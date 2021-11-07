Edmonton author Theresa Shea’s The Shade Tree tops Alberta independent bookshops’ bestseller list for week ended Oct. 31

Here are the lists of the top 10 fiction and non-fiction titles sold by independent booksellers in Alberta during the week ended Sunday, Oct. 31, 2021.

The lists are compiled by the Book Publishers Association of Alberta, and include sales at Audreys Books and Glass Bookshop in Edmonton.

ALBERTA FICTION BESTSELLERS

1. The Shade Tree – Theresa Shea (Guernica Editions) *

2. State of Terror – Louise Penny and Hillary Rodham Clinton (Simon & Schuster)

3. A Burning – Megha Majumdar (Vintage)

4. Dune – Frank Herbert (Ace Books)

5. The Apollo Murders – Chris Hadfield (Random House Canada)

6. Everything I Never Told You – Celeste Ng (Penguin Books)

7. Fight Night – Miriam Toews (Knopf Canada)

8. Silverview – John Le Carré (Viking)

9. The Lincoln Highway – Amor Towles (Viking)

10. The Spirits Up – Todd Babiak (McClelland & Stewart)

ALBERTA NON-FICTION BESTSELLERS

1. 21 Things You May Not Know About the Indian Act – Bob Joseph (Page Two Books)

2. Ten Lessons for a Post-Pandemic World – Fareed Zakaria (W.W. Norton)

3. No One Wins Alone – Mark Messier (Simon & Schuster) *

4. Braiding Sweetgrass – Robin Wall Kimmerer (Milkweed Editions)

5. “Indian” in the Cabinet – Jody Wilson-Raybould (HarperCollins)

6. Finding the Mother Tree – Suzanne Simard (Knopf)

7. The Dawn of Everything – David Graeber and David Wengrow (McClelland & Stewart)

8. Making Math Stick – David Costello (Pembroke Publishers)

9. The Body Keeps the Score – Bessel van der Kolk (Penguin Books)

10. Drawdown – ed. Paul Hawken (Penguin Books)

* Alberta Author + Alberta Publisher

The independent bookstores contributing to this weekly list are:

Audreys Books, Edmonton

Cafe Books, Canmore

Drawn to Books, Edmonton

Glass Bookshop, Edmonton

Monkeyshines Books, Calgary

Owl’s Nest Books, Calgary

Pages on Kensington, Calgary

Shelf Life Books, Calgary

The Next Page, Calgary

Three Hills Books, Three Hills