Occupation of Canada’s national capital by a lawless mob must end forthwith

Am I the only Canadian outside Ottawa who thinks this bullshit in our national capital has gone on long enough?
Am I the only Canadian who recognizes that the mob now occupying the area around Parliament Hill does not have the interests of Canadians or Canadian democracy at heart?
Am I the only one who understands that our national media needs to stop treating this like a block party that has gotten slightly out of hand?
Obviously not. Although you might think so from much of the news coverage.
It is apparent to many of us that the occupation of Ottawa by a lawless and threatening mob needs to be brought to an end forthwith.
No country worth the name would allow its national capital to be seized and held by insurrectionists without a decisive reaction.
No sane country would willingly allow its national government to be brought to a standstill by insurrectionists – especially during an international crisis. This did not happen in Canada through two world wars or a protracted and at times violent national unity crisis.
No jurisdiction in the world would willingly allow the residents of any city to be subjected to such abuse.
No democracy should allow an insurrection by a group dedicated to the suspension of democracy – which the insurrectionists in Ottawa, despite their constant “freedom” rhetoric, clearly advocate through their stated goal of overthrowing our democratically elected government – to continue longer than it takes to put it down.
If the Ottawa Police Service, the civilian police department charged with enforcing Canada’s laws in the national capital outside the tiny area around Parliament Hill, is not able or willing to do the job, someone else needs to step up. That someone can only be the Government of Canada.
Conceding defeat, Ottawa Police Chief Peter Sloly said yesterday he doesn’t think his department can complete the task without military help. “This is a national issue, not an Ottawa issue,” he told city councillors.
It is obvious that many Canadians recognize the anti-democratic and dangerous impulses that drive the known organizers and many of the members of the mob now in control of downtown Ottawa.
But there are certainly many as-yet-unknown organizers and influencers, not to mention funders and strategists, many of whom are not from Canada or even in Canada.
Chief Sloly also said “we are now aware of a significant element from the United States in the funding, organizing” of the continuing disruptions. “They have converged in our city and there are plans for more to come.”
These foreign participants also need to be identified and rooted out. Only a national government can do that.
So the first thing that needs to happen is for the Government of Canada to bring an immediate halt to the insurrection and occupation of Ottawa.
That can start with the establishment of a perimeter around the downtown with all supplies of diesel fuel to vehicles inside that ring blocked immediately.
The insurrectionists and their enablers have had five days to fool around. Now they should be provided with an opportunity to find out.
The Emergencies Act, though not quite up to the job for which it was designed when it replaced the War Measures Act in 1988, is sufficient to resolve this crisis in the immediate term.
While it only gives the federal cabinet seven days to act after proclaiming an internal “Public Order Emergency” without convening Parliament – a problem for a minority government facing an imploding Opposition likely as we have seen in the past few hours to put political gain and extreme ideology ahead of the national interest – this should be enough to remove the immediate threat.
A large majority of Canadians would heave a sigh of relief.
Insurrectionists should be given 24 hours to leave the national capital and return to their homes, after which they will be forcibly removed and their vehicles impounded.
Since the police admit they are incapable of doing the job alone, the Armed Forces should be brought in to assist. CFB Petawawa is only 170 kilometres northwest of Ottawa.
Parliament can meet and vote on the next steps as required by the Emergencies Act when the immediate crisis has been resolved.
The next steps are more complicated, but should include a national Royal Commission, led by a judge, with the broad powers to investigate and compel testimony from participants, victims, police, and provincial elected and appointed officials.
The Royal Commission should look in particular at the funding and organization of this event, the foreign role if any, obstruction and encouragement by provincial officials with particular attention to the roles of the Ontario and Alberta provincial governments, encouragement of the insurrection by Members of Parliament, and the failure of civilian police forces to do their jobs.
In addition it should examine the flaws in current relevant legislation, in particular the Emergencies Act, but also firearms laws and regulation of the trucking industry.
This crisis makes it clear there is a need for a National Capital Region police force under the jurisdiction of the federal government capable of responding to threats and emergencies in a consistent and coherent way, including not permitting easily identified vehicles associated with threats of violence whose arrival had been expected for days to enter the core of the city.
There has been a lot of commentary to the effect that the loudmouths are losing and everything will be fine once the insurrectionists crawl back into their holes.
This is dangerously naïve. In fact, what we have witnessed in Ottawa seems to have been taken from the pages of a classic “colour revolution” playbook observed in other countries and other capitals. To a significant degree it has worked effectively.
It matters less whether the inspiration for this occupation was domestic, from the United States, or from some foreign capital farther afield than that the ability of our country to respond effectively to protect Canadian democracy was not up to the task.
If the leaders of the present government cannot bring themselves to respond decisively to this challenge – to say, as Prime Minister Pierre Trudeau famously did in October 1970, “just watch me” – perhaps they should contemplate the elder Mr. Trudeau’s equally renowned walk in the snow.
Just Me
Now that Erin O’Toole has been booted from the CPC leadership, it can be said that keeping the Convoy is a redundancy and it would be wise to push them off. But then the CONs dive that much deeper into their lunacy and appoint Candice Bergen as their interim leader. (For a moment I thought Murphy Brown was back.)
Candice Bergen, she who proudly sported a camo #MAGA hat back in the day (a pic that has reappeared with a vengeance on social media.) is one of these weirdly blond, mega-church going, CON who will satisfy the ring wing maniacs in the CPC caucus until the party chooses a new leader. She has already stood in the H of C and presented a loud defense of the Convoy, calling its participants “patriots”. I suspect that Bergen will be putting her foot in her mouth with so much regularity, she may have to be replaced as interim leader with another interim leader.
What has struck me is that the GTA CONs have disappeared, as though they have been purged. It’s been noted that the votes for O’Toole mainly came from this group, so it’s easy to understand why they are keeping a low profile.
The next few sessions of the House should be very interesting, as the CONs sort out their situation, as it falls into an increasingly worse state.
As for that trucker convoy, they have taken to harassing the locals in Ottawa, taking the time out of their pressing days to cat-call and make obscene gestures at passersby. The locals have taken to going after the truckers for all the mayhem they have caused. Once the CONs start hanging around the truckers again, we should see the embarrassment ratchet up nicely. PMJT must be looking really good to a lot of people right now.
As for the trucker blockades in Alberta, it seems that if you have a truck in Alberta, you can pretty much do whatever you want: block vital roads, halt traffic, assault police. And you can even frighten the beejebbus out of the Premier, who has taken to negotiating with the truckers. Actually, Kenney isn’t negotiating: he’s giving in and giving up. Since it appears that the truckers cut their own deal to end restrictions with the rural UCP MLAs, it beginning to look like Alberta has two provincial governments and, maybe, five premiers.
The consensus is O’Toole is gone and Kenney is definitely next.
I hear there’s an opening for a new leader for the CPC.
Randi-lee
DJC , no you are not the only one, my blood pressure has been at a dangerous level for a week. Because I could see what was happening last year, and all the “little ” things since, it’s been death by a thousand cuts . This didn’t start here in Canada last week, this is an accumulation of a few years of I’ll show you, the typical reaction of a “wounded ego.
I told a family member ,that if I lived in Ottawa, I probably would have been the first one arrested ,because I have never liked been bullied, nor threatened .
Having spent quite a few years working around diesel trucks and other machinery I know how badly the fumes affect me, especially during the winter: migraines ,and irregular heart beats that the halter monitor registered that as soon as I was away, I was back to normal
I am absolutely furious that the residents are being subjected to this health threat,on top of all the other tortures ,and yes that’s what this is.
And for that clown to say that ” well I lost my job” — no you chose not to work, every single job anyone has ever had ,has requirements.
For all those ” so called ” truckers: I have a driver’s license, NO..I am not allowed to drive big rigs, well wa wa , I should be allowed ,you’re taking away MY freedom of choice ,
No one that I know believes anymore that this sherade is about the truckers, it was obvious from the start that this was planned some time ago, When a certain MP ‘s start the ” they are good people, you just know there’s trouble coming.
And when they conveniently come prepared with flags that the —– said would take the reporter 4 to 6 weeks to get, well step right up folks, get your “free” shirt , and here’s buttons to hand out to your fellow ,as one post said ” shils, because we’ve been inundated with US news for 5yrs ..Do I presume that these little trinkets are being paid for by the go-fund- me monies ??
I almost feel sorry for the people that are being duped, as far as I’m concerned they have absolutely no right to carry our Canadian flag, and putting them on hockey sticks is just another mockery.— gee I wonder who came up with that plagiarizing idea ? Eh ??
I have family members who served in the military, and I can’t think of anything that would make a true Canadian desecrate the war memorial ,anymore than I have understood the people who vandalize gravestones,
Protestors ? NO !! Vandals yes!
This ” peaceful” protest is a sham ,put on by ,to use the appropriate word ” thugs” .They don’t care about anything or anyone else but their own agenda ,and I really wish that I was mobile enough to go and help take our country back from them, before it’s too late.
When you had a preview a year ago of what could happen & did not pay attention—- then you’re going to be in the group of ” gee ,I didn’t see that coming ”
PBS has aired the series ” the rise of fascism ” a number of times in the last 2yrs, pre & post Jan 6th … golly gee, nobody watches them d’ar edumacashun shows,
Wake the—-up people, or all we’re going to left with, is those upside flags.
Once bullies take away your Monday lunch money, if you don’t do something about it, don’t be surprised about who is going to be waiting for you— I for one purposefully went down to the creek and came back with a willow switch, I was a little 11yr old girl and he was a 15yr old neighborhood bully boy, he never bothered me or my little sister again.
I think it’s time. Freedom has become a word that’s meaning is being used against “civil society” they have taken it& are using it against us.
As our little 73yr,4ft 3″ ,120lb BC Grandma said, we’ve had enough, because if nobody does anything it just gives them “freedom” to do it again.
Bring on the pots & wooden spoons ,if the police keep allowing them to replenish their supplies, but not doing anything to protect the local citizens, makes you wonder, who is guarding whom?
Reading through the “right to peaceful protest” government page, I must have missed something ??
Former Albertan
I am utterly flabbergasted to learn that Jason Kenny now plans to end all COVID Mandates in a few days. The criminal know nothings are now dictating provincial policy. God help Albertans. I called it; it is indeed the United Criminal Party. And yes, it is time to deploy the Canadian Forces to end this foolishness. Pity the downtown residents of Ottawa. The Federal Government needs to end this lawlessness before it spreads like a virulent cancer to other parts of Canada. Canadians cannot be held hostage like this. The health of our national economy is at risk.