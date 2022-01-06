Private Edmonton university sees the first faculty strike in Alberta history – it likely won’t be the last

With labour disputes looming at three Alberta public universities, it came as a surprise when the faculty association at a small private university in Edmonton became the first in the province’s history to walk off the job in a legal strike.
But at 9 a.m. on Tuesday, some of the 82 full-time professors, librarians, lab instructors and other academic employees of Concordia University of Edmonton formed a picket line outside the Magrath Mansion, the historic structure recently acquired by the university in the Alberta capital’s Highlands neighbourhood.
The Concordia University of Edmonton Faculty Association filed legal strike notice on Dec. 22, telling the university’s administration that if there was no deal by the New Year there would be a strike. After bargaining through the holiday break without an agreement, the faculty walked.
Sessional instructors at CUE are not in the bargaining unit, but the administration immediately shut down all classes, halted the winter term, and told the sessionals they won’t be paid.
Most people who pay attention to Alberta’s post-secondary institutions probably would have bet the first faculty strike in the province’s history would be at Athabasca University, nominally located in the town of Athabasca, the University of Lethbridge, or Calgary’s Mount Royal University.
After all, faculty associations at both the U of L and MRU are now in formal mediation, part of a process required to get them to a place they can legally exercise the strike weapon to get a fair deal.
At AU, the faculty association has been in negotiations for nine months without the administration so much as tabling a full offer or even saying what its monetary position is. The association expects to reach an essential service agreement on Feb. 1, after which it too can apply for formal mediation.
Meanwhile, back at CUE, the secularized former Lutheran seminary accredited under the Post-Secondary Learning Act appears to have no shortage of money or worries about attracting enough students.
Unlike public institutions that have been hit hard by the Kenney Government’s brutal cuts to post-secondary education, enrolment is up at CUE – currently at about 2,500 students – and cash is plentiful.
Like most of Alberta’s private universities, CUE received no cuts in funding from the Alberta Government. It’s been able to record a combined operating surplus of close to $20 million over the past two years. Its bargaining team isn’t bound by the secret government mandates imposed by United Conservative Party legislation to interfere with good-faith bargaining at public sector post-secondary institutions.
It even had enough cash on hand to pay $1.75 million to buy the drafty looking mansion down the street from its small campus – helped along by a $1.425-million gift from the mansion’s previous owners, who’d had it on the market for a year without a sale. The university hopes to get the property rezoned from residential.
So you would have thought, observed Athabasca University Labour Studies Professor Bob Barnetson, “that Concordia could offer more than zeros” – which he noted was the last offer made public by the administration on social media.
CUEFA President Glynis Price said the association’s “reasonable salary offers” were rejected by the university.
A statement she provided on the strike notes that “we are at the bottom of the sector across Canada when matched against comparator universities. … We are seeking fair compensation that is comparable to those professors at similar institutions in Canada.”
The statement also said the university’s bylaws were recently changed by the Board of Governors so President Tim Loreman’s salary would be “guided by the compensation paid to presidents of an agreed set of comparator universities.
“We would be happy to have our salaries guided by the same set of comparator universities,” the statement added.
Also at issue are faculty intellectual property rights, discipline, and workload, especially for librarians, lab instructors and placement co-ordinators.
Perhaps CUE’s administration tried playing hardball and discovered CUEFA’s 82 members were harder to intimidate than expected. If so, they need to find a way to get back to the bargaining table. After all, a long strike is going to have a serious impact on the university’s revenue, which is heavily dependent on tuition, including from foreign students.
Maybe CUE Chancellor Stephen Mandel – a former Edmonton mayor, Progressive Conservative cabinet minister, and Alberta Party leader – could have a chat with Dr. Loreman and the board to persuade them to make a better offer.
That would a reasonable use of Mr. Mandel’s political skills, don’t you think?
As expected, no delay to return of in-person K-12 classes Monday
No surprise, tens of thousands of Alberta K-12 students will be returning to their classes in person on Monday, Omicron variant or no Omicron variant.
Education Minister Adriana Lagrange announced the return to regular classes “with the added safety of access to rapid tests and medical-grade masks that will be distributed through schools” at a news conference and COVID-19 update with Chief Medical Officer of Health Deena Hinshaw yesterday afternoon.
While critics did not dispute the benefits of in-person instruction, their criticisms focused on inadequate safety measures, notwithstanding Ms. LaGrange’s claims.
“I think we’re going to see a repeat of what we saw last year … when we were in class, and out of class, in class, and out of class,” said Alberta Teachers Association President Jason Schilling after Ms. LaGrange’s newser yesterday.
“The association has not been consulted on any of these plans for return to school,” he said.
Opposition Education Critic Sarah Hoffman shared Mr. Schilling’s assessment.
Measures adopted by other Canadian provinces to promote safer classroom learning have been ignored by the UCP Government, she said. “No HEPA filters. No N95 masks. No carbon dioxide monitors. No contact tracing. No reporting to parents if their child was sitting next to another student with a positive test that day. No funding for the inevitable demand for additional staff. The UCP plan is setting schools up to close.”
“Albertans cannot trust the UCP to keep their kids safe,” she concluded.
Anonymous
With these pretend conservatives and Reformers in the UCP, the Best Winter Ever, is now here. The head honcho of the UCP, is a Liberal turned Reformer, like his hero, Ralph Klein was. Anything that is private for profit, he will support, while the public services get gutted. Where is the sense in that?
Bill Malcolm
School re-opening policy is a hot topic all across the country. The same can be said of RAT kits. What I cannot get over is the disconnect that exists in both the public’s and politicians’ minds between old-style Covid and Omicron. This latest variant is basically out of control, it’s so transmissible. Worse, rapid tests are apparently only reliable if they return a positive with Omicron — this was known a week ago, when, sighing with minor relief, I exited a pharmacy having got the booster shot, hopped in my car and CBC Radio informed me of this “news”. So my laboriously obtained little plastic bag of five kits had been reduced to the value of a coin toss, unless I had somehow missed the signs of a bad “cold”, likely for an elderly person if not a younger one. Even Premier Higgs of NB had worked that logic out when he came down with the virus last week.
Every province but Nova Scotia, where I reside, had not used the rapid tests in any quantity whatsoever before Omicron. Here we’ve had Mobile rapid tests going strong since May, and it helped identify in particular, Delta hot spots. It kept our total infection numbers low. The rest of the moo-cow premiers merely sat on their hands and did SFA and/or imagined Nirvana like kenney last June. Identifying “hot spots” now means eff all. Absolutely eff all. Omicron is everywhere and hot spots by definition do not exist. Try to get that logic through most people’s heads, and you’ll fail — minds are applying Delta infection logic to Omicron and haven’t really grasped what’s happening. At all. So the rush to get RAT kits is now essentially a fool’s errand in this wave. This technology isn’t going to help much. Politicians seem unable to either understand it themselves or to transmit this logic to the populace.
True to dumb form, O’Toole is ranting about Trudeau not supplying enough RAT kits. The fact that Ontario and Alberta did essentially bugger all with what they had in stock of their share of the 190 million kits initially available until a couple of weeks ago, is handily forgotten by this intellectual fool and non-leader. Bugger him and all Cons who give not a flying eff about people, never did, never will, and want to be in power to screw things up even worse than the Liberals.
Then there’s the role of media. All we hear about is the dire situation in Quebec and Ontario, and the hand-wringing about school openings those political dopes are agonizing over, always a day late and a dollar short. So smaller provinces’ populaces get bombarded about the situation in Central Canada and assume things are like that everywhere, when such is not necessarily the case. But herd panic is contagious, much like putting faith in RAT kits when it’s not now justified for negative results and ordering up hundreds of millions more of them anyway to assuage out-of-date thinking.
There’s similar BS about KN95 masks. Yapping doctor-heads get on TV touting them, apparently completely UNAWARE that most on the market are fakes, despite CBC TV Marketplace’s debunking of them a mere two weeks ago. That is dumb irresponsibility at its finest. You try a typical one and they simply do not fit properly. As I type this, the earnest docs are on TV going at it again on the morning news and CBC Radio. Sure, a good N95 like a 3M or a few other makes would be great, but the vast majority offer illusory safety. Consumer protection laws? They went away in the 1980s for all practical purposes in the sense of any government agency enforcing them.
I would hope that progressives not typecast themselves in stereotypical moulds on Covid as entrenched as those of the right, and re-educate and update themselves on Omicron as the new conditions warrant. Hurling epithets at the political opposition won’t help people in general or assist in the way out of this mess. A dose of reality from our so-called “leaders” is beyond due. Nohing much is going to help, so limit your personal interactions and do not depend on Public Health to save you. Vaccines seem to limit dire consequences, but are notoriously “leaky” in that they do not prevent Omicron infection, nor limit infected people passing on the virus willy nilly. What happened before Omicron is simply irrelevant to the here and now, so assigning much blame and dredging up the failures of past provincial performances will not help. Give your head a shake and address the situation as it presently stands, which means staying away from other people as much as you can. Not much else can be done, and relying on a RAT test negative as a reason to stroll around without a care in the world that you’re not infecting anyone else is about as stupid as can be.
Dave White
I had to chuckle at Mandel having a word to suggest giving a little to the admin. Hey it’s the free market system and privitization means underpaying employees. As a member of this government he would know that.
Carlos
Does anyone trust the UCP for anything other than bullying and disrespect?
These people are chosen by God to punish us born sinners.
I can only imagine what these people think of us mortals just by the way they treat us. It reminds me of
the way the church treated our native peoples in the residential schools.
May 2022 bring the fall of these miserable beings that need to be replaced by unenlightened people like you and me.
ENZ
Are we surprised at this incompetent buffoonery from our Education Minister, and this government? We shouldn’t be, as they know there will be no consequences from their rural base.
Kenney’s govt loses/wastes $$$ like drunken sailors – people still support UCP. Kenney/Shandro attack doctors and nurses, and totally botch the Covid response – rural Albertans still support UCP. Educ Minister Lagrange does nothing, or actively hinders Alberta students and teachers – a lot of people still doggedly support UCP. Govt messes up practically every file, but continues to attack Trudeau, Notley, and anyone daring to criticize them, as Alberta haters. Alberta conservative response – “UCP is fighting for us!”
NDP support remains in the low 40% range. Unless the right wing vote splits again, the appalling UCP (perhaps not with Kenney?) will once more be the govt, grovelling to do the resource companies and conservative special interest groups bidding, likely in as confrontational a way as possible.
It seems as though until the rural vote loses all their doctors, until they have family members who die, until their water is poisoned, until their land is expropriated, until O & G fades away, until their kids school has class sizes of 50, until what?? . . . they will continue to vote the same way. The majority of rural people in Alberta are loyal to a fault.
Over 80% of Albertans live in urban settings, yet make up only approx 60% of the Legislative seats. Rural voters have a disproportionate say in who calls the shots, the UCP know it, and are in no hurry to change it.
I despair for this province – any other jurisdiction would vote these staggeringly incompetent losers out. UCP rural voters are like loyal old dogs, just happy to be getting a biscuit. I expect nothing to change. The UCP will not be held accountable.