Joshua Whitehead’s Jonny Appleseed is back atop independent booksellers’ fiction bestseller list for week ended Nov. 7

Here are the lists of the top 10 fiction and non-fiction titles sold by independent booksellers in Alberta during the week ended Sunday, Nov. 7, 2021.

The lists are compiled by the Book Publishers Association of Alberta, and include sales at Audreys Books and Glass Bookshop in Edmonton.

ALBERTA FICTION BESTSELLERS

1. Jonny Appleseed – Joshua Whitehead (Arsenal Pulp Press) *

2. Dune – Frank Herbert (Ace Books)

3. State of Terror – Louise Penny and Hillary Rodham Clinton (Simon & Schuster)

4. Fight Night – Miriam Toews (Knopf Canada)

5. Five Little Indians – Michelle Good (Harper Perennial)

6. The Lincoln Highway – Amor Towles (Viking)

7. The Spirits Up – Todd Babiak (McClelland & Stewart) *

8. Cloud Cuckoo Land – Anthony Doerr (Scribner)

9. The Apollo Murders – Chris Hadfield (Random House Canada)

10. The Seven Husbands of Evelyn Hugo – Taylor Jenkins Reid (Washington Square Press)

ALBERTA NON-FICTION BESTSELLERS

1. Every Conversation Counts – Riaz Meghji (Page Two Books)

2. No One Wins Alone – Mark Messier (Simon & Schuster) *

3. Talking to Canadians – Rick Mercer (Doubleday Canada)

4. Immune – Philipp Dettmer (Random House)

5. Braiding Sweetgrass – Robin Wall Kimmerer (Milkweed Editions)

6. Finding the Mother Tree – Suzanne Simard (Knopf)

7. “Indian” in the Cabinet – Jody Wilson-Raybould (HarperCollins)

8. Praying to the West – Omar Mouallem (Simon & Schuster) *

9. The Daily Laws – Robert Greene (Viking)

10. Richard Wagamese Selected – Richard Wagamese (Douglas & McIntyre)

* Alberta Author + Alberta Publisher

The independent bookstores contributing to this weekly list are:

Audreys Books, Edmonton

Cafe Books, Canmore

Drawn to Books, Edmonton

Glass Bookshop, Edmonton

Monkeyshines Books, Calgary

Owl’s Nest Books, Calgary

Pages on Kensington, Calgary

Shelf Life Books, Calgary

The Next Page, Calgary

Three Hills Books, Three Hills