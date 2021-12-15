Ominous Omicron variant, prime minister Justin Trudeau, and rival Brian Jean all throw sand in Jason Kenney’s gears

Alberta Premier Jason Kenney hardly seemed to know what to do yesterday. As a result, he did nothing.

Mr. Kenney was scheduled to make a big announcement about health care – widely assumed based on hints dropped by the premier himself to be a relaxation of holiday restrictions just in time for a fourth wave of COVID-19.

If this seems unwise with the wildly infectious Omicron variant of the COVID virus now starting to show up in Alberta, it’s completely on brand for Mr. Kenney – he’s done the same thing before with terrible results. Who can forget Alberta’s “Best Summer Ever”?

The same day, Premier Kenney had to decide what to do about former Wildrose Party leader Brian Jean, who has just won the UCP nomination for the Fort McMurray-Lac La Biche by-election on a platform of forcing Mr. Kenney out of office and taking his job.

Mr. Jean was on CBC Radio’s Edmonton morning drive show yesterday morning saying it’s time for Mr. Kenney to do the right thing and go voluntarily for the high jump. “Mr. Kenney knows in his heart what is the right thing to do for the party, for the members, and for Albertans,” Mr. Jean told host Mark Connolly. “He knows it because everybody else in Alberta knows it!”

Fuelled by the fact no one in the Premier’s Office has uttered a formal word of congratulation since Mr. Jean announced his own victory Sunday night, rumours were flying yesterday Mr. Kenney would refuse to sign Mr. Jean’s nomination papers.

This would be an epic and embarrassing flip-flop, though, for a premier who back in November said Mr. Jean could run if he wanted to and promised he’d approve his nomination … as long as he passed the party’s standard vetting process.

So if they’re going to dump him now, vetting is about all they’ll have left for an excuse – which is going to look pretty lame since the guy was making no bones about his plans when Mr. Kenney said it would be OK for him to run.

Still, this too would be on-brand for Alberta’s premier.

Since Mr. Kenney must have known reporters at his 3:30 p.m. COVID news conference were bound to be poor sports and ask about Mr. Jean, it may have come as a relief when Prime Minister Justin Trudeau summoned Canada’s provincial and territorial premiers to a Zoom call about the ominous advent of Omicron.

At any rate, Mr. Kenney’s minions first delayed the news conference to 5 p.m., and then announced it had been cancelled.

They didn’t even say if they were going to give away free COVID rapid-test kits, which was supposed to be justification for relaxing restrictions to please the UCP base when the precautionary principle suggests toughening them up.

So, at this hour, we don’t know what Mr. Kenney is going to do next, if anything, about COVID. And we don’t know what’s he’s going to do about Mr. Jean either.

But whatever it is he does about either question, it will probably make a lot of people he’d rather not annoy unhappy with him.

Well, it takes a special talent to paint yourself into two separate corners simultaneously, but Jason Kenney seems to have managed just that.

Young Ben Harper, the former Conservative Prime Minister’s son and possibly still a well-compensated “policy advisor” in the premier’s employ even though he’s also a student at New York’s Columbia University, seemed yesterday to want us to think Mr. Trudeau has a plan afoot to cancel Christmas.

Some of Mr. Harper’s past tweets have suggested he may not be the brainiest member of Mr. Kenney’s strategic brain trust. Just the same, one wonders if this is the emerging UCP line on Ottawa’s response to Omicron? And, indeed, if Mr. Harper is the new Matt Wolf, whose last day on the job was Dec. 3?

Those things too, after all, would be on brand.