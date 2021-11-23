What is it about environmentalist and scholar David Suzuki that makes Alberta Conservatives lose their minds?

What is it about David Suzuki that makes Alberta’s Conservatives lose their minds?
On Saturday, the high-profile Vancouver-based scientist, environmentalist and broadcaster spoke at a protest in Victoria where he warned of the possibility of violence if politicians keep failing to act against climate change.
During the “funeral for the future,” Dr. Suzuki gave a short interview to a Victoria TV station in which he asserted that “we’re in deep, deep doo-doo. And they’ve been telling us, the leading experts, for over 40 years.”
“This is what we’ve come to, and the next stage after this is, there’re gonna be pipelines blown up if our leaders don’t pay attention to what’s going on.”
Even though the interview has been clearly edited – we don’t hear the question Dr. Suzuki was asked, and there is an obvious edit between the two statements transcribed above – it’s patently clear he was warning of the danger of violence, not advocating it.
Readers can watch the CHEK News clip here for themselves.
News coverage by the Postmedia newspaper chain, however, spun the environmentalist’s words to give the impression he was advocating violence.
“‘Pipelines will be blown up,’ says David Suzuki, if leaders don’t act on climate change,” screeched the headline in Postmedia’s National Post, and in identical coverage in the U.S.-owned newspaper chain’s smaller regional Postlets.
In case readers were too thick to get the false inference Dr. Suzuki was threatening violence, not warning about it, a subhead says, “Critics called the statement ‘dangerous’ and ‘reckless’.” The reporter trowelled the implication on by referring to Dr. Suzuki in his lead as, “the godfather of the Canadian environmental movement.” (Emphasis added.)
Whether it was the tendentious headline or just the fact anyone would dare to oppose a pipeline project, this quickly sent the usual suspects in Alberta politics over the edge.
“This incitement to violence by David Suzuki is dangerous, and should be condemned universally,” Premier Jason Kenney tweeted, providing a link to the Post story. “In Canada we resolve our differences peacefully and democratically, not with threats of terrorism or acts of violence,” he added piously.
As an aside, in Canada we resolve serious and obviously false defamations like this one through the civil courts. Dr. Suzuki would be within his rights to consider a defamation action against the premier for his false and defamatory statement.
“Environment” Minister Jason Nixon – sorry, but the first word of his title screams for scare quotes – got up on his hind legs in the Legislature and accused Dr. Suzuki of advocating “ecoterrorism.”
“David Suzuki is so out of touch with the real world that he advocates, Mr. Speaker, for ecoterrorism towards Canadian people and industries,” Mr. Nixon told the House. “This is completely unacceptable and extremely reckless.”
Of course, Dr. Suzuki cannot pursue a legal case against Mr. Nixon for the falsehood he uttered in the Chamber, where absolute privilege reigns. The minister went on to accuse the NDP of “collaborating” with Dr. Suzuki, although this seems like a more pardonable lie, all part of the game played in the Legislature. But if Mr. Nixon were an honourable man, he would withdraw his calumny against Dr. Suzuki and apologize.
Not so long ago, when W. Brett Wilson, the well-known oil billionaire and social media nuisance, called for environmentalists to be hanged for “treason” – that is, for advocating against further expansion of the fossil fuel industry – Mr. Kenney had nary a word to say in condemnation.
It is fair to say that calling environmentalists, as Mr. Wilson tweeted, “Bastards. Slimy bastards. Hang them for treason….” is an actual incitement to violence that should be condemned universally.
Condemnation from the Kenney Government was swift, however, when an anti-vaxx protester left a noose outside a United Conservative Party minister’s home. “Intimidation and threats of violence are never acceptable,” tweeted Justice Minister Kaycee Madu at the time, as self-righteously as the premier.
Nor was there such a hysterical reaction back in the 1990s when someone was actually bombing natural gas pumping sites in northern Alberta. Politicians here remained calm even when Wiebo Ludwig was identified as a suspect, arrested, tried and sent to jail.
Well, times were different then. The Conservatives of the day styled themselves progressive, and were unchallenged by a large and effective Opposition in the House. They were, in fact, for the most part reasonable people.
That too was before North American conservatives routinely winked at calls for violence against their political enemies.
Moreover, despite Mr. Ludwig’s opposition to the impact of the fossil fuel industry on the Christian community he led near Hythe, he was not so different in ways such as his religious convictions and complexion from the Conservative base.
Mr. Ludwig died of cancer a decade ago, and his transgressions are all but forgotten in Alberta politics today.
But as for Dr. Suzuki, he lives in the heads of the oil evangelists of the UCP.
Who can forget the screeching hysteria in 2018 when the University of Alberta dared to grant him an honorary degree celebrating his distinguished academic career. Mr. Kenney put out a social media video calling him “a multi-millionaire who regurgitates the same message of defamation against what is the most ethical oil industry on earth.”
Despite the abuse the university suffered, it bravely granted the degree – no doubt prompting the Kenney Government’s ongoing vendetta that continues to kill jobs and programs at the respected institution today.
But Dr. Suzuki – like the Energizer Bunny – is unstoppable. He still generates headlines and lends credibility to his cause, driving Alberta Conservatives around the bend.
Jason Kenney’s prayers have been answered – a big distraction to take away the focus from his leadership problems, at least temporarily, and to potentially rally and unite the base.
They weren’t even his own words, although the UCP did have to do some spinning to change what was said into what they wanted. However, as the saying goes if you have to explain what you said, you are losing and the headline writers and columnists for conservative leaning newspapers will certainly do no favours or be of any help to Suzuki in that regard.
Of course Suzuki’s main interest is not Alberta politics or the impact of what he said will have on it. Being candid and saying what you think has long been a political minefield for those on the right, but there is no reason it can not also be problematic for others too. What some take as a warning can seem to be a threat to others.
I am sure Kenney and the UCP will milk this unexpected comment for all it is worth. They tend to do best when they have external enemies to rally Albertans against, even if they have to create much of the story about it themselves.
Bill Malcolm
The usual rabble of climate change denying Alberta stunned nutjobs acting on cue to defend the indefensible, along with Old Toole. The ethical oil bit is getting long in the tooth when it’s obvious that large lakes of tailing ponds can be seen from space and need only a big rainstorm to utterly ruin the MacKenzie watershed. But small narrow minds tend to fix on a slogan for ever even when environmental monitoring is reduced — the one I laugh at most is: the free market solves everything. Except what ails you. Suzuki has written off both kenney and Trudeau as being completely worthless anyway.
BC “Liberal” leadership candidate Ellis Ross on Suzuki: “You can’t tell me he didn’t know exactly what he was inferring,” When will supposedly educated pols learn the English language? Ellis baby, the word you so desperately seek is “implying”, not “inferring”; you made the inference.
Anonymous
As I recall, Wiebo Ludwig had some serious concerns about industrial activity going on by his farm, which was making him, as well as others in his family, and his livestock sick. He was also framed for blowing up natural gas pumping sites, when he wasn’t responsible for doing so. The police (Mounties) did that, in an attempt to pin it on Wiebo Ludwig. Peter Lougheed, being a true conservative, was not one who would let industrial activity override environmental concerns. In 2005, Peter Lougheed was curious to see how the oilsands was being developed in Fort McMurray. Flying above the city, in a helicopter, he was not too enthralled at what he saw. The ultra rapid pace of the oilsands development agitated him greatly, and he said that if things weren’t curtailed, to one oilsands project at a time, we’d be seeing big problems in the future. We have, thanks to Ralph Klein. Albertans are saddled with a $260 billion cost to fix the damages left by the oil companies in Alberta. This isn’t a good thing at all. Environmental concerns cannot be shoved by the wayside, regardless of what these pretend conservatives and Reformers want to tell people. The UCP also doesn’t care about the environment. Look at what they were doing with Peter Lougheed’s 1976 Coal Policy. Everyone does need to be concerned about the environment. We only have one planet Earth. It’s not going to help us if our air is so polluted, our water is also badly polluted, we have contaminated soil, and we have record levels of drought. All the money in the world won’t solve the problems we will see from this.
Just Me
Say one thing that is out of line with Albertans’ SoCON/O & G/Alberta Uber Alles world-view and it’s all terrorism.
Suzuki was pointing to a credible reality that failure to resolve the Climate Change Crisis will result is extreme action, like blowing up pipelines, carpet bombing the Tarsands into oblivion, and executing everyone who refuses to give up their ICE cars. As much as this is personal aspiration for a path to a better world, it’s clear that action delayed invites disaster in the future. The situation in BC reveals more than ever that action is coming, so Alberta better get on board or be crushed. This is the part where the consultation happens, in case Kenney wasn’t paying attention.
But the UCP is too involved in binge-drinking and skirt-chasing to notice or care.
Patrick Hertel
“What is it about David Suzuki that makes Alberta’s Conservatives lose their minds?”
‘Well you know you can’t spend what you ain’t got,
You can’t lose what you ain’t never had’ – Muddy Waters
JS bow valley
Scientists have been warning for about half a century now that if we keep burning fossil fuels that whole towns would disappear due to fires and floods. Critical infrastructure would be destroyed by weather fuelled catastrophes. Fire and drought would make once bread basket agricultural areas no longer feasible for major agricultural purposes. Oh, and global civilization will most likely collapse. Good thing that doesn’t sound like anything we have today.
Political Ranger
Only in Albaturda does a fence post like Jason Nixon get an opportunity to have his ridiculous rantings about Dr. David Suzuki recorded and repeated. It’s shameful and embarrassing.
Dilbit
My facts need checking but, I think it’s important to understand some details of the context regarding TC’s involvement in this Coastal Gas-link pipeline that the mainstream”journalists” have failed to provide regarding the pipeline most likely to be attacked if that’s even acceptable to speculate about. First, TC saw this resistance to their CGL project long ago and viewed it as a business risk, so back in around 2019 they went to their friends in the UCP government for help. Magically AIMCO (Alberta Investment Management Corp.) rode to their rescue (along with KKR) by relieving them of their 65% stake in the pipeline project with an injection of nearly 2 billion dollars much of which was Alberta pension money which enhanced TC’s balance sheet and relieved them of substantial risk. That was prior to, but arguably likely coordinated with the UCP betting over a billion dollars on TC Energy’s Keystone XL boondoggle along with 6 ish billion in loan guarantees. The Kenny Casino where Albertans always lose because our government is too hopelessly incompetent to stay out of private enterprise or pick winners when they do get involved? Ya! Those guys! Next up? Eastern slope open pit coal mines! Yay! Please feel free to improve the accuracy of this because I’m just posting from memory, a suspect source!
Bob Raynard
I expect there is a lot of frustration in the lower mainland as the area gets devastated by climate change while Alberta continues to push its fossil fuel industry.
Lulymay
Don’t worry — the Fraser Valley will still continue to vote for the ReformaCons and, as usual, blame those godless socialists for all their problems.
ema
Listening to the reprehensible (Big Jay) Nixon blather on yesterday was so full of irony that it was almost comedic. Anyone that has followed his own troubled past must surely see his outburst as nothing but theatre.
Roger
To answer the question posed by the headline: Intelligence, scientific training, compassion and a world vision.
Geoffrey Pounder
“Who can forget the screeching hysteria in 2018 when the University of Alberta dared to grant him an honorary degree celebrating his distinguished academic career. Mr. Kenney put out a social media video calling him ‘a multi-millionaire who regurgitates the same message of defamation against what is the most ethical oil industry on earth.'”
Just what you’d expect from our reactionary right-wing oil-soaked politicians.
Of course, our progressive saviour Rachel Notley was more or less on the same page:
“Speaking personally as an alumni (sic), I’m not a big fan of this decision. It struck me as being a bit tone deaf.”
“If I’d been on the senate, I wouldn’t have personally voted for it.”
https://www.cbc.ca/news/canada/edmonton/rachel-notley-suzuki-honorary-degree-university-of-alberta-1.4635006
DIY
Good point. Is that institutional capture? Still, I’ll take a captured NDP gov’t over a captured UCP gov’t any day. 🙂
Abs
Q: What is it about David Suzuki that makes Alberta’s Conservatives lose their minds?
A: It’s the nature of things around here. Bwahahahaha?
Lars
I think partly it’s because he cheerfully concedes nothing to them, and makes it clear, subtly, that he doesn’t take them seriously.
A little bird
Nixon talks about violence like someone whose never had a restraining order filed against them.
It’s worth repeating Duncan Kinney’s observation that other than Wiebo the only one blowing up oil and gas infrastructure in Alberta has been the RCMP.
As was revealed later, they blew up most of the ones attributed to Trickle Creek too.
Abs
Who can forget the mystery letter anonymously penned to a local newspaper, and the ridiculous use of still photos from a postal outlet security camera of people waiting in line to…(shudder)…mail letters? All an elaborate ruse by the RCMP, intended to encourage neighbors to rat each other out. Those were the days.
Athabascan
In Alberta, if you love clean water to drink and bath in, and you enjoy fresh air you can breathe, then you are defined as an Eco-terrorist according to the UCP.
Why don’ they just rename themselves the fossil fuel party of Alberta? They don’t seem to care about anything else.
Jimmy
Misrepresentation of and demonization of views other than his own are features of Kenney style authoritarianism. Dr. Suzuki has been a UCP pantomime bad guy since at least the 2019 provincial election victory speech. That evening the loudest crowd jeers and boos were generated by Kenney’s mention of the David Suzuki Foundation. This despite his naming of “OPEC dictatorships – foreign funded special interests – the Rockefeller Brothers Foundation – HSBC – Vladimir Putin’s Russia – Tides Foundation – Ottawa Federal Government – Lead Now” each spawning similar but quieter booing.
When the promise of tens of thousands of jobs fails to materialize finger pointing becomes the fall back distraction.
This is yaky dog behavior at its worst trumping thoughtful leadership from both Jasons.
Jimmy
Speaking of honorary degrees was it Kenney who suggested that the University of Calgary should award to the verbose climate change denier Rex Murphy.
Kang
It is basic economics which is causing the fossil energy types in Alberta to come unhinged even though most of them do not understand it. As heavy industry electrifies everything from steel making to heavy transportation, the long-term value of all the unrefined tar just keeps going down.
Most of the big players in oil and gas understand this, which is why the current blip in oil and gas prices has yet to produce a boom in jobs or new projects. To give you an idea of how stupid some of these guys are, one tar sands executive is touting small modular nuclear reactors to provide the energy to cook their tar, while BC Hydro is completing a hydro dam just a few hundred kilometers from Ft. Mac which could cook all their tar with greener and cheaper electricity. Don’t get me started on how hydrogen is based on ignorance of the basic laws of thermodynamics most of us learned in elementary school.
It is over, and the more these guys hire the RCMP to violate civil liberties, lock up journalists, and buy politicians and Judges to murder our childrens’ futures, the less credible and more isolated Alberta will be. The fact is the climate crisis created by burning stuff, especially fossil fuel. This is an existential threat to humans. We are the top predator species on the planet and every time there has been a major climate change, without exception, it is the top predators that get wiped out. Dr. Suzuki is just reminding them of this and the UCP types just don’t like it.
Bret LArson
The hypocrisy behind his stances and the the federal government paying for it might have something to do with it.
As to pipelines will be blown up. Why are hydrocarbon installations the focus of attacks. They wouldn’t produce it if people didnt pay for it. People use hydrocarbons to survive. Go about their daily tasks and feed others. Seems like a good thing not a bad thing.
Compared to other bad things like shipping oil and gas by train.
Which leads to the question, if armed defiance is imminent and Suzuki proselytizing instigated it, will he be jailed as a terrorist?