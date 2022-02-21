Hot takes: Putin outmanoeuvres the West; Trudeau outmanoeuvres the Opposition, and Alberta outmanoeuvres … shoes!

Well, this has been an interesting Alberta Family Day – and it’s not even over yet.

In international politics, Russia recognized the independence of two breakaway Russian-speaking provinces of eastern Ukraine and immediately sent in its armed forces to protect them.

Naturally, in the West this will be described as an invasion, although if the United States had done the same thing, as it has, it would have been described as the responsibility to protect, and if Canada had been involved it would have been called peacekeeping.

Whatever. At first blush it would appear Vladimir Putin, president of what the late U.S. Senator John McCain dismissed as nothing more than a gas station masquerading as a country, has outmanoeuvred the West again.

This was evident in the initially confused response from the Biden White House: There will be sanctions, but only on the Donetsk and Luhansk People’s Republics … for now.

That, presumably, is because there’s more to Donetsk and Luhansk than merely the territory held by the armed forces of the two rebel territories and nobody knows yet whether Mr. Putin has in mind the entirety of those two provinces or just the current area not held by the Ukrainian armed forces.

Unless they are truly suicidal, it seems likely the Ukrainian Army’s shelling of the rebel region will now stop.

The Minsk Protocol – which Ukraine has basically ignored since it was signed in 2014 and to which Russia is not a party – is suddenly on everyone’s mind again, including the Ukrainian leadership’s. Maybe the limited sovereignty, not unlike that of a Canadian province, that it would have eventually granted Donetsk and Luhansk wasn’t such a bad idea after all, everyone seems to think.

Look for enthusiasm about a major conflict with Russia to cool considerably in Western Europe now that Mr. Putin has demonstrated this resolve. It will continue at a fever pitch in Canada and the United Sates, most likely. The Germans may even become less interested in additional sanctions as they contemplate how to heat their homes and run their factories next winter.

Parliament to vote on Emergencies Act

Meanwhile, in Ottawa, the House of Commons will vote this evening on the invocation of the Emergencies Act, as required by the provisions of the Act itself.

With the federal NDP on side, it seems likely that the vote will pass, causing considerable sound and fury signifying very little on the Opposition Conservative benches, which are packed with many Parliamentarians who actively aided and abetted the three-week illegal occupation of Ottawa by the far-right insurrectionists that has now finally been cleared out by police.

The NDP may well have faced some internal disagreement over whether to vote to ratify the emergency, but I’m sure the minds of the party’s MPs were concentrated by the realization that to defeat the motion would in effect be a vote of confidence and the subsequent election that would have been required would almost certainly have been won overwhelmingly by Mr. Trudeau’s Liberals.

No matter what they say, the Conservatives will almost certainly be relieved for the same reason.

If the vote fails, the trucks that have blockaded Ottawa will likely be back again, possibly before morning. Unless they are truly politically suicidal, even federal Conservatives in Alberta won’t want that.

So it would seem that Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, written off for years as a mere drama teacher who was just not ready, has outmanoeuvered his Canadian opponents once again as well.

This will doubtless cause some indigestion here in Alberta, however, as the possibilities of what the inquiry required by the Emergencies Act might uncover begin to dawn on the brainiacs of the United Conservative Party Government.

Meanwhile in Alberta, we have … shoes!

Finally, here in Alberta the government of Premier Kenney is getting ready for a Throne Speech laying out its agenda tomorrow, and a Budget, to be tabled in the Legislature on Thursday.

In preparation, Finance Minister Travis Toews today released a lame video about shoes – I kid you not – a bit of inside baseball about a Canadian Parliamentary tradition unlikely to be comprehensible, let alone engaging, to many Albertans, especially those in the UCP’s base.

The tone of both the Throne Speech and the Budget, an astute observer of Alberta politics of my acquaintance predicts, will be that we’re finally coming out of the pandemic and we should all be optimistic, but there will still be tough decisions ahead.

Family Day

