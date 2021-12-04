Alberta Politics
Outlander series author Diana Gabaldon (Photo: Greg Macvean, The Scotsman).
Go Tell the Bees That I Am Gone by Diana Gabaldon tops independent bookshops’ weekly Alberta fiction bestseller list

Here are the lists of the top 10 fiction and non-fiction titles sold by independent booksellers in Alberta during the week ended Sunday, Nov. 28, 2021.

The lists are compiled by the Book Publishers Association of Alberta, and include sales at Audreys Books and Glass Bookshop in Edmonton.

ALBERTA FICTION BESTSELLERS

1. Go Tell the Bees That I Am Gone – Diana Gabaldon (Doubleday Canada)2. Five Little Indians – Michelle Good (Harper Perennial)
3. State of Terror – Louise Penny and Hillary Rodham Clinton (Simon & Schuster)
4. Dune – Frank Herbert (Ace Books)
5. What Strange Paradise – Omar El Akkad (McClelland & Stewart)
6. The Apollo Murders – Chris Hadfield (Random House Canada)
7. The Strangers – Katherena Vermette (Hamish Hamilton)
8. The Lincoln Highway – Amor Towles (Viking)
9. The Thursday Murder Club – Richard Osman (Viking)
10. The Seven Husbands of Evelyn Hugo – Taylor Jenkins Reid (Washington Square Press)

ALBERTA NON-FICTION BESTSELLERS

1. These Precious Days – Ann Patchett (Harper)2. Braiding Sweetgrass – Robin Wall Kimmerer (Milkweed Editions)
3. An Altar in the World – Barbara Brown Taylor (HarperOne)
4. Talking to Canadians – Rick Mercer (Doubleday Canada)
5. After The Force – ed. Debbie J. Doyle (Durvile Publications) * +
6. No One Wins Alone – Mark Messier (Simon & Schuster) *
7. Stories of Métis Women – ed. Bailey Oster and Marilyn Lizee (Durvile Publications) * +
8. The Storyteller – Dave Grohl (HarperCollins Canada)
9. Whitewater Cooks Together Again – Shelley Adams (self-published)
10. Permanent Astonishment – Tomson Highway (Doubleday Canada)

* Alberta Author   + Alberta Publisher

The independent bookstores contributing to this weekly list are:

Audreys Books, Edmonton
Cafe Books, Canmore
Drawn to Books, Edmonton
Glass Bookshop, Edmonton
Monkeyshines Books, Calgary
Owl’s Nest Books, Calgary
Pages on Kensington, Calgary
Shelf Life Books, Calgary
The Next Page, Calgary
Three Hills Books, Three Hills

