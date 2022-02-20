With a murky legal strategy but a clear political one, Jason Kenney vows to challenge use of Emergencies Act in court

Using his favourite medium, Facebook, Alberta Premier Jason Kenney announced yesterday his government plans to go to court to challenge “the unjustified use of the Emergencies Act” by Ottawa.
The one minute and 49 second video clip posted to the social media platform was not particularly informative about what the government’s legal strategy might be, or indeed if the Kenney Government really has a legal strategy yet.
Mr. Kenney’s political strategy is clear enough, though – to distract from his own failure to end the two week blockade at Coutts that cost province something in the order of three-quarters of a billion dollars and keep enough of his party’s anti-vaccine-mandate rural members who supported the blockades and occupation of downtown Ottawa on side long enough to survive his April 9 leadership review.
“The federal government’s invocation of the Emergencies Act is an unnecessary and disproportionate measure that can violate civil liberties, invades provincial jurisdiction and creates a very dangerous precedent for the future,” Mr. Kenney said.
“And it’s not necessary,” he went on. “As we demonstrated here in Alberta at Coutts and Ontario did at the Windsor Ambassador Bridge, provincial law enforcement authorities are able to deal with illegal road blockades.”
On the face of it, this is an odd comment.
After all, the Kenney government appeared to sit on its duff for two weeks while the border was blocked at Coutts at a cost of close to $50 million a day to the provincial economy.
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau announced his government would invoke the Emergencies Act on Feb. 14, and it wasn’t until the same day that the RCMP began to move seriously to clear out the blockade just north of the busiest Canada-U.S. border crossing in Alberta.
In the early morning darkness a few hours before the PM’s announcement, the Mounties had raided the blockaders’ encampment and seized an arsenal of firearms, ammunition and body armour, arresting 11 people and charging four of them with conspiracy to commit murder.
So on the strength of timing alone, one could make a weak case the Alberta authorities acted first, but the premier’s conduct throughout the siege was that of a man terrified into inaction for fear of offending an extremist group with many friends in his United Conservative Party’s base.
Moreover, it has now been revealed that on Feb. 5, Mr. Kenney’s municipal affairs minister wrote the federal ministers of public safety and emergency preparedness to plead for federal help clearing the mess at Coutts.
“I am requesting federal assistance that includes the provision of equipment and personnel to move approximately 70 semi-tractor trailers and approximately 75 personal and recreational vehicles from the area,” Ric McIver told Marco Mendicino and Bill Blair.
To ask for the federal government’s help and then turn around and take it to court for helping seems both ungrateful and hypocritical.
Getting back to Mr. Kenney’s short video screed, after some folderol about how the rule of law is important, law and order must prevail, and folks have a right to protest peacefully – the term peaceful, when applied to the occupiers of downtown Ottawa, apparently, meaning white – Mr. Kenney slipped back into his comfort zone, assailing Mr. Trudeau and the Liberal federal government.
“The question then is why (is) the federal government using the power that is not necessary to seize bank accounts and assets, for example, from people arbitrarily, extra-judicially, without court orders, based on their opinions or who they’ve donated to, powers really designed to interrupt things like terrorist financing?”
His awkward rambling notwithstanding, the tendentious point Mr. Kenney wants to make is clear enough. To wit, that the situation the government faced in Ottawa and on the border wasn’t really an emergency, and that the Emergencies Act wasn’t really intended for situations like this.
A cursory read of the Emergencies Act with a note to its structure – it has separate sections on public welfare emergencies, public order emergencies, international emergencies and war – makes it clear this sort of emergency was intended to be within the ambit of the Act when it was drafted by the Conservative Government of Brian Mulroney and became law in 1988.
The Act uses the wording of the Canadian Security Intelligence Service Act to define “threats to the security of Canada,” including detrimental foreign influences, activities that support the threat or use of violence for political, religious or ideological objectives, and activities that threaten to undermine or overthrow the Government of Canada.
So to most observers, the events of the past few weeks would seem to fit the bill like the proverbial glove.
Indeed, in some ways, Mr. Kenney’s own Critical Infrastructure Defence Act – which is much more clearly intended to suppress legitimate protest of the type Mr. Kenney purports to support in his Facebook video – is inspired by the Emergencies Act.
But then, the only thing that’s really consistent about Mr. Kenney is the way he puts politics over principle. Plus, of course, his willingness to use other people’s money – in this case, ours – to pursue his bad bets.
Readers will recall, of course, his unsuccessful legal challenge of the federal government’s right to impose a carbon tax, and his lost $1.3-billion bet that Donald Trump would win the 2020 U.S. President election.
So now, at Mr. Kenney’s bidding, Alberta will challenge the Emergencies Act on grounds that are hinted at, but not yet quite explained in detail.
The government will also apply to be included as an intervenor in other challenges of the legislation.
This grandstanding will be done at our expense without much hope of success, but we can be thankful at least that whatever results from the premier’s efforts will likely come too late to prevent the restoration of public order and the preservation of democracy in Canada.
GREENMAPLELEAF
Peace, order and good government, specifically the emergency branch and the powers given to the Federal branches when dealing with : national emergencies; public welfare emergencies; public order emergencies; international emergencies; and war emergencies. Three of the four were certainly in play.
The Canadian Civil Liberties and Kenney have no leg to stand on.
As a humorous if not hypocritical aside, this youtube video of Kenny in 2018 on the very subject. https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Get0mfVHAig
Also, a very good link for the Vulgate on P.O.G.G: https://www.thecanadianencyclopedia.ca/en/article/peace-order-and-good-government.
I leave it to the blog’s author to decide whether to permit the links.
Cheers, 🙂
David Climenhaga
Green: Links are usually welcome in the comments section of this blog. I do like to check them and assure myself that they are appropriate, as these are, for general viewing. DJC
lungta
That’s just the blue slime midget being the spike strip on the road to prosperity is all.
If the Coutts blockade damaged 700 million in trade
you would think they should be held responsible.
Used trucks might not be worth that much
but all those tractors came off farms……
Does the party of law and order believe in culpability for your actions
sort of like responsibility if you set a forest fire?
No …go fight Trudeau… and defend the criminals
Those blockkkaders be the home boys , UCP voters to a man.
There should be a police line moving his nibs along if there was any justice.
Let us make endless parking at the trough of taxpayers money with no contribution to Alberta society against the law.
That should kettle most of them.
Dave
Oh great, Kenney is going to waste more Alberta government money on grandstanding and legal costs. This will probably end up being unsuccessful, but I suspect by then either the UCP or Alberta voters will have turfed him.
This is more just playing to the base to try save his party leadership in the review that is coming up. Whenever Kenney is in political trouble (which seems to be often over the last couple years) one of his go to strategies is to create some sort of distraction and go after Trudeau. He is one of Kenney’s favorite political pinatas.
Also, if Kenney hasn’t already secured political hypocrite of the year, this should do it. First of all, Kenney was making no progress with the Coutts border blockade by trying to charm the protesters, which just made him seem even more weak and impotent. It was only a combination of RCMP (yeah the police force Kenney wants to get rid of) action and the use of the Emergencies act that convinced the protesters to end their blockade. Second Kenney has his own Critical Infrastructure Act, which is both over reach and apparently useless as he didn’t even try use it in this case. If he is so concerned about government over reach, then the first thing he can and should do is repeal his own law. However, I suppose for Kenney it is always easier to find the flaws in others than deal with his own.
I don’t know how much this latest crusade against the Federal government will help Kenney in his leadership review. I suspect by now, many in his own party see through his self serving tactics. However, maybe they are that easily fooled. If they had the political smarts and survival instinct of their PC predecessors, they probably would have gotten rid of Kenney some time ago.
David Climenhaga
Dave: “If they had the political smarts and survival instinct of their PC predecessors, they probably would have gotten rid of Kenney some time ago.” This is one of the key points to understanding the political situation in which Alberta now finds itself. The UCP under Mr. Kenney purged many of the genuinely progressive conservatives of the old PC party. By doing so, they eliminated not only the heart of the old party, but most of its brains. All they have going for them now are the habits of legacy voters who may not be paying close attention, the motivation of the radical base that remains, and the cynicism of social media platforms like Facebook that will co-operate in any deception if there is a buck to be made. That may be enough. DJC
Anon Ymous
‘To ask for the federal government’s help and then turn around and take it to court for helping seems both ungrateful and hypocritical.”
Yup, that’s Jason all right…