generations, so of course Kenney is making sure these needs will go unfilled.
I guess it makes sense. The most historically successful way to privatize effective, popular socialized institutions is to deliberately underfund and undermine them until they don’t work anymore. Then the public gets pissed off and you tell them, “What do you expect? Government is bad and stupid and wasteful. The private sector is much more efficient and creates better outcomes.” Then you run for office promising to privatize the institution you just undermined. Easy money..
David Climenhaga
Neil: It’s all about the market. It’s not about improving the program, clearly. You’ll note that the general pattern is that the highest fees seem to be tied directly to the highest earning potential in the workforce. I didn’t mention this last night because med school fees didn’t rise outside the 7-per-cent cap. But it’s worth noting that extremely high med school fees have the effect of ensuring that a higher percentage of the new doctors go into medical specialties with higher earning potential in order to pay off their education debt. Because there are a limited number of med school seats, that means a smaller percentage of graduates go into front-line general practice, which is where we need physicians the most. So these kind of policies tend to make Alberta’s and Canada’s physician shortages worse. DJC
Abs
This is so predictable. The university announced that it had settled contracts with faculty, and the very next day this was leaked. The UCP is in league with the U. of A., which should not surprise me given the friends and family connection with Dear Leader. Any government cutbacks will be recovered from the pockets of the students. Students are automated teller machines.
This also tells us that the war on doctors continues, but this time it’s about robbing their pockets before they graduate. Need a psychologist for all the UCP trauma? That won’t get any easier, either.
U. of A. Alumni Association, maybe you need to screen your events a little more carefully if you hope to get alumni to donate. No thanks, I won’t be attending your evening with (robber baron) Bill Flanagan.
Would somebody please leak all the other tuition increases pending at Alberta’s public PSIs because it’s hard to pull rabbits out of a hat at the last minute. University of Lethbridge Faculty Association is on strike. Any chance tuition will double the day after the strike is settled? Count on it.