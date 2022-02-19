Feast, by Lindsay Anderson and Dana VanVeller, tops Alberta independent bookshops’ non-fiction bestseller list

Here are the lists of the top 10 fiction and non-fiction titles sold by independent booksellers in Alberta during the week ended Sunday, Feb. 13, 2022.

The lists are compiled by the Book Publishers Association of Alberta, and include sales at Audreys Books and Glass Bookshop in Edmonton.

I admit, given the events dominating the news these past few weeks, to see a book about a cross-Canada culinary road trip dominating a Canadian bestseller list on this particular date was slightly unnerving. It is to be profoundly hoped that anyone who decides to follow the authors’ route does so in a fuel-efficient automobile, as Ms. Anderson and Ms. VanVeller appear to have done, sticks to the edible high points, and only honks the horn when required for safety. Their blog is found here.

ALBERTA FICTION BESTSELLERS

1. Five Little Indians – Michelle Good (Harper Perennial)

2. When We Lost Our Heads – Heather O’Neill (HarperCollins)

3. The Maid – Nita Prose (Viking)

4. The Song of Achilles – Madeline Miller (Ecco)

5. The Vanishing Half – Brit Bennett (Riverhead Books)

6. Circe – Madeline Miller (Little Brown and Company)

7. The Midnight Library – Matt Haig (HarperCollins)

8. Cloud Cuckoo Land – Anthony Doerr (Scribner)

9. Scarborough – Catherine Hernandez (Arsenal Pulp Press)

10. To Paradise – Hanya Yanagihara (McClelland & Stewart)

ALBERTA NON-FICTION BESTSELLERS

1. Feast – Lindsay Anderson and Dana VanVeller (Appetite By Random House)

2. Warrior Life – Pamela Palmater (Fernwood Publishing)

3. Braiding Sweetgrass – Robin Wall Kimmerer (Milkweed Editions)

4. The Real Anthony Fauci – Robert F. Kennedy Jr. (Skyhorse)

5. Bad Girls Throughout History – Ann Shen (Chronicle Books)

6. Finding the Mother Tree – Suzanne Simard (Knopf)

7. Atlas of the Heart – Brené Brown (Random House)

8. Entangled Life – Merlin Sheldrake (Random House)

9. Exhibitionist – Molly Cross-Blanchard (Coach House Books)

10. Your Art Will Save Your Life – Beth Pickens (Feminist Press)

* Alberta Author + Alberta Publisher

The independent bookstores contributing to this weekly list are:

Audreys Books, Edmonton

Cafe Books, Canmore

Drawn to Books, Edmonton

Glass Bookshop, Edmonton

Monkeyshines Books, Calgary

Owl’s Nest Books, Calgary

Pages on Kensington, Calgary

Shelf Life Books, Calgary

The Next Page, Calgary

Three Hills Books, Three Hills