N.W.T. drops Alberta school curriculum, adopts B.C.’s – a powerful symbol of what’s gone awry under Jason Kenney

The news release from the Northwest Territories Government doesn’t even mention Alberta, but just the same it’s a powerful symbol of what’s gone awry in the province to the south under the United Conservative Party Government of Premier Jason Kenney.
The release published yesterday in Yellowknife said that the N.W.T.’s education minister, R.J. Simpson, and his British Columbia counterpart, Jennifer Whiteside, were pleased to announce the two Canadian jurisdictions have agreed to partner on a new Junior Kindergarten to Grade 12 curriculum.
There’s not a word in the statement about how for 40 years at least, the N.W.T. has used its neighbour Alberta’s K-12 curriculum as the foundation of its public education system.
Indeed, the N.W.T.’s long educational partnership with Alberta could easily have continued quite comfortably for another 40 years had it not been for the election of Mr. Kenney and his UCP Government.
It was in 2019, the news release noted, that the N.W.T. education department began to look into what it should do to modernize its school curriculum “to meet the needs of students in an ever-changing world.”
That was also the year, as it happened, that Premier Kenney, the scion of a private school principal, became premier of Alberta and had the opportunity to put his eccentric notions about education into practice.
He was heavily influenced by religious zealots and their private-school movement in the United States, and seized with the idea students were being “hard-wired with collectivist ideas” by a school system run by liberals. “That’s kind of a cultural challenge for any conservative party,” he told his friend, the right-wing commentator Ezra Levant, in 2016. “We’ve got to figure out how to break that nut.”
Alberta Progressive Conservative governments had been at work for years on a revision of the curriculum, work that the NDP Government elected in 2015 had continued. It’s likely that curriculum, if the work had been completed, would have been happily adopted by the N.W.T.
But a few months after the UCP’s election, Alberta Education Minister Adriana Lagrange, doubtless operating on Mr. Kenney’s instructions, spiked that work. She ripped up a memorandum of agreement with the Alberta Teacher’s Association to collaborate on the curriculum, and hurriedly began cobbling together a new curriculum that would meet the premier’s ideological metrics. No teachers were involved in writing the draft.
The historian hired to advise on the social studies curriculum, a former political aide to Premier Kenney when he was a minister in the Conservative federal government, was known to have downplayed the deaths of Indigenous children in Residential School system and dismissed the teaching of First Nations perspectives as a “fad” and “agit-prop.”
The partial result was the K-6 curriculum released by the Kenney Government in late March, panned by teachers, reviled by curriculum experts and mocked internationally as age-inappropriate, outdated, Eurocentric, jargon-riddled, inaccurate, unconcerned with developing critical thinking skills, and rife with plagiarism from such sources as the Wikipedia and Cotton Belt U.S. States’ textbooks.
Which brings us back to the N.W.T. Education Department, conducting research and consulting with educators, Indigenous governments and the Northwest Territories Teachers Association. What they must have made of Alberta’s “reforms” was politely left out of yesterday’s release.
But reading between its lines, it’s pretty easy to imagine.
“B.C.’s curriculum was very clearly the most aligned to the N.W.T.,” the news release says, noting that it “builds on students’ natural curiosity, inventiveness, and creativity.”
By contrast, the new Alberta curriculum emphasizes rote memorization of lists of facts and dates, and seems intended to stifle creativity, at least if it leads graduates to reconsider the policies traditionally associated with conservative parties, as per Mr. Kenney’s remarks to Mr. Levant.
“Crucially, Indigenous worldviews, knowledge, and perspectives are integrated in all of B.C.’s curricula in a meaningful and intentional way, and are reflected in students’ mandatory learning outcomes,” the N.W.T. release goes on to say. “B.C. designed its curriculum and assessments to be flexible, which allows the N.W.T. to adapt the curriculum to fit our territorial context and ensures that local Indigenous content can be integrated across the curriculum.”
“With an emphasis on Indigenous knowledge, and a focus on literacy and numeracy skills, I am confident that this curriculum will benefit all of the N.W.T.’s JK-12 students,” said Mr. Simpson.
“First Peoples’ principles, histories and ways of knowing are woven throughout our curriculum, and it allows for hands-on and career-centred learning to create equity and opportunities for all students,” Ms. Whiteside added.
“This an embarrassing blow to Alberta’s reputation,” said Sarah Hoffman, the Alberta NDP Opposition’s education critic. “Adriana LaGrange needs to explain: if this curriculum is not good enough for students in the Northwest Territories, why should anyone believe it’s good enough for Alberta’s kids?”
In early March, Ms. Hoffman warned that the N.W.T. was considering the switch.
Now that is has happened, she said yesterday, “this decision by the Northwest Territories should be a wake-up call for the UCP.”
Moving from the specific to the general, as one often needs to do to understand the impact of policy decisions, the Kenney Curriculum is a microcosm of much else that has gone awry under the UCP government, from the abandonment of efforts to diversify the economy, to the defunding of post-secondary education, to the ludicrous “Energy War Room,” to the deadly mishandling of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Alas, this is a government that doesn’t accept the premise of the wake-up calls it keeps receiving.
CBC loses top investigative journalists
Investigative journalists Charles Rusnell and Jennie Russell revealed yesterday on Twitter that they are leaving the CBC – bad news for citizens who depend on news that digs beyond the press releases sent out by governments and corporations.
Mr. Rusnell and Ms. Russell have broken a steady stream of important stories for CBC Edmonton – embarrassing Progressive Conservative, NDP and UCP governments alike over the years. They often encountered considerable resistance from the CBC’s timid editors.
“We are proud of the work we did and we believe it’s now more important than ever to hold power to account in Alberta,” Mr. Rusnell tweeted yesterday. “To that end, we hope we can find new outlets for our investigative accountability journalism in 2022.”
“If anyone is looking for two investigative reporters with a lot of experience and a proven track record, our DMs are open,” he added in another tweet.
Just Me
I guess this means that the government of N.W.T. will become a new target for the increasingly thin-skinned and tantrum raging Premier Crying & Screaming Midget. No doubt, Kenney will claim that the N.W.T. has come under the influence of commies and liberals, seeking to indoctrinate youth into their leftist cult and destroy the traditional family unit
Now that it has become apparent that Alberta is becoming an increasingly pariah state, one wonders how much further this will go? Scott Moe of Saskatchewan, always a reliable stooge for Kenney and the Sask Party’s Calgary-based donors, will start to feel the pressure to keep away from the stupid going on in Alberta. Now that Manitoba’s Brian Pallister has left the scene, leaving behind a new premier and government desperate to break from whatever connections the Pallister had with Kenney, Alberta to becoming even more isolated within Western Canada. Even Doug Ford, once a cornerstone of Kenney’s resistance against PMJT, is now constantly mentioning the supportive efforts of Trudeau and Freeland for Ontario. There can be no doubt that Ford likely doesn’t even return Kenney’s phone calls anymore, because he’s just not very important these days. Ford is such a bad ally and boyfriend.
This must just completely test Kenney’s temperament to no end, now that the much vaunted Resistance has completely crumbled. What else is he to do, apart from walling himself up inside the SkyPalace/Führerbunker, planning all kinds of diversions to confuse Alberta, while dreaming up even more schemes to deny Brian Jean his nomination? Of course, Kenney is also plowing through his mountain of cough syrup, becoming more desperate for some kind of avenue to save his political career and his birthright to claim his place in the PMO.
At some point, Brian Jean will come pounding on the door, demanding that his nomination be recognized. Or, he will go on the road to every rural UCP riding and slam Kenney into oblivion.
There is no Prime Minister Andrew Scheer or Erin O’Toole to save Kenney now. One wonders if Erin O’Toole believes Kenney is the one behind the effort to oust him as the CPC’s leader. Maybe O’Toole’s not returning Kenney’s phone calls, either. Judging by the ‘wall of diversity’ behind O’Toole and Skippy Poilievre these days, which features no white middle-aged men, but plenty of non-blond women (CONs do love their blondes, however) one Sikh CPC MP (Jasraj Singh Hallan and Tom Uppal) and one member of the LGBT2Q+ community. (Melissa Lantsman, another Hill+Knowlton pinhead) Much to Kenney’s dismay, O’Toole wants a Red Tory veneer to his benches.
Alberta is becoming known, like North Korea, as a Hermit Kingdom. And I need more popcorn.
ayeamaye
Very bad news related here and another blow to democracy. The people must have a strong independant press and the way things are going we will be left with Facebook.
JFK said it the best:
https://youtu.be/qvSD6If3zds
P.Hertel
In the same way that the NWT decision reflects on the UCP, it seems to me the Rusnells’ decision appears to reflect on the CBC.
Dave
Well few schools and educators in Alberta were enthusiastic about Kenney’s curriculum revisions, so it should not be a surprise a jurisdiction freer to choose would say we’re not going along with this nonsense any more. Of course, their message was put more politely, but in the end they dropped the Alberta curriculum just the same.
This is very embarrassing for Kenney. This is not some eastern jurisdiction that Kenney likes to demonize or dismiss at times, but a neighbouring one that historically has a particularly close relationship with Alberta due to its size and location.
I doubt this will have much impact on Kenney. He has already dug a deep hole here with no easy way out, even if he wanted. However this should serve as a wake up call for most other Albertans. There are negative effects from continuing to go down the path of kookiness the UCP seems inclined to do. One big one, of course, is the quality and reputation of Alberta’s education system will continue to be diminished, particularly outside of Alberta.
Abs
We have a sick, deluded government in our province. We are a national disgrace, certainly, and an international disgrace, definitely.
What a shame to lose two of the few Alberta journalists who have been holding this bent and twisted regime to account.
Kang
Pity about the CBC throwing out two investigative reporters working in Alberta. But hasn’t this has happened before? When thinking about the CBC the words of Scottish poet Robbie Burns come to mind: “Wee, sleeket, cowran, tim’rous beastie.”
Phlogiston
Although reputation is important and should not be underestimated, the damage caused by reputational loss is nothing compared to the real damage that this retrograde, “new” curriculum will do to the province’s students and, as a long-term consequence, our economy and social fabric.
How many ways can Premier Bumbles find to make this province a worse place to live than it was when he found it? It seems there is no limit to his willful, blinkered blindness, ignorance, and incompetence. I read a headline today that he is now musing to return to the regressive flat tax that the NDP rightly removed. More give aways to the rich.
That is sad news indeed about Charles Rusnell and Jennie Russell. Their reporting was always top notch.