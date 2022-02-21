Hot takes: Putin outmanoeuvres the West; Trudeau outmanoeuvres the Opposition, and Alberta outmanoeuvres … shoes!

Well, this has been an interesting Alberta Family Day – and it’s not even over yet.
In international politics, Russia recognized the independence of two breakaway Russian-speaking provinces of eastern Ukraine and immediately sent in its armed forces to protect them.
Naturally, in the West this will be described as an invasion, although if the United States had done the same thing, as it has, it would have been described as the responsibility to protect, and if Canada had been involved it would have been called peacekeeping.
Whatever. At first blush it would appear Vladimir Putin, president of what the late U.S. Senator John McCain dismissed as nothing more than a gas station masquerading as a country, has outmanoeuvred the West again.
This was evident in the initially confused response from the Biden White House: There will be sanctions, but only on the Donetsk and Luhansk People’s Republics … for now.
That, presumably, is because there’s more to Donetsk and Luhansk than merely the territory held by the armed forces of the two rebel territories and nobody knows yet whether Mr. Putin has in mind the entirety of those two provinces or just the current area not held by the Ukrainian armed forces.
Unless they are truly suicidal, it seems likely the Ukrainian Army’s shelling of the rebel region will now stop.
The Minsk Protocol – which Ukraine has basically ignored since it was signed in 2014 and to which Russia is not a party – is suddenly on everyone’s mind again, including the Ukrainian leadership’s. Maybe the limited sovereignty, not unlike that of a Canadian province, that it would have eventually granted Donetsk and Luhansk wasn’t such a bad idea after all, everyone seems to think.
Look for enthusiasm about a major conflict with Russia to cool considerably in Western Europe now that Mr. Putin has demonstrated this resolve. It will continue at a fever pitch in Canada and the United Sates, most likely. The Germans may even become less interested in additional sanctions as they contemplate how to heat their homes and run their factories next winter.
Parliament to vote on Emergencies Act
Meanwhile, in Ottawa, the House of Commons will vote this evening on the invocation of the Emergencies Act, as required by the provisions of the Act itself.
With the federal NDP on side, it seems likely that the vote will pass, causing considerable sound and fury signifying very little on the Opposition Conservative benches, which are packed with many Parliamentarians who actively aided and abetted the three-week illegal occupation of Ottawa by the far-right insurrectionists that has now finally been cleared out by police.
The NDP may well have faced some internal disagreement over whether to vote to ratify the emergency, but I’m sure the minds of the party’s MPs were concentrated by the realization that to defeat the motion would in effect be a vote of confidence and the subsequent election that would have been required would almost certainly have been won overwhelmingly by Mr. Trudeau’s Liberals.
No matter what they say, the Conservatives will almost certainly be relieved for the same reason.
If the vote fails, the trucks that have blockaded Ottawa will likely be back again, possibly before morning. Unless they are truly politically suicidal, even federal Conservatives in Alberta won’t want that.
So it would seem that Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, written off for years as a mere drama teacher who was just not ready, has outmanoeuvered his Canadian opponents once again as well.
This will doubtless cause some indigestion here in Alberta, however, as the possibilities of what the inquiry required by the Emergencies Act might uncover begin to dawn on the brainiacs of the United Conservative Party Government.
Meanwhile in Alberta, we have … shoes!
Finally, here in Alberta the government of Premier Kenney is getting ready for a Throne Speech laying out its agenda tomorrow, and a Budget, to be tabled in the Legislature on Thursday.
In preparation, Finance Minister Travis Toews today released a lame video about shoes – I kid you not – a bit of inside baseball about a Canadian Parliamentary tradition unlikely to be comprehensible, let alone engaging, to many Albertans, especially those in the UCP’s base.
The tone of both the Throne Speech and the Budget, an astute observer of Alberta politics of my acquaintance predicts, will be that we’re finally coming out of the pandemic and we should all be optimistic, but there will still be tough decisions ahead.
Family Day
Mickey Rat
One has to laugh at now everyone is screaming that this is the end of the Minsk Agreements. These would be the Minsk Agreements which these same countries all worked against after they were signed? Ukraine signed them because they were getting their ass kicked by a bunch of Donbass coal miners, then they immediately reneged on everything. This agreement was authorized and endorsed by the UN. Non-agreement capable just like the US.
And PMJT is not particularly good at his job but he just has to be better than the opposition which has been way easy so far. You bet the NDP will support the Emgs Act in spite of its sketchiness because otherwise they’d be annihilated in an election, as DJC says. I still think some decent police effort to enforce the laws we already had, backed up by some court injunctions, would have done it.
Just Me
It’s interesting that PMJT’s implementation of the Emergencies Act has deliberately put it and himself on a short leash. The blockades and their repeats must end in thirty days or … what? It seems that this is the sort of thing that will be allowed to brew, as it may show no signs of ending. Since it appears that the Convoy protesters don’t appear to understand what their goals are, now that their leadership is locked up and presenting some of the weirdest bail hearing appearances in memory, the hope is that all these tantrums will just fizzle-out before long. Or, until the next COVID wave emerges, whichever comes first.
I found it interesting that after the vote, “Murphy” Bergen got up in the House and wanted to present a point of order that the measures required the approval of the House. I’m not sure if Bergen was paying attention, but there was just a vote on the measures and they were approved. To that the Liberals called Bergen’s move not a point-of-order and just another bout of grandstanding. I suppose Bergen could have just kept the demands for House approval to go on all night and forever, but no one was having it.
In any case, the whole thing has been put to bed and now the ball is in the police’s court: they keep everything secure or everything falls apart.
As for Putin and the Ukraine, this is beginning to look like 2014 all over again. To regions of Eastern Ukraine have declared their independence and Russia recognizes their right to self-determination. Putin will order troops into the regions to protect their populations from Ukrainian aggression. This is the Crimean annexation all over again. I pretty much expect the US and NATO to do nothing, like they did the last time this sort of thing happened. Or, the Biden Administration could take Condoleezza Rice’s advice from 2014 and deploy the 101st Airbore Division and their assets into the Ukraine and scare the shite out of Putin. As Rice put it, Putin is a coward and he’ll fold the moment someone pushes back — hard.
As a side note, there is this on-going guessing game on Twitter over the role everyone’s favourite Twitter troll, W. Brett Wilson, has in this whole Convoy nonsense. Wilson has been prolifically posting a flurry of insults against Trudeau, as well as provided vocal support for Kenney’s heroic initiative to stop #theWarMeasuresAct. Considering that the Emergencies Act is a heavily neutered version of the infamous War Measures Act, I’m not sure what all the panicky hand wringing is about, unless it’s the CONs trembling that Trudeau may have scored a huge win with this one. But the really amazing thing to emerge from these hilarious exchanges is the tweet from Frank Magazine, which declared that Wilson was the one who provided the private jet for Tamara Litch’s husband to fly to Ottawa for her hearing, as well as providing a substantial sum of cash for his use. Of course, in response, Wilson defended his actions and the Convoy’s mission (Whatever it is at this minute) emphasis being his support on social media and other means. One wonders if Wilson has morphed from cranky middle-aged Twitter troll into a lite-version of Gen. Charles P. Cabell and the Convoy was supposed to be Trudeau’s Bay of Pigs invasion and overthrow? Is Alberta the HQ for the movement to overthrow the Liberal government?
Given the magnitude and the hilarity of all the events that happened today, I’ve since graduated from popcorn to Cheezzies. Such high comedy requires a higher form of Type I diabetes inducing snack.
David Climenhaga
Just: President Putin is many things, most of them not very nice, but I suspect that Dr. Rice’s assessment of his character was dangerously wrong. Based on his personal record in Germany during the fall of the Soviet Union, when he was pretty cool in a stressful and dangerous situation, I doubt he is a coward. It’s more likely he is the opposite, a taker of big risks, always willing to raise the stakes in a crisis. DJC
Just Me
As for Putin’s record working the KGB/Stasi in E. German, there are two versions: the popular one and what really happened. The popular one, where Putin stood before and angry crowd of Germans, waving his pistol, and demanding they leave is the one that is frequently recounted by KGB operatives and Putin himself. The real story may have been more like Putin saying give me the night to clean up and get out and you can have the Stasi files. The next morning, Putin was gone and the files were in the people’s hands.
Rice’s assessment may have some grounding in her experience as a Cold War Soviet analyst of the KGB. Putin was well known as a competent operative, but he real fame came from positioning himself in support of Boris Yeltsin’s fleecing of whatever was left of the old Soviet state’s wealth. Putin enabled Yeltsin until the old drunk had enough and wanted out. Putin became Yeltsin’s successor and continued the pillaging.
Putin parcelled up the state enterprises and created his cadre of loyal oligarch billionaires to serve his ambitions. Putin finds those of low integrity and bribes them into their dependency. Yes, Donald Trump and dozens more to service his bidding.
Rice’s point was clear: challenge Putin by actually placing him in a situation where he can’t buy or bribe his way out, leaving his only option to fight and get bloodied. Once Putin is seen to be mere mortal, his fall will begin.
Carlos
Another episode of ‘The World Going to Crap’
Keith McClary
Will we still have “Russian invasion any moment” headlines every day?
“likely the Ukrainian Army’s shelling of the rebel region will now stop.”
I think the OSCE observers are still there, although US, UK and Canada have pulled out their staff.
David Climenhaga
Keith: The OSCE has pulled out from eastern Ukraine. https://www.reuters.com/world/us/us-staff-osce-begins-pullout-donetsk-eastern-ukraine-2022-02-13/ DJC
Bret Larson
Playing politics by trashing individual rights and legitimizing it with majoritarian force undermines our democracy.
lungta
” we should all be optimistic, but there will still be tough decisions ahead. ”
Gonna be hard to be optimistic considering the UPC fumbling of softball decisions.
Gotta love Putin
NATO coming to my border?
May as well move my border to NATO.
Other than that
As I know 80% of information is missing,
And 20% left is dis information.
(manufacturing consent i think it is called)
There seems to be no reason to jeopardise any relationship,
by actually being fool enough to voice an opinion.