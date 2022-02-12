When We Lost Our Heads by Heather O’Neill tops Alberta independent bookshops’ fiction bestseller list for week ended Feb. 6

Here are the lists of the top 10 fiction and non-fiction titles sold by independent booksellers in Alberta during the week ended Sunday, Feb. 6, 2022.

The lists are compiled by the Book Publishers Association of Alberta, and include sales at Audreys Books and Glass Bookshop in Edmonton.

ALBERTA FICTION BESTSELLERS

1. When We Lost Our Heads – Heather O’Neill (HarperCollins)

2. Five Little Indians – Michelle Good (Harper Perennial)

3. The Seven Husbands of Evelyn Hugo – Taylor Jenkins Reid (Washington Square Press)

4. The Maid – Nita Prose (Viking)

5. Scarborough – Catherine Hernandez (Arsenal Pulp Press)

6. Station Eleven – Emily St. John Mandel (Harper Perennial)

7. The Song of Achilles – Madeline Miller (Ecco)

8. Dune – Frank Herbert (Ace Books)

9. The Thursday Murder Club – Richard Osman (Viking)

10. The Marrow Thieves – Cherie Dimaline (Cormorant Books)

ALBERTA NON-FICTION BESTSELLERS

1. When Dinosaurs Die – Laurie Krasny Brown (Little, Brown Books for Young Readers)

2. Atlas of the Heart – Brené Brown (Random House)

3. Finding the Mother Tree – Suzanne Simard (Knopf)

4. Braiding Sweetgrass – Robin Wall Kimmerer (Milkweed Editions)

5. The Betrayal of Anne Frank – Rosemary Sullivan (HarperCollins)

6. 21 Things You May Not Know About the Indian Act – Bob Joseph (Page Two Books)

7. The Dawn of Everything – David Graeber and David Wengrow (McClelland & Stewart)

8. The Seat of the Soul – Gary Zukav (Simon & Schuster)

9. Entangled Life – Merlin Sheldrake (Random House)

10. Atomic Habits – James Clear (Avery)

* Alberta Author + Alberta Publisher

The independent bookstores contributing to this weekly list are:

Audreys Books, Edmonton

Cafe Books, Canmore

Drawn to Books, Edmonton

Glass Bookshop, Edmonton

Monkeyshines Books, Calgary

Owl’s Nest Books, Calgary

Pages on Kensington, Calgary

Shelf Life Books, Calgary

The Next Page, Calgary

Three Hills Books, Three Hills