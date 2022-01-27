UCP MLAs on Legislature committee refuse to receive Auditor General’s reporting findings on how government handled COVID-19

Alberta’s Auditor-General has completed six performance audits of the United Conservative Party Government’s handling of the COVID-19 pandemic.

But the Legislature’s Public Accounts Committee, dominated by UCP MLAs, has refused to receive Doug Wylie’s reports – so the committee will never do its job of reviewing his recommendations and calling on the affected departments to see if they’re responding.

That manoeuvre by the committee’s Conservative MLAs was predictable, I suppose. After all, by all accounts, management of the COVID-19 pandemic by the government of Premier Jason Kenney is almost universally perceived as having been something less than stellar.

So it would be better for all concerned, the government appears to have concluded, if there was nothing at all to see there. Just move along, folks, please …

When Mr. Wylie attended a meeting of the Legislature’s Standing Committee on Public Accounts yesterday and told members he had some reports on the topic that deserved their attention, he suggested he’d be happy to bring the reports back with him when they meet on June 21.

About then, though, Mr. Kenney may well be telling us that we’re all about to experience our best summer ever – and this time he really means it – so someone in the UCP’s strategic brain trust obviously decided that might not be an ideal moment to be publicly discussing the failings of the UCP’s pandemic response.

At any rate, when NDP committee member Marlin Schmidt moved that the auditor general’s request be granted, the UCP majority on the committee quickly shut down the idea.

Every single UCP member of the committee voted no: Jackie Armstrong-Homeniuk, Fort Saskatchewan-Vegreville; Jackie Lovely, Camrose; Roger Reid, Livingstone-Macleod; Garth Roswell, Vermillion-Lloydminster-Wainwright; Peter Singh, Calgary-East; Devinder Toor, Calgary-Falconridge; Searle Turton, Spruce Grove-Stony Plain; and Jordon Walker, Sherwood Park. Mr. Reid is the co-chair of the committee, which by tradition is chaired by a member of the Opposition – Lethbridge-West MLA Shannon Phillips.

“Denying the auditor’s request to present his work, and effectively banning him from testifying on his COVID-19 audits, is an unprecedented attempt to hide the truth from Albertans,” the NDP tweeted soon after the decision was made.

Alberta has had an auditor general to ensure government departments were properly doing their jobs managing the public’s money since the place became a province in 1905.

But the independent Office of the Auditor General was set up by Peter Lougheed’s Progressive Conservative government in 1978 on the reasonable theory that such information should be made to all members of the Legislature, not merely the government, so that it could get a proper airing to serve the public good, not merely the agenda of the government of the day.

Perhaps Mr. Lougheed had an inkling that someday Alberta might have a premier like Mr. Kenney.

Mr. Wylie, the province’s 11th auditor general since 1905, was appointed in 2018.

The Office of the Auditor General says on its website that “we audit so that we can report on how well the government is managing its responsibilities and the province’s resources. We provide independent assurance to the people of Alberta that public money is spent properly and provides value.”

Well, that was then. This is now. How public money was spent on dealing with the COVID-19 pandemic will have to remain locked in a file cabinet somewhere, a secret from the prying eyes of nosey citizens.

According to a statement sent to media by Mr. Schmidt after the committee had shut down his motion, Mr. Wylie intended to put the government’s response to COVID outbreaks in long-term care and handling of federal pandemic funds under the microscope, as well its approach to dealing with opioid poisoning crisis.

No one on the government side of the House appears to have had anything to say about this.

“For the UCP to block him from presenting his findings is deeply troubling,” added Mr. Schmidt, the MLA for Edmonton-Goldbar. “Albertans can’t trust the UCP when they continue to attack the basic mechanisms of accountability in a democratic government.”

Well, Mr. Wylie still has the option of releasing his audits and even holding a news conference to talk about them if he wants to. One only hopes he will.

CORRECTION: Incorrect information about the ability of the auditor general to release his findings was published in an earlier version of this story. AlbertaPolitics.ca regrets the error. DJC

