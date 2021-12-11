State of Terror by Hillary Rodham Clinton and Louise Penny leads Alberta independent bookshops’ bestseller list

Here are the lists of the top 10 fiction and non-fiction titles sold by independent booksellers in Alberta during the week ended Sunday, Dec. 5, 2021.

The lists are compiled by the Book Publishers Association of Alberta, and include sales at Audreys Books and Glass Bookshop in Edmonton.

Since former U.S. presidential candidate Hillary Clinton’s fictional arrival (if you don’t count American politics, I suppose) with the able assistance of Louise Penny, the well-known Canadian author of police procedurals, I have had the opportunity to read her effort, as well as that of Canadian astronaut Chris Hadfield, The Apollo Murders.

Now, as readers might have sensed from my last comments on this topic, I am suspicious of celebrity mysteries, by which I mean mysteries, thrillers, police procedurals and the like, a genre I enjoy, by people whose celebrity is in fields other than literature. That said, I am not willing to rule them out entirely. After all, why would a person talented in one branch of the arts necessarily be a bust in another? (I thought Pete Townshend’s The Age of Anxiety, for example, was a delight. Just to be clear, though, it is not a mystery.)

Because I have some regard for Ms. Penny, I had some hope for State of Terror. Thanks, presumably to the Canadian half of the team, the writing is workmanlike and, in one early chapter, even rises to mild excitement. The plot, alas, is frighteningly bad. Bad, because it is lame, and also because it appears to be based on an understanding of what motivates such powers as Russia and Iran that is cartoonish verging on ignorant. Frightening because the co-author was once U.S. Secretary of State and came that close to becoming President of the United States. Reading her caricature of Russia and its leadership – all evil, all the time – is genuinely scary considering how close the author came to having her finger on the proverbial nuclear button.

Well, Mr. Clinton, Bill that is, is said in an afterword to have muttered at various points in the novel that “no American president would have done that.” One can only hope that is so.

My advice: Save your money and buy something else. If you must read State of Terror, get it from the public library, as I did.

As for Mr. Hadfield’s effort, it was unexpectedly good. Despite its title, I’d call this one a thriller, not a mystery, as we are tipped fairly early to just who the bad guy is, and like many recent TV dramas the only drama is whether or not he’ll get away with the crime. But at least some of the time the plot’s believable, even believable enough considering the present conspiratorial zeitgeist to make one wonder for a moment if it actually happened and got covered up. It’s not set in the present, but an engaging moment in recent history – the tail end of the U.S. moon-landing program. Even the Russians aren’t strictly one-dimensional boogiemen as in Ms. Clinton’s effort. And there’s a very engaging Russian cosmonaut – who made me think of the committed orbiting Communist Svetlana Savitskaya – who has a big role in the excitement on the moon. You wouldn’t be wasting your money on this one if entertainment is your goal.

I guess the Canadian astronaut and orbiting musician is a bit of a renaissance man! Who knew?

ALBERTA FICTION BESTSELLERS

1. State of Terror – Louise Penny and Hillary Rodham Clinton (Simon & Schuster)

2. What Strange Paradise – Omar El Akkad (McClelland & Stewart)

3. The Apollo Murders – Chris Hadfield (Random House Canada)

4. Tainna – Norma Dunning (Douglas & McIntyre) *

5. The Thursday Murder Club – Richard Osman (Viking)

6. The Strangers – Katherena Vermette (Hamish Hamilton)

7. Five Little Indians – Michelle Good (Harper Perennial)

8. Fight Night – Miriam Toews (Knopf Canada)

9. The Sentence – Louise Erdrich (Harper)

10. Dune – Frank Herbert (Ace Books)

ALBERTA NON-FICTION BESTSELLERS

1. Atlas of the Heart – Brené Brown (Random House)

2. Indigenous Relations – Bob Joseph (Page Two Books)

3. Braiding Sweetgrass – Robin Wall Kimmerer (Milkweed Editions)

4. Talking to Canadians – Rick Mercer (Doubleday Canada)

5. Economics for Everyone – Jim Stanford (Fernwood Publishing)

6. No One Wins Alone – Mark Messier (Simon & Schuster) *

7. “Indian” in the Cabinet – Jody Wilson-Raybould (HarperCollins)

8. The Storyteller – Dave Grohl (HarperCollins Canada)

9. Ottolenghi Test Kitchen – Noor Murad and Yotam Ottolenghi (Appetite By Random House)

10. Whitewater Cooks Together Again – Shelley Adams (self-published)

* Alberta Author + Alberta Publisher

The independent bookstores contributing to this weekly list are:

Audreys Books, Edmonton

Cafe Books, Canmore

Drawn to Books, Edmonton

Glass Bookshop, Edmonton

Monkeyshines Books, Calgary

Owl’s Nest Books, Calgary

Pages on Kensington, Calgary

Shelf Life Books, Calgary

The Next Page, Calgary

Three Hills Books, Three Hills