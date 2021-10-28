UCP Government imploding? Sexual harassment scandal hits Premier’s Office hours after supposed referendum victory

Premier Jason Kenney had less than 24 hours to savour his dubious victory in Alberta’s anti-equalization referendum before a serious scandal involving accusations of sexual-harassment, heavy drinking in the office, and the firing of a victim hit the headlines.
It’s not clear if the revelation a former ministerial chief of staff has filed a lawsuit claiming she was unjustly fired for complaining about sexual harassment in a workplace where open drinking and abusive behaviour were tolerated was coincidental or timed to inflict damage on Mr. Kenney.
It hardly matters. This is what the implosion of a government looks like.
For, while Mr. Kenney was not directly implicated in the any of the alleged toxic behaviour, it is obvious the allegations about some of his chosen colleagues and the possibility he may have known about and tolerated unacceptable behaviour has further wounded his already badly tarnished United Conservative Party government.
Soon after the CBC published a story yesterday morning outlining the allegations made by Ariella Kimmel, chief of staff to Jobs, Economy and Innovation Minister Doug Schweitzer until she was fired last February, former UCP deputy leader and status of women minister Leela Aheer began openly calling for Mr. Kenney’s head.
Ms. Aheer, who was kicked out of cabinet by Mr. Kenney in July for criticizing his boozy mid-pandemic Sky Palace patio party, tweeted: “Premier Kenney-you knew! Step down!”
Later, calling the situation “a failure of leadership,” the UCP Caucus member and MLA for Chestermere-Strathmore again told journalists the premier should resign.
There’s more than a whiff of panic in the air as ministers close to Mr. Kenney scramble to figure out their talking points amid a burgeoning sense of scandal.
In her tweet, Ms. Aheer drew a connection to the tolerance for the misdeeds of Calgary City Councillor Sean Chu, a UCP supporter who shortly before the Oct. 18 municipal election was revealed to have received a professional misconduct reprimand for sexual contact with a 16-year-old girl during his years with the Calgary Police Service.
The government’s foes on the left – on a day they were supposed according to Premier Kenney’s narrative to be licking their wounds for their referendum “defeat” – were quick to point out on social media how Government House Leader and Environment Minister Jason Nixon, who Ms. Kimmel said she approached about her concerns, in 2005 fired a woman who complained about sexual harassment at a B.C. worksite.
Ms. Kimmel’s Toronto-based employment lawyer, Kathryn Marshall, is a high-profile conservative commentator whose opinions appear frequently in the National Post. She is the wife of Hamish Marshall, the Conservative Party of Canada’s National Campaign Manager from 2017 to 2019.
“Politicians have to lead by example, and this is going to set a new standard to how political staff need to be treated,” Ms. Marshall told the CBC. Her client is seeking payment of her salary until her contract’s end-date in 2023, in addition to $399,000 in damages.
The CBC reported that Ms. Kimmel’s statement of claim says Ivan Bernardo, former advisor to the then health minister Tyler Shandro, made sexually inappropriate comments to staff members. He left his health ministry advisory role after his contract ended. The statement of claim also described Agriculture Minister Devin Dreeshen, with whom Ms. Kimmel had a relationship, as drinking in his office.
Readers who want the details should read the CBC story.
The important point, though, is that this kind of situation might happen in any government, but it would never be allowed to continue in a properly functioning one.
It appears, however, little was done to stop it on Mr. Kenney’s watch.
This piles onto the sense of deep division between pro- and anti-vaccine UCP MLAs, leaving the impression Mr. Kenney’s grip on power is growing more tenuous by the day.
This doesn’t mean, of course, that Albertans are going to wake up to find Rachel Notley and the NDP back at the helm any time soon.
It does mean, though, that very soon we might have a UCP government with another premier’s name attached to it – although it’s far from clear who among the UCP’s obvious potential leaders would be able to hold the bitterly divided caucus together.
Even if Mr. Kenney can find a way to hang on and avoid the total implosion of his government that right now appears imminent, it hardly speaks well of the party’s long-term prospects.
In order to survive, Alberta’s Conservatives may have to reach back into their more progressive past to find a steady hand who could present a moderate and competent image to help the disunited party start moving forward again.
Indeed, the UCP may require a few years in Opposition before anyone can put Humpty Dumpty together again.
The question is, could the party’s right fringe, which under Mr. Kenney has enjoyed great empowerment, tolerate the likes of a competent old Progressive Conservative like Gary Mar or Jim Dinning trying to bind up their movement’s wounds?
Dave
It like the leaders of the UCP government have been behaving like they were running a frat house party. I suppose this is not totally surprising after the Sky Palace dinner debacle and several notable earlier fiascos.
I suppose then the bad behavior and drinking is at least consistent. However the sexual harassment, ignoring it and this firing is now something far, far worse. I don’t see how Kenney can wiggle his way out of this one.
I suspect some in his own party are now just as tired of all the antics as the rest of us. However, I suspect more are angry about all the damage he has done to the UCP and just want him to stop digging a deeper hole. I believe they probably also realize if they really want to end this continuing damage, they need to change their leader sooner rather than later. Regardless, I am not sure if Humpty Dumpty can be put back together at this point.
Anonymous
I also recall a UCP MLA who did nothing when a single mother was fired from her job, when she reported harrassment at her place of employment. If I am not mistaken, it was one of the MLA’s friends who either managed or owned the business. The profit margins of the business mattered more. It is something of that nature. The UCP are crumbling from within. Their ploy to rule Alberta have been fraught with disaster, from the Reform aided inception of the party. You just cannot trust these pretend conservatives and Reformers. Peter Lougheed knew that you shouldn’t trust Reformers. This latest development is yet another disservice to the UCP and their depleting credibility. If the UCP keeps on behaving so badly, they will see themselves out of power, sooner than they realize.
pogo
“Gary Mar or Jim Dinning trying to bind up their movement’s wounds?”.. Halloween candy! I love it! https://youtu.be/e8xGVnLales
tom
Dave, looked at another way, the question is, could Gary Mar or Jim Dinning tolerate it? And why would they want to?
jimmy
The survival of this gaggle of opportunistic bottom feeders would be of no benefit to Alberta. The UCP has been a failed attempt to unite a very disparate group of individuals driven by personal ambition and characterized by overly simplistic attempts at populism. Albertans are tired of witnessing its buffoon leader throw billions at lost causes, a so called ‘blue ribbon’ panel, a supposedly public, but in fact private enquiry into alleged foreign economic sabotage, and the pathetic and embarrassing attempt at pro fossil propaganda known as the war room.
Workplace intoxication would in many instances lead to dismissal. There is little likelihood of an entitled inebriate minister receiving more than a gentle wrist slap, if that. This is the man that oversaw the Cargill meat plant’s Covid outbreak that in excess of fifteen hundred confirmed cases remains Canada’s largest.
Carlos
Let Jason Kenney fall hopefully with his head down.
What a disgrace.
The UCP had its chance and it has been what I expected – a horrible scandal ridden mess
Bp
SUPPOSED victory?????????? Sore loser much? I’ll be sure to label any of Notley’s victories as SUPPOSED going forward. I’m EMBARRASSED that I used to think you were one of the smartest people in Alberta, Dave. Turns out you’re just another internet troll.
David Climenhaga
No need to feel embarrassed, Bp. The analysis is all mine. We’ll just have to agree to disagree, I guess. The Supreme Court of Canada would appear to agree with me that 61 per cent of a low-turnout election, with a significant voter group disenfranchised, a misleading question proposing a constitutional impossibility that was not about what the principal spokesperson said it was about would not amount to a proper endorsement of the proposition. Moreover, my experience in the labour movement (as another commenter observed under the previous column) is that you’d better have a very high endorsement in the 90-per-cent range if you hope to impress the people on the other side of the table. So, 61 per cent suggests the majority of Albertans didn’t give a hoot about the question, and that doesn’t cut it in the real world. I think Mr. Kenney knows this. In recent times in Alberta, Mr. Kenney could have expected an 80-90-per-cent level of support if only because the folks who rolled their eyes at such nonsense wouldn’t have bothered to cast a ballot. All that said, I make no claim to be one of the smartest people in Alberta. Just one of the more entertaining ones. To paraphrase Ted Morton, the worst premier Alberta never had, I aspire to be “every conservative’s nightmare – a left-winger with a sense of humour.” DJC
tom in ontario
From cbc.ca
“It (the lawsuit) lists the damages as subjecting Kimmel to a ‘poisoned work environment,’ fabricating and spreading rumours against her, failing to implement a robust sexual harassment policy, terminating her employment in reprisal, causing mental distress and reputational harm, and affecting her future employment opportunities.”
Whew. Jason may not be named in the lawsuit but since his office is, he may whip out the latest strategy du jour…the equalization formula made them do it!
John Kolkman
Dinning or Mar would not be acceptable to the UCP base. But Brian Jean might be.
As an NDP partisan, I’m secretly hoping that Kenney manages to hang on as Premier through to the next election.
Even if oil and natural gas prices only remain at their current levels and not go higher, a new Premier without Kenney’s baggage would inherit a rapidly improving economy and government balance sheet. Not a bad recipe for seeking a renewed mandate from Albertans.
By appointing a useful foil like Stephen Guilbeault as Environment Minister, Justin Trudeau seems more than happy to help the UCP cause.
Roger
Does anyone besides myself find some odd about this report by Post Media hard right outlet National Post? https://nationalpost.com/news/politics/former-staffer-in-alberta-legislature-alleges-sexual-harassment-in-lawsuit-against-kenneys-office/wcm/b6460177-935e-482c-877e-3b0efd0b6e18
Just Me
According to the suit, matters got worse when Jason Nixon and Matt Wolf became involved. Of course, I’m not surprised by this detail.
Looking deeper and speculatively into Ms. Kimmel’s lawsuit, as well as her associations within the CPC, this whole matter is going to whip up a powerful firestorm between the CPC and the UCP. If the post-election tempers are bad now, they will get downright caustic in very short order.
Could Kenney use his SoCON leverage against Kimmel’s associations within the CPC leadership if O’Toole opens up and demands that Kenney leave public life immediately? That will certainly be a mo’ popcorn moment for me.
I honestly had no idea I would be dancing on Kenney’s political grave this year, believing that he had it going for him into 2023. Now, it appears that he maybe heading to the exit soon, and hopefully taking Jason Nixon, Devin Dreehsen, Matt Wolf, and Dr. Hinshaw with him.
Gromster
Perhaps Kenney should change his party’s acronym from UCP to BLIP (Befuddled Losers in Power) which better describes this historical voting accident.