Five Little Indians by Michelle Good returns to top of independent Alberta bookshops’ bestseller list for week ended Nov. 21

Here are the lists of the top 10 fiction and non-fiction titles sold by independent booksellers in Alberta during the week ended Sunday, Nov. 21, 2021.

The lists are compiled by the Book Publishers Association of Alberta, and include sales at Audreys Books and Glass Bookshop in Edmonton.

I’m afraid I missed the bestseller list last weekend, seeing as the United Conservative Party just kept making news at its annual general meeting all through the weekend. The fiction list for the week ended Nov. 14 was led by What Strange Paradise by Omar El Akkad and the non-fiction list by Seven Days in Hell by David O’Keefe.

ALBERTA FICTION BESTSELLERS

1. Five Little Indians – Michelle Good (Harper Perennial)

2. What Strange Paradise – Omar El Akkad (McClelland & Stewart)

3. Dune – Frank Herbert (Ace Books)

4. State of Terror – Louise Penny and Hillary Rodham Clinton (Simon & Schuster)

5. The Apollo Murders – Chris Hadfield (Random House Canada)

6. Fight Night – Miriam Toews (Knopf Canada)

7. Normal People – Sally Rooney (Vintage Canada)

8. Tainna – Norma Dunning (Douglas & McIntyre) *

9. The Midnight Library – Matt Haig (HarperCollins)

10. Cloud Cuckoo Land – Anthony Doerr (Scribner)

ALBERTA NON-FICTION BESTSELLERS

1. Indigenous Relations – Bob Joseph (Page Two Books)

2. Just Between Us – Meredith Jacobs and Sofie Jacobs (Chronicle Books)

3. Finding the Mother Tree – Suzanne Simard (Knopf)

4. Talking to Canadians – Rick Mercer (Doubleday Canada)

5. Unreconciled – Jesse Wente (Allen Lane)

6. What Happened to You? – Oprah Winfrey and Bruce D. Perry (Flatiron Books)

7. One Game at a Time – Harnarayan Singh (McClelland & Stewart) *

8. Strong Towns – Charles L. Marohn Jr. (John Wiley & Sons)

9. After The Force – ed. Debbie J. Doyle (Durvile Publications) * +

10. Braiding Sweetgrass – Robin Wall Kimmerer (Milkweed Editions)

* Alberta Author + Alberta Publisher

The independent bookstores contributing to this weekly list are:

Audreys Books, Edmonton

Cafe Books, Canmore

Drawn to Books, Edmonton

Glass Bookshop, Edmonton

Monkeyshines Books, Calgary

Owl’s Nest Books, Calgary

Pages on Kensington, Calgary

Shelf Life Books, Calgary

The Next Page, Calgary

Three Hills Books, Three Hills