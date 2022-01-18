Kenney benches Justice Minister Kaycee Madu after revelation he phoned Edmonton police chief about traffic ticket

Alberta Premier Jason Kenney put his justice minister on the bench last night after a CBC story revealed one of the first things Kaycee Madu did after a traffic cop handed him a $300 distracted driving ticket for talking on his cellular phone as he motored through an Edmonton school zone was to call the city’s chief of police.
“I have spoken with Minister Madu about the March 10 incident reported in the media today,” Mr. Kenney said in a series of tweets published just before 10 p.m. “I conveyed to him my profound disappointment in his decision to contact the Edmonton Police Chief after receiving a ticket for a traffic violation.”
“I will appoint a respected independent investigator to review the relevant facts and to determine whether there was interference in the administration of justice in this case,” the premier said.
“In the interim period, I have asked Minister Madu to step back from his ministerial duties,” Mr. Kenney tweeted. “Minister Sonya Savage will act as Minister of Justice and Solicitor General during Minister Madu’s leave of absence.” (Emphasis added.)
Political Alberta was soon abuzz yesterday after the scoop by CBC reporters Elise von Scheel and Janice Johnston revealed both the distracted driving ticket – a copy of which had somehow made its way into their hands – and the justice minister’s injudicious phone call about it to Police Chief Dale McFee.
In an interview conducted a few days ago, Chief McFee told the reporters, “Minister Madu did contact me via the telephone concerned about a ticket. But just to be very, very clear, he never asked to get out of the ticket.”
The reporters wrote: “The chief said that during the call, Madu, who is Black, expressed concern about people of colour being stopped by police and, separately, political tension with the Lethbridge Police Service.”
While Mr. Madu didn’t respond to the CBC reporters’ calls for a comment, he did publish a statement last night that confirmed their report.
“The officer indicated that he had observed me driving while distracted, alleging that I was on my phone,” said Mr. Madu’s statement. “I disagreed, stating that I was not on my phone, as it was in an inside pocket.
“Later I spoke to Chief Dale McFee,” he continued. “Due to the timing of the incident, I wanted to ensure that I was not being unlawfully surveilled following the controversy surrounding the Lethbridge Police Service.” (This is a reference to the actions of several Lethbridge officers who illegally stalked former NDP environment minister and Lethbridge MLA Shannon Phillips, apparently because they disagreed with her department’s policy on use of all-terrain vehicles in parks.)
“I also raised concerns about profiling of racial minorities that was in the media at the time,” Mr. Madu’s statement said.
“Chief McFee assured me that that was most definitely not the case, and I accepted him at his word,” he said. “To be abundantly clear, at no point did I request that the ticket be rescinded.” However, he added, he regretted raising the issue.
Many Albertans quickly connected the dots between Mr. Madu’s phone call and the Kenney Government’s plan to eliminate traffic court, and with it the presumption of innocence for driving offences.
As former NDP Calgary MLA Brian Malkinson tweeted soon after the story broke, “I guess this is why he is not worried about getting rid of traffic court. He has got the police chief on speed dial.”
Other social media users pointed out sharply that the United Conservative Party leads a government that wants to create its own Alberta provincial police force, drawing the obvious conclusions.
A Mount Royal University political scientist quoted in the CBC story, Lori Williams, described the call as “entirely inappropriate.”
“I think it’s very important that the government reinforce the importance of that separation between the government and the administration of justice in the province,” she said.
Her fellow Mount Royal political scientist Duane Bratt was more blunt. “Jean Charest resigned in 1990 as Minister of Sport for calling a judge about a case,” he said. “Calling a police chief about a case is very similar. Madu needs to resign, or Kenney has to fire him.”
NDP Justice Critic Irfan Sabir, a lawyer like Mr. Madu and Ms. Savage, quickly reached the same conclusion, calling on the justice minister to resign. “It is wholly unacceptable for the Attorney General to engage with senior law enforcement regarding a penalty levied against him.”
“It is striking that this same minister is in the process of removing Albertans’ ability to challenge traffic tickets without producing $150 with a week’s notice,” Mr. Sabir added. “Madu used his position as minister to initiate this conversation, and regardless of whether he asked the chief to cancel the ticket, it is political interference for him to have discussed it all.”
But if Mr. Madu loses his portfolio permanently, that will create a whole new set of problems for Mr. Kenney, Dr. Bratt observed. “If Madu leaves (which he should), it creates a set of musical cabinet chairs,” he tweeted – and at a very bad moment for the UCP and the premier, both low in the polls with the pandemic continuing.
“It’s the only Cabinet post that really requires professional expertise,” Dr. Bratt argued in a series of tweets. Other commenters, like former Progressive Conservative Justice Minister Jonathan Denis, noted that courts have ruled it is acceptable to appoint a non-lawyer to the portfolio.
Regardless, said Dr. Bratt, “besides Madu, there are only 7 other UCP MLAs with a law degree.” Four are already in cabinet and the rest are inexperienced backbenchers. So there is no obvious replacement.
“The rest of the jobs are about political judgement, not necessarily expertise in the portfolio,” Dr. Bratt added.
Of course, if political judgment were the key criterion, Mr. Madu, the only government MLA in Edmonton, should probably never have been in cabinet in the first place!
Dave
If political judgement were the issue here, Mr. Madu would likely be past three strikes already. This is unlike Mr. Charest, who was more of an asset politically before his similar problems with the law. Mr. Madu also seems to be trying to confuse the Edmonton Police with the Lethbridge ones, who targeted a white female opposition MLA. Obviously Edmonton and Lethbridge are many miles apart and there are some other clear differences in the circumstances.
However, Mr. Madu also is not easily replaceable. If he was, he may have been gone a while ago. Also in his favour is Kenney really does not like to admit he ever made a mistake. So, Kenney does not seem to fire people easily, if at all.
Most likely Kenney will either shuffle Madu to another job, where calling the police is not as a big no no, or Kenney will just bring him back from this perhaps appropriately described “leave of absence”, once the furor dies down. Given the limited number of others in the UCP with the expected background to fill Mr. Madu’s particular position, I expect Kenney will find the later option more expedient.
Anonymous
When you are in a position of authority, or even not in a position of authority, distracted driving is not acceptable. The harm it has done to many people isn’t a good thing. Many people were crippled, injured or killed from distracted driving. It’s the right thing to have Kaycee Madu removed from his cabinet position.
Just Me
Well, isn’t it true that hubris can get you into a fine mess … eventually?
Kaycee Madu has been, until this instance, playing all the right moves. He has been fluffing the Dear Leader when he needs it and he declares “God bless Alberta” in the right moments, so his timing seems to be right. Of course, given the burgeoning dust-up over the effective abolition of traffic courts in Alberta, one would have thought Madu would have at least the self-awareness to know that a minister calling the police chief over a traffic ticket isn’t going to look good if it’s found out. Well, it was found out and Madu’s hubris has got the better of him.
After the unseemliness over the Ristorante Parlour affair, it appeared that Madu was untouchable. And given that he was willing to commit whatever legislative nonsense to please Kenney’s desires, I thought that Madu was going to skate away again on this one. He is something of a joke in his own riding but remember this fact: Kaycee Madu is untouchable.
Kenney can’t afford another scandal, with his own leadership about to be tossed by the UCP membership. And the man’s poll numbers, honestly, cannot get any worse. So, Madu gets a break and a few weeks in the sin bin, before he is found to be naive, contrite, and back in the good books. (Thanks to that not-so-independent investigation.) And, I suspect, Kenney will appoint Madu to another cabinet post — maybe the Treasurer and Deputy Premier. Now, that would be a first that Kenney can holler about. See, he’s progressive after all.
Meanwhile, Brian Jean is still waiting for his nomination papers.
jimmy
The inference is that the officer involved is dishonest and racist. The old standbys of going on the attack and finger pointing.
Bob Raynard
Kaycee Madu has embarrassed Jason Kenney several times already, by making mistakes that are so egregious that I find myself wondering how he ever earned a law degree, and how he managed to pass the bar in Canada.
Mr. Madu now wants us to believe him that his phone call to Dale McFee was not about getting out of his ticket. This is when it would be really advantageous for Madu to have credibility. Too bad he doesn’t have any.
tom in ontario
Perhaps Mr. Madu was only calling the chief to request a ticket to the policeman’s ball.
Bob Raynard
I wonder if Kaycee Madu was driving when he phoned the police chief.
David Climenhaga
We were all wondering that! DJC
Abs
Such irony. Madu seems to be siding with Licia Corbella in her column opposing Kenney’s changes to traffic court, “Corbella: Kenney chooses pragmatism over principle with new traffic court law”. Madu goes a step further than even Corbella would advise, as a Postmedia columnist. Madu is very, very pragmatic. You could say he is “Mr. Fix-it.”
brett
If Mr. Madu possessed a scintilla of integrity he would resign his Cabinet appointment.
If Mr. Kenney possessed a scintilla of integrity he would have fired Mr. Madu.
Clearly, this attribute is lacking in both these gentlemen. Albertans are poorer because of this.
A little bird
If his phone was In his pocket it strikes me as unusual that he immediately paid the ticket. Which was it ? Something tells me If he felt he had any case at all to say this was persecution ala Ms Hoffman, he would be.