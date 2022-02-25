Budget 2022: Petroleum prices are up and Alberta’s back on the fiscal rollercoaster

Alberta never learns.
If you doubt me, consider Finance Minister Travis Toews’s provincial budget yesterday.
Dubbed “Moving Forward,” the Budget Speech read by Mr. Toews in the Legislature would be better called “Back on the Rollercoaster.”
Promising to get the province off the rollercoaster of volatile petroleum prices is a hardy perennial of Alberta politics, especially when oil prices are down, as they have mostly been since 2014.
But when oil and gas prices turn up again, as they have recently, all is forgotten.
“Global oil demand is expected to exceed pre-pandemic levels in 2022 and many expect it will continue to increase for the next several decades,” Mr. Toews said in his upbeat Budget Speech.
“Given the increased demand for oil, we have an opportunity and, indeed, a responsibility to maximize production,” he went on. (Emphasis added.)
But will prices remain as high as the Kenney Government guesses? As the troubling events of the past few hours have shown, even sound predictions can turn out to be dramatically wrong.
Whatever the future holds, Premier Jason Kenney and his United Conservative Government have been experiencing a pretty serious political crisis, so they’re all in with the traditional Alberta formula of tossing caution and qualms aside the moment energy prices move north.
Accordingly, Mr. Toews proclaimed, “it gives me great pleasure today to present Budget 2022, a balanced budget.”
Indeed, Alberta expects to post a small surplus in 2022-23, $511 million over predicted revenue of $62.1 billion, he said. Sleight of hand or solid accounting, this appears to be a dramatic turnaround for Alberta’s fiscal fortunes, the first time in eight years the budget hasn’t been in the red.
With Mr. Toews chanting the ultimate magic spell of Alberta politics – “the budget is balanced” – that may be enough right there to settle down Premier Kenney’s angry UCP Caucus, riven for months over COVID-19 mitigation measures and mandates.
The provincial fiscal estimates released with the budget yesterday forecast the North American benchmark oil price will average $74 US per barrel in 2021-22, then fall to $70 US in 2022-23 and $66.50 US in 2024-25.
If oil prices were to average $85 per barrel, observed University of Calgary economist Trevor Tombe soon after the Budget Speech, Alberta’s surplus at current royalty rates would be $8.1 billion. If they average $44 per barrel, then its deficit would be $8.3 billion.”
“No effort at all in the budget to address this significant fiscal risk,” Dr. Tombe tweeted.
Of course there isn’t. That would mean considering new revenue sources, viz., taxes. And that would be un-Albertan!
“Albertans continue to pay less in overall taxes than any other province, with low personal income tax and no provincial sales tax, payroll tax or health care premiums,” Mr. Toews exulted to the applause of his fellow UCP MLAs, united for once.
High oil prices, partly a gift to Mr. Kenney from Russian President Vladimir Putin who delivered a stunning blow to the economy of most of the world Wednesday with his invasion of Ukraine, are bound to be greeted with the traditional Alberta never-mind-tomorrow attitude.
Well, as Mr. Toews could probably tell you, it’s in the Bible: “Let us eat and drink; for to morrow we die.”
Then there’s the $133 million in capital set aside for what the government calls its Alberta surgical initiative – read using public funds to subsidize private surgical services, which take skilled human resources out of the public health care system. Operational costs are unknown.
Not mentioned by Mr. Toews: When this was tried in Saskatchewan, it led to some of the longest surgical wait times in Canada.
There is another $72 million to set up more charter schools over the next two years.
In other words, as Duncan Kinney and Jim Storrie of the Progress Report said in their hot-take analysis yesterday, “the stink of privatization hangs over this budget.”
“You don’t have to pay or worry about unionized teachers, the government foots the bill for all of your costs and you don’t have to worry about a pesky democratically elected school board looking over your shoulder,” they wrote. “It’s no wonder so many people connected to the conservative movement are involved in charter schools.”
Mr. Toews also claimed a dozen times in his speech there’s a “labour and skills shortage” in Alberta, notwithstanding recent unemployment the UCP blames on Ottawa.
So what’s with that? The answer, probably, is that “there is of course no real shortage of workers in Alberta, which has one of the youngest populations in Canada and is full of people who specifically came here to work,” Messrs. Kinney and Storrie said. “The employers lobbying Toews don’t want to spend their own money making their jobs attractive enough to draw in new hires, so they’ve convinced him to subsidize them with our money instead.”
A few other tidbits: $59 million for large animal veterinarians; $90 million to replace and keep the rural physicians driven out of the province during the government’s War on Doctors, and $64 million to try to fix the province’s now-broken ambulance system.
The finance minister ended up with a nice story about how “Larry,” the depressed veteran pipefitter, finally found a job.
That’s nice for Larry, even if he doesn’t really exist. One hopes he’ll be able to retire comfortably soon.
But as NDP Opposition Leader Rachel Notley said yesterday, the budget had no meaningful plan to create jobs in Alberta, do anything about Albertans’ soaring bills, or put more teachers into classrooms.
“The bottom line is this: Families under pressure won’t find relief in this budget,” she said. “Instead, they will continue to see the bills pile up every month. … pressure is building and the premier is focused only on his own leadership campaign.”
And our economic fate remains dependent on factors entirely out of Alberta’s control – a formula that’s led to economic instability, western separatism, and political extremism, a phenomenon that seems to grow more extreme with each cycle.
Just Me
“The budget is balanced…”
This statement will age like milk.
Of course, the inevitable O & G price will crash hard in several months, leaving Kenney crying poor again.
It’s not like no one hasn’t seen this scene before.
Phlogiston
Unfortunately, I have seen it many times going back many decades, I am sorry to say. I recall the antics of Dick Johnston (finance minister for the Getty government in the 80s) who, during some dark days for AB, tried to pull the wool over our eyes by underestimating oil revenues, then claim a “miraculously” smaller deficit than had been forecast. This was mild and amateurish gaslighting compared to the budget that is presented to us now. We are in the pro leagues now. As the Beaverton observed the other day, the Kenney government is making a significant investment in the gaslighting industry.
https://mobile.twitter.com/TheBeaverton/status/1496129769343225860
CovKid
Christ!
May 2023 can’t come soon enough to prevent the damage this bunch of UCP Neanderthals is doing to this province.
If they have their way, water will be contaminated due to them permitting open pit mining in the Crowsnest, millions will be wasted on unviable legal pursuits and a generation will be impeded by a universally reproached curriculum.
And that doesn’t even include the damage they’ve already done.
Has there been a worse government in the history of Alberta?
Dave
Yes, it seems it is time to ride the roller coaster again. The price of oil has been good for the Alberta government’s fiscal position, but after the pain of most of the last decade energy companies are still very cautious to spend too freely I also doubt there will be another big oil sands construction boom given more environmental concerns/restrictions and pipeline capability issues. So, this boom is not being felt on mainstreet as much in the governments pockets.
As well, the Alberta government has to do three things. First of all, keep some restraint on spending so the surpluses continue, as oil prices can be volatile. This may help Kenney keep those happy in his party who will vote in the upcoming leadership review. Second, spend enough to make voters in general happier. It seems Alberta’s recently elected big city mayors budget reviews ranged between quite disappointed and not impressed, which is not a good sign so far Third, Kenney needs to pray oil prices hold up enough to allow the first two somewhat contradictory things to exist together. Oil prices were fairly recently at $70, so predicting $74 average for the upcomingv year is riskier than it seems.
Fourth, Kenney needs to somehow get people to give him credit for all the more recent good economic news for Alberta while not blaming him for the grinding, horrible last two years, which were also full of obvious big mistakes. For instance, I don’t think things like the war on doctors will be so quickly forgotten by throwing a few more dollars at health care.
Lastly, The UCP probably needs a shiny new leader with no (carpet) baggage if it wants a fighting chance in the next election. Unfortunately time is quickly running out as the current one is so stubbornly hanging on and refusing to go.
Anonymous
The UCP’s 2022 budget was like the Seinfeld TV show. It was really about nothing. The UCP are bragging about higher oil prices, which they aren’t responsible for, and these oil prices are likely to go back down. In the Bible, it shows examples of where lean times can come, such as crop failure, due to drought. Pharoah, in ancient Egypt, had a couple of dreams about this, with the lean fleshed kine and they ate up the fat fleshed kine, and the stalks of corn damaged by the east wind, ate up the stalks of the good corn, and Joseph, through God, interpreted Pharoah’s dreams. There would be years of bad famine. Joseph, through God, told Pharoah to prepare for the years of famine. The UCP aren’t preparing for the lean times that will certainly come about. They keep doing the most pricey shenanigans, losing billions of dollars, and Alberta is no better off. Peter Lougheed, who was a true conservative, knew that lean times can come, and he utilized his background as an employee of the oil industry to ensure that Alberta received the right oil royalty rates, orphaned wells in Alberta were cleaned up, proper corporate taxes were collected, and that foreign interests weren’t allowed to gobble up the profits from our oil. Premiers, such as Ralph Klein, who wasn’t even a conservative, but a Liberal, who then followed the Reform path, changed that. $575 billion was lost from a very substandard oil royalty rates, $260 billion is left for Albertans to deal with abandoned oil well cleanup in Alberta, $150 billion was lost from the worst tax policies, and lots of very pricey shenanigans were done by the Alberta PCs, for a very lone time, until their long overdue exit from power, in 2015. The UCP aren’t any different. It’s quite appalling that Albertans have been duped by the UCP’s nonsense.
Jim
Its about damn time we privatized. Publicly funded education is a joke and public health care COLLAPSED during covid. Canada needs to quit this lefty experiment and allow the free market to prevail. And mean an ACTUAL FREE MARKET. No more bailouts for unions OR failing businesses (I cant believe I OWN Air Canada thanks to that evil troll in Ottawa). Im so sick of the left touting failure as success then demanding more “funding” for their broken services. If you want to keep going down this publicly funded path, FIRE THE ADMINS of all these unions and hospitals and schools because theyre all a waste of money (maybe even air).
Cool Xenu
Where’s my Kenney prosperity bux?
tom in ontario
Doug Ford’s Ontario goes you Albertans one better. He’s eliminated vehicle licence renewal fees and will refund renewal payments for the past two years costing the treasury one billion each year. Coming just in time for the provincial election on June 2, will my fellow rubes take the bait? Likely.
Buttered Side Down
It also says in the bible at Revelations 18:11 “and the merchants of the earth shall weep…..for no man buyeth their merchandise anymore”. The oil and gas folks will eventually see the light; oncoming train or bright sunshine!
David Climenhaga
Buttered: Don’t get me going about Genesis 14:10. What did they do in Sodom and Gomorrah? No, not that. They mined bitumen! There’s a lesson there, I tell you. DJC
PointedSticks
Between 2015 and 2019 I heard way too many times that Rachel and Justin crashed the world price of oil. So I hope that those who said this are now giving them credit for the price of world skyrocketing. Funny, anyone else hearing crickets.
Jason is crowing, but for the average Jane and Joe who were already struggling with the costs and associated profiteering by business due to Covid mandated layoffs and supply chain issues. These issue coupled with stagnate take home pay (if they are back to work) is making it harder and harder for Jane and Joe to make ends meet. Yes lets crow about that Jason.
The UCP, party by the one percent for the one percent.