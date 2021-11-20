Alberta Politics
Alberta Premier Jason Kenney, back in the day (Photo: David J. Climenhaga).
Alberta Politics

Interesting times for Jason Kenney: Premier’s loyalists fail to block motion to defang rebel constituency associations

Posted on November 20, 2021, 1:31 am
3 mins

The motion that would have quickly solved Alberta Premier Jason Kenney’s most pressing political problem failed to pass last night at the United Conservative Party’s annual general meeting near Calgary.

The constitutional amendment proposed by the Edmonton-North West UCP constituency association, which is headed by Premier Kenney’s communications manager, would have raised the number of constituency associations required to demand a quick leadership review from 22 to 29. 

George Clark, the #Kudatah guy (Photo: David J. Climenhaga).

The problem with the present situation from Mr. Kenney’s perspective is that 22 rebellious constituency association boards have already voted to require an early review.

It wasn’t that the nays had it. The constitutional amendment received the support of 57 per cent of the UCP members voting on the resolution. 

Alas for the premier, the UCP constitution dates back to the days when the grassroots populist philosophy of the Wildrose Party was still influential in Alberta conservative circles, and requires a 75-per-cent supermajority for constitutional change. 

That’s a high bar – too high even for a master manipulator like Premier Kenney, it turned out last night.

While this certainly won’t be the end of Mr. Kenney, it raises the tantalizing possibility, suggested by veteran political columnist Graham Thomson yesterday, that it may offer a glimpse of the beginning of the end. 

We’ll see what happens. Mr. Kenney already faces a leadership review in April, so moving it ahead by a few weeks may not make it much more than an inconvenience. Or he may yet find another way to derail his foes’ effort. 

Veteran political commentator Graham Thomson (Photo: Provenance uncertain).

In the meantime, according to reports coming from the convention floor at the Grey Eagle Casino on the Tsuut’ina Nation adjacent to the city of Calgary, George Clark of the Calgary-East UCP constituency association was on his feet supporting Mr. Kenney, arguing 22 seats was just too low a threshold. 

Can this be the same George Clark who promised in 2016 the NDP government could be toppled with a snap of the fingers by a visit to the Queen in London, a bloodless #Kudatah?

If so, that wasn’t necessarily the only irony of the AGM’s first night. The CBC reported that a group of anti-vaccine protestors calling for the premier’s head – once the kind of people whose support he would have courted – blocked the doors for a spell, preventing some delegates from making it into the hall in time for the debate on the constitutional resolution.

We await developments. 

PREVIOUS ARTICLE

Expecting a battle royale over Jason Kenney’s fate at this weekend’s UCP annual general meeting? Don’t bet on it!

Related Post

UCP bulls ahead with plan to ignore public employees’ collective agreements

UCP bulls ahead with plan to ignore public employees’ collective agreements
Climenhaga / Jun 13
Just when the nattering nabobs of neoliberal negativism felt safe to write off the NDP, the crack of Doomsday opens!

Just when the nattering nabobs of neoliberal negativism felt safe to write off the NDP, the crack of Doomsday opens!
Climenhaga / Apr 14
$15 is too low, and three years is too long to wait, for a higher Alberta minimum wage

$15 is too low, and three years is too long to wait, for a higher Alberta minimum wage
Climenhaga / Jun 4
Stephen Mandel to lead Alberta Party; probably won’t take Tory insider’s advice to go ‘ultra-left’

Stephen Mandel to lead Alberta Party; probably won’t take Tory insider’s advice to go ‘ultra-left’
Climenhaga / Feb 28

Leave a Reply

  • (not be published)