A Carnival of Snackery, collection of diary entries by humourist David Sedaris, tops independent bookstores’ Alberta non-fiction bestsellers list

Here are the lists of the top 10 fiction and non-fiction titles sold by independent booksellers in Alberta during the week ended Sunday, March 6, 2022.

The lists are compiled by the Book Publishers Association of Alberta, and include sales at Audreys Books and Glass Bookshop in Edmonton.

ALBERTA FICTION BESTSELLERS

1. Five Little Indians – Michelle Good (Harper Perennial)

2. Scarborough – Catherine Hernandez (Arsenal Pulp Press)

3. When We Lost Our Heads – Heather O’Neill (HarperCollins)

4. The Paris Apartment – Lucy Foley (William Morrow)

5. Pure Colour – Sheila Heti (Knopf Canada)

6. The Song of Achilles – Madeline Miller (Ecco)

7. It Ends With Us – Colleen Hoover (Atria Books)

8. The Finder – Will Ferguson (Simon & Schuster) *

9. State of Terror – Louise Penny and Hillary Rodham Clinton (Simon & Schuster)

10. The Midnight Library – Matt Haig (HarperCollins)

ALBERTA NON-FICTION BESTSELLERS

1. A Carnival of Snackery – David Sedaris (Little, Brown and Company)

2. The Best of Me – David Sedaris (Little, Brown and Company)

3. The Dictionary of Obscure Sorrows – John Koenig (Simon & Schuster)

4. Braiding Sweetgrass – Robin Wall Kimmerer (Milkweed Editions)

5. Maus I – Art Spiegelman (Pantheon)

6. Atlas of the Heart – Brené Brown (Random House)

7. Home Body – Rupi Kaur (Simon & Schuster)

8. Indigenous Relations – Bob Joseph (Page Two Books)

9. The Splendid and the Vile – Erik Larson (Crown)

10. Maus II – Art Spiegelman (Pantheon)

* Alberta Author + Alberta Publisher

The independent bookstores contributing to this weekly list are:

Audreys Books, Edmonton

Cafe Books, Canmore

Drawn to Books, Edmonton

Glass Bookshop, Edmonton

Monkeyshines Books, Calgary

Owl’s Nest Books, Calgary

Pages on Kensington, Calgary

Shelf Life Books, Calgary

The Next Page, Calgary

Three Hills Books, Three Hills