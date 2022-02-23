The Throne Speech: Short-term objectives, privatization, boondoggles, grudges, and attacks on public health care and education

In the Westminster Parliamentary system, the Throne Speech is supposed to set out the government’s direction, goals and policy for a new session of the legislature.
The one read by Alberta Lieutenant-Governor Salma Lakhani in the provincial Legislature in Edmonton yesterday appears to have been written for the next 45 days.
That is, up to April 9, when Premier Jason Kenney faces his fractious and unhappy party, down in the polls and displeased with his performance, at a leadership review in Red Deer.
After that, it may require some revisions if the United Conservative Party hopes to form government again.
In the meantime, Mr. Kenney will stand or fall on the decision of the UCP’s raging, religious, reactionary rural MLAs – so they and their supporters got a lot of what they wanted in yesterday’s Throne Speech, and they’ll likely get it in tomorrow’s Budget too.
The Throne Speech emphasized policies at the core of the ideological dogma of the hard right, with something to please dominionist Christian evangelicals, market fundamentalist privatizers, cryptocurrency and financial deregulation nuts, and even would-be Alberta separatists.
According to the speech, the UCP is still determined to grab your Canada Pension Plan and replace it with an Alberta pension easier to use as play money. The dream of a more-pliable provincial police force to replace the RCMP lives on as well.
Both those ideas come straight from the pages of the notorious Firewall Manifesto penned by Stephen Harper, Ted Morton, Tom Flanagan and a handful of their less memorable sovereignist pals that was sensibly tossed in the recycling bin by premier Ralph Klein back in 2001.
However, the wording of this part of the speech was vague enough to allow a strategic retreat if opposition is strong enough. “Consultations will be completed on the prospect of an Alberta Provincial Police Force and the government will continue to examine a possible Alberta Pension Plan as potential reforms to strengthen the province.”
Nowadays Mr. Harper is the ideological éminence grise of the Kenney Government, so it’s no surprise the party’s roadmap includes a couple of schemes to try to undermine the Liberal federal government of Prime Minister Justin Trudeau.
It’s mildly ironic that back when he was prime minister, Mr. Harper would have tolerated neither the speech’s plan to pressure his government to accept Alberta’s “elected” senators nor to reopen constitutional negotiations on Canada’s equalization formula.
Taken at face value, the Throne Speech calls for extensive privatization of health care through “chartered surgical facilities in order to reduce wait times that have grown during COVID” to be the government’s first priority of the session.
“Our surgical reform initiative will more than double the number of surgeries that Alberta performs in private surgical facilities,” Mr. Kenney said revealingly a few days ago in a far-right online publication. “They will be publicly insured, but they won’t be union-run hospitals.” (Emphasis added.)
This, of course, won’t reduce wait times unless Mr. Kenney can figure out a way to clone surgeons – although that hardly matters since the true objective, as Mr. Kenney admitted, is to undermine public health care.
But with enough money up front, it may appear to work well enough in the short run to fool a few voters, so this policy could survive after April 9.
It will also, of course, open the deep pockets of private medical services companies to the dark-money PACs the UCP will need if it is to overcome its lagging fund-raising effort compared to that of the Opposition NDP.
A personal hobbyhorse of the premier is splintering education, with more public money for private and religious schools and less for public schools. This too got ink in the Throne Speech.
The speech also signals Mr. Kenney’s long dreamed-of frontal assault on the Alberta Teachers Association. A new law “will ensure that investigations into teacher misconduct are conducted by an independent body, ending the conflict of interest which allows the union representing teachers to regulate its own members,” it promises.
This will infuriate the ATA now, but in the long run it will lead to the creation of a militant teachers’ union that is sure to be more of thorn in the side of future governments than the ATA ever was, with its comfortable relationships with successive Progressive Conservative governments.
There will also be plenty of cash for oil patch boondoggles like “clean hydrogen energy” and “carbon capture,” especially if the federal government can be bullied into the bankrolling them.
Former premier Rachel Notley, now the leader of the NDP Opposition, criticized the government for being “focused on their friends, their political grudges and doubling down on their failed policies that have cost us countless jobs, that failed us during the COVID-19 pandemic, and that has piled cost after cost onto Alberta families.”
The speech offers no help for Albertans struggling with soaring electricity bills, auto insurance, income taxes, property taxes, school fees, post-secondary tuition and interest on student debt, she noted.
“Albertans cannot trust the UCP with health care,” Ms. Notley continued. “And when it comes to schools, we see nothing to support public education at the same time they are moving to make a massive shift to private education.”
On the plus side, though, we’ll get a shiny new official gemstone: Ammolite. It’s said here that iron pyrite – better known as Fool’s Gold – might be more appropriate, but let’s take our blessings where we find them!
And remember, thanks in no small part to the Vladimir Putin, oil prices are up right now – possibly not for long, but perhaps long enough for Mr. Kenney and the UCP to make sufficient unreasonably optimistic forecasts after April 9 to sell their re-election bid.
A word on the quality of UCP speechwriting
One of the unexpected benefits of Alberta’s NDP government from 2015 to 2019 was that documents like throne speeches and budget speeches sounded like they were written by adults.
The UCP has been slipping back toward the purple prose characteristic of the Klein years in Alberta, when throne and budget speeches sounded as if they were the work of someone’s beloved 11-year-old grandchild who thought Alberta was the very, very best place in the whole wide world.
Lt.-Gov. Lakhani must have burned with shame to read the florid peroration of today’s effort, which was immediately subject to a certain amount of well-earned mockery on social media.
“Prosperity and opportunity are returning to Alberta. There is space again for big dreams – the kind of dreams that thrive where the prairies meet the mountains. Where opportunities are limitless and everyone’s full potential can be achieved.
“The clouds are breaking and the sun is starting to shine through.
“A stronger and more resilient Alberta awaits for all of us.
“God save the Queen, and may God bless Alberta.”
And may God preserve us from drivel like that!
Remember, it’s not Ms. Lakhani’s fault. The Speech from the Throne may be read by the vice-regal personage, but it is written by the commoners in the Premier’s Office.
Dave
Nothing like an impending deadline with ones fate in the balance to focus the mind. So, Kenney now is very focused on saying what those in the UCP, whose support he needs, would like to hear.
Of course, how much of all this Kenney really means is anyone’s guess. At one time he seemed passionate about a grassroots guarantee to his party as well, or perhaps that was just acting. Also, the weasily language like consultations, conveniently provides him with an out, if this stuff later proves too unpopular with voters in general. At least Kenney did not say he was a true Blue Conservative one day and then turn into something quite different the next. He is a bit more savvy at maintaining some image of consistency with his party.
I suppose how successful Kenney is in 45 days partly rests on if his party is willing to give him another chance not to mess up. As for expecting the Feds to bankroll some of his grand ideas, I suspect he will have to drop his legal actions and overall belligerence against them first.
Anonymous
Anyone with even an ounce of common sense knows what the UCP are up to, and it isn’t any good. The UCP will do even more very pricey shenanigans and also do what Ralph Klein wanted to do, with the privatization of health care in Alberta. The UCP, like their hero, Ralph Klein, loves supporting their rich corporate friends, and shafting Albertans with bad oil royalty rates, and bad corporate tax rates, but Albertans struggling to get by, and preserving our essential public services just aren’t their concern. Alberta is out $575 billion from these bad oil royalty rates, and is also out $150 billion from the bad corporate tax rates, and bad tax policies, as well as being $260 billion more in the hole to deal with the abandoned oil wells situation in Alberta, all caused by Ralph Klein. If anyone recalls, the head honcho of the UCP was part of Team Harper’s cabinet, and the income trust boondoggle happened. $35 billion dollars of people’s life savings just disappeared forever. The UCP also made $4 billion of people’s pension money disappear forever. I wouldn’t trust the UCP to have an Alberta Pension Plan. More money for carbon capture. The Alberta PCs threw away $2 billion on that. Alberta did have a premier that was very identical to Peter Lougheed, with Rachel Notley. Getting the right oil royalty rates, the proper corporate tax rates, and preserving our essential public services, like Peter Lougheed did, is the best way to go. The y won’t do that, but Rachel Notley and the NDP would. These phony conservatives and Reformers simply aren’t there for the benefit of Albertans. The Governor General’s throne speech resembled poetry, more than anything else. It seemed like scripted platitudes from the UCP.
Just Me
As is the fashion these days, there was a substantial protest outside the Legislature while the Throne Speech was delivered. The only difference this time is that the bulk of the protesters were likely UCP voters. There is nothing angrier than a mob that was cheated by a bait n’switch stunt. Judging by the content of the Speech, there is a lot more bait n’switch coming from Kenney’s bunch.
Of course, the Speech paid lip service to the usual tropes, like the unwavering UCP base of religious fanatics and fundamentalist ideologues always demanding the government reshape Alberta to fit their own narrow world view. Kenney is perfectly happy to comply, because votes are good, however they are got. And there’s the O & G — even with record prices, they are still crying poor and coming cap in hand for more of what no one can afford. And Kenney is perfect happy to go along with this as well, because donations are good and only stupid people have kids these days. (And kids don’t vote, anyway.)
Now that it’s inevitable that Brian Jean will be joining the UCP caucus after the March by-election, everything Kenney does will serve to quiet the opposition within the UCP. He’s not so much a premier as much as he’s a waiter. Of course, Kenney will become indignant about not getting the respect he feels he was born too, and demand Jean show fealty to Kenney’s mastery of the Universe. Oh, and PMJT is the real enemy, anyway.
The weeks leading up to Kenney’s leadership review will be tense, as there are plenty who believe Kenney has rigged the game. I suspect that there will be a Trucker Convoy in Red Deer on that day, just to let Kenney know that he really is hated by his base. And he’ll blame Trudeau for everything, because that’s his default — as well as everyone else’s position. It’s for that reason that things will not be that cut and dried during or after the review. The UCP likes Kenney, but they hate Kenney as well. If Kenney has a successful review, the opposition to Kenney within the UCP will still exist. And even then he will still try to save his hide by blaming Trudeau and promoting his usually insane demands on Ottawa.
At some point, the inevitable with have to sink into the Alberta mindset that everyone blames Alberta for the blockades and the province is universally hated, regardless of the flowery nonsense mentioned in the Throne Speech, about Alberta being God’s blessed backyard, or some shite Kenney dreamed up, while bingeing on his mountain of cough syrup down at the Sky Palace.
MennistheDenace
The Alberta Teachers Association (ATA) is not a union, at least not by BC and Ontario standards.
The concept of not having teachers investigate teachers for professional misconduct was passed by the nefarious ‘Liberal’ government in BC about 18 years ago, with the same intentions – to make the government created wedge between the BC Teachers’ Federation and the public a little bigger; and to piss the union off. Note: the tactic of alienating the teachers from the public back-fired.
What was surprising, is that the other professional colleges in BC, at the time ( ie. The College of Physicians and Surgeons did not express concern publicly. But, the BCTF was the only organization affected, perhaps because they became a Union when SoCred Bill van der Zalm was Premier in the late’80’s.
DJF
Cool Xenu
So Kenney is saying there will be sunny ways?
Abs
Perhaps the speech should have said, “God help us all”. Not Kenney’s God, but God God.
Alan K. Spiller
I’ve got a great idea drive the doctors out of the province by accusing them of being over paid, then when you’ve created this delayed surgeries mess by the way the COVID situation was handled increase the cost of health care for the people with privatization, while he slashes corporate taxes to benefit his rich friends. I wonder how stupid Kenney thinks we are? None of us are dumb enough to believe that there will be no increase cost to patients. The money has to come from somewhere.
When Klein tried to pull this stunt a retired doctor pointed out that it was a great way to take the public health care system away from the public and put it into the hands of the rich, you can bet it won’t be long before the money comes out of their own pockets, creating a nightmare for the rest of us and a much longer wait time. It will also destroy the public health care in rural Alberta . Doctors will never stay in rural Alberta if they can make a lot more money in these private clinics and hospitals in the cities.
Dfjo
Can anyone please provide enlightment regarding the comments about electrical system?
Buttered Side Down
How can I escape from the constant UCP blather echoed by PostMedia and talk radio? Where in the world can I be free of this constant drip-drip-drip of political drivel? Oh, I know. Tonga! There’s no internet in Tonga! Wait, what’s that you say? They just reconnected Tonga’s internet? Noooooooooooo
Randi-lee
So, Alberta spring ??
Like what was happening outside the doors while the speech was going on. And Jason has now joined Justin on the fflag??
Glenrose Rehab Hospital will be accepting bitcoin donations –Canadian Blockchain Consortium…. Koleya Karringten=cofounder /CEO of Absolute Combustion ….
So I don’t understand the “hydro carbon” energy , but is there a correlation here ?
And I find it “fascinating” that with all the media coverage that JT got for “offensive” remarks, I haven’t heard boo about the ,-.beyond belief – remarks made by Z.Aboultaif , correction, I heard he’s lost two voters for sure, accompanied by some rather colorful language.
I think there’s finally been an awakening of the general public, to what a seemingly tiny minority ,have been trying to get people’s attention, to what is happening in “OUR ” country ,before we lose it ..Right now I’m not very optimistic, the rabbit hole is a very scary analogy.